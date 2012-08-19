Trending

Beckeman wins European four cross championships

Curd tops women's ranks

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Felix Beckeman (Swe)
2Marek Pesko (Svk)
3Lukas Mechura (Cze)
4Tomas Slavik (Cze)
5Stefan Scherz (Ger)
6Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
7Michal Prokop (Cze)
8Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
9Joost Wichman (Ned)
10Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
11Milan Mysik (Cze)
12Hannes Slavik (Aut)
13Premek Tejchman (Cze)
14Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
15Klaus Beige (Ger)
16Jakub Riha (Cze)
17Nathan Parsons (GBr)
18Petrik Brückner (Ger)
19Robert Kulesza (Pol)
20Juraj Klein (Svk)
21Remigiusz Oleszkiewicz (Pol)
22Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
23Joey Van Veghel (Ned)
24Scott Beaumont (GBr)
25Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
26Gustaw Dadela (Pol)
27Benedikt Last (Ger)
28Johnny Magis (Bel)
29Urban Rotnik (Slo)
30Maciej Chmiel (Pol)
31Adrian Weiss (Swi)
32Adam Stasek (Cze)
33Tom Dowie (GBr)
34Iakov Auster (Rus)
35Simon Waldburger (Swi)
36Matej Stapic (Slo)
37Rudolf Thurner (Aut)
38Matija Stupar (Slo)
39Grzegorz Cerazy (Pol)
40Daniel Bateson (GBr)
41Alexander Belyanskiy (Rus)
42Mirco Weiss (Swi)
43Norbert Papp (Hun)
44Jani Fucka (Slo)
45Tamas Tarr (Hun)
46Emil Jonsson (Swe)
47Karol Adamczyk (Pol)
48Sergey Kruzhalin (Rus)
49Vitaliy Gilevych (Ukr)
50Evgeny Vetrov (Rus)
DSQMichael Mechura (Cze)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Curd (GBr)
2Anita Molcik (Aut)
3Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
4Romana Labounkova (Cze)
5Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)
6Suzanne Lacey (GBr)
7Anna Börschig (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews