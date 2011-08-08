Trending

Payet wins downhill in Oisan

Nicole speeds to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Payet (Fra)0:02:45.92
2Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)0:00:00.31
3Nicolas Ortiz (Fra)0:00:03.27
4Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:03.98
5Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:05.12
6Ivan Oziol (Fra)0:00:05.66
7Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:06.04
8Esteban Deronzier (Fra)0:00:06.55
9Joe Barnes (GBr)0:00:07.19
10Romain Contreres (Fra)0:00:07.51
11Quentin Moreau (Fra)0:00:08.32
12Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)0:00:08.42
13Anthony Doniol (Fra)0:00:08.97
14Thibaut Martin (Fra)0:00:09.12
15Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)0:00:09.38
16Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:09.50
17Fabien Sellier (Fra)0:00:09.80
18Thomas Zanone (Fra)0:00:10.00
19Quentin Derbier (Fra)0:00:11.04
20Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:12.16
21Theo Ferrand (Fra)0:00:12.33
22Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)0:00:12.53
23Rom Devouassoux (Fra)0:00:12.73
24Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:13.70
25Kristof Lenssens (Bel)0:00:13.83
26Clément Dromart (Fra)0:00:13.92
27Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:14.23
28Julien Giraud (Fra)0:00:15.43
29Cédric Moermans (Bel)0:00:15.83
30Johnny Magis (Bel)0:00:16.01
31Tanguy Boucherot (Fra)0:00:16.33
32Mehdi Contaux (Fra)0:00:17.43
33Sacha Malta (Fra)0:00:18.52
34Julien Maunier (Fra)0:00:18.65
35Chris Kilmurray (Irl)0:00:19.62
36Santiago Ortiz De Zevallos (Per)0:00:19.70
37Nicolas Simon (Bel)0:00:19.90
38Ghyslain Puech (Fra)0:00:20.04
39Teddy Farroba (Fra)0:00:20.20
40Alan Rat (Fra)0:00:20.22
41Clement Chabrol (Fra)0:00:20.24
42Thibaud Patoux (Fra)0:00:20.54
43Aurélien Heraud (Fra)0:00:21.53
44Goel Wirz0:00:22.06
45Valentin Braye (Fra)0:00:23.45
46Beranger Munsch (Fra)0:00:24.91
47Xavier Lescure (Fra)0:00:25.00
48Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra)0:00:25.05
49Liam Moynihan (GBr)0:00:25.19
50Tim Moniot (Fra)0:00:27.17
51Benoit Texier (Fra)0:00:27.27
52Thomas Guibal (Fra)0:00:27.75
53Martin Millaud (Fra)0:00:28.57
54David Mouton (Fra)0:00:29.36
55Thierry Pedro (Fra)0:00:31.62
56Steve Clemencon (Fra)0:00:32.99
57Valentin Bedenes (Fra)0:00:34.03
58Kevin Allemand (Fra)0:00:34.38
59Alexandre Delran (Fra)0:00:34.78
60Gregory Gaspard (Fra)0:00:36.14
61Simon Robe (Fra)0:00:36.95
62Ludovic Lopez (Fra)0:00:37.01
63Maxence Emanuel (Fra)0:00:39.05
64Jordan Mougenot (Fra)0:00:39.57
65Gilles Arditti (Fra)0:00:40.53
66Sacha Rosmant (Bel)0:00:40.68
67Clément De Bénédittis (Fra)0:00:40.85
68Kevin Anton (Fra)0:00:51.04
69Olivier Afflatet (Fra)0:01:19.22
70Damien Desbrosses (Fra)0:01:21.22
71Gaylord Viky (Fra)0:01:38.56
72Corenthin Balsacq (Bel)0:01:39.52
73Vincent Laffez (Fra)0:02:58.84
74Elliot Lees (GBr)0:03:32.16
DNFThibaut Rosmant (Bel)
DNFChristopher Clemencon (Fra)
DNFBenoit Cochard (Fra)
DNFMathieu Poirot (Fra)
DNFBertrand Gilles (Bel)
DNFDavid Delassus (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:03:10.28
2Céline Gros (Fra)0:00:02.31
3Severine Cigana (Fra)0:00:19.93

