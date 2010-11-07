Vogel caps comeback with silver in track sprint

Sandie Clair (France) edges out Kristina Vogel (Germany). (Image credit: British Cycling)

Kristina Vogel has continued her nearly miraculous comeback from an induced coma in May 2009 by winning a silver medal this weekend at the European track championships. The 20-year-old German took second place in the women's sprint Saturday behind Frenchwoman Sandie Clair.

“She consistently looked for her chances. That was tactically and competitively very strong,” said German trainer Detlef Uibel.

In May 2009, Vogel was hit by a van during a training ride. She suffered a broken vertebra, a double broken jaw, and fractures of the arm and hand, as well as losing all but six of her lower teeth. She was place in an induced coma for two days.

She returned to racing in March of this year, and at the German championships won gold in the 500 metre, spring and keirin. She also rode in the World Championships in Copenhagen. She has won multiple gold medals in both European and World championships as a junior.

Vogel has undergone multiple operations, including dental implants. When she returned to riding this spring, Uibel said, “It is a miracle to me that she is even in the saddle again.”