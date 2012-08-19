Beckeman wins European four cross championships
Curd tops women's ranks
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|2
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|3
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|4
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|5
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|6
|Kristjan Medvescek (Slo)
|7
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|8
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
|9
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|10
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
|11
|Milan Mysik (Cze)
|12
|Hannes Slavik (Aut)
|13
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|14
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|15
|Klaus Beige (Ger)
|16
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|17
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|18
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|19
|Robert Kulesza (Pol)
|20
|Juraj Klein (Svk)
|21
|Remigiusz Oleszkiewicz (Pol)
|22
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
|23
|Joey Van Veghel (Ned)
|24
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|25
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
|26
|Gustaw Dadela (Pol)
|27
|Benedikt Last (Ger)
|28
|Johnny Magis (Bel)
|29
|Urban Rotnik (Slo)
|30
|Maciej Chmiel (Pol)
|31
|Adrian Weiss (Swi)
|32
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|33
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|34
|Iakov Auster (Rus)
|35
|Simon Waldburger (Swi)
|36
|Matej Stapic (Slo)
|37
|Rudolf Thurner (Aut)
|38
|Matija Stupar (Slo)
|39
|Grzegorz Cerazy (Pol)
|40
|Daniel Bateson (GBr)
|41
|Alexander Belyanskiy (Rus)
|42
|Mirco Weiss (Swi)
|43
|Norbert Papp (Hun)
|44
|Jani Fucka (Slo)
|45
|Tamas Tarr (Hun)
|46
|Emil Jonsson (Swe)
|47
|Karol Adamczyk (Pol)
|48
|Sergey Kruzhalin (Rus)
|49
|Vitaliy Gilevych (Ukr)
|50
|Evgeny Vetrov (Rus)
|DSQ
|Michael Mechura (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|2
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|3
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|4
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|5
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)
|6
|Suzanne Lacey (GBr)
|7
|Anna Börschig (Ger)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy