Payet wins downhill in Oisan
Nicole speeds to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:02:45.92
|2
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|0:00:00.31
|3
|Nicolas Ortiz (Fra)
|0:00:03.27
|4
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:03.98
|5
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:05.12
|6
|Ivan Oziol (Fra)
|0:00:05.66
|7
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:06.04
|8
|Esteban Deronzier (Fra)
|0:00:06.55
|9
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:07.19
|10
|Romain Contreres (Fra)
|0:00:07.51
|11
|Quentin Moreau (Fra)
|0:00:08.32
|12
|Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)
|0:00:08.42
|13
|Anthony Doniol (Fra)
|0:00:08.97
|14
|Thibaut Martin (Fra)
|0:00:09.12
|15
|Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)
|0:00:09.38
|16
|Faustin Figaret (Fra)
|0:00:09.50
|17
|Fabien Sellier (Fra)
|0:00:09.80
|18
|Thomas Zanone (Fra)
|0:00:10.00
|19
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|0:00:11.04
|20
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|0:00:12.16
|21
|Theo Ferrand (Fra)
|0:00:12.33
|22
|Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)
|0:00:12.53
|23
|Rom Devouassoux (Fra)
|0:00:12.73
|24
|Allan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:13.70
|25
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel)
|0:00:13.83
|26
|Clément Dromart (Fra)
|0:00:13.92
|27
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|0:00:14.23
|28
|Julien Giraud (Fra)
|0:00:15.43
|29
|Cédric Moermans (Bel)
|0:00:15.83
|30
|Johnny Magis (Bel)
|0:00:16.01
|31
|Tanguy Boucherot (Fra)
|0:00:16.33
|32
|Mehdi Contaux (Fra)
|0:00:17.43
|33
|Sacha Malta (Fra)
|0:00:18.52
|34
|Julien Maunier (Fra)
|0:00:18.65
|35
|Chris Kilmurray (Irl)
|0:00:19.62
|36
|Santiago Ortiz De Zevallos (Per)
|0:00:19.70
|37
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:19.90
|38
|Ghyslain Puech (Fra)
|0:00:20.04
|39
|Teddy Farroba (Fra)
|0:00:20.20
|40
|Alan Rat (Fra)
|0:00:20.22
|41
|Clement Chabrol (Fra)
|0:00:20.24
|42
|Thibaud Patoux (Fra)
|0:00:20.54
|43
|Aurélien Heraud (Fra)
|0:00:21.53
|44
|Goel Wirz
|0:00:22.06
|45
|Valentin Braye (Fra)
|0:00:23.45
|46
|Beranger Munsch (Fra)
|0:00:24.91
|47
|Xavier Lescure (Fra)
|0:00:25.00
|48
|Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra)
|0:00:25.05
|49
|Liam Moynihan (GBr)
|0:00:25.19
|50
|Tim Moniot (Fra)
|0:00:27.17
|51
|Benoit Texier (Fra)
|0:00:27.27
|52
|Thomas Guibal (Fra)
|0:00:27.75
|53
|Martin Millaud (Fra)
|0:00:28.57
|54
|David Mouton (Fra)
|0:00:29.36
|55
|Thierry Pedro (Fra)
|0:00:31.62
|56
|Steve Clemencon (Fra)
|0:00:32.99
|57
|Valentin Bedenes (Fra)
|0:00:34.03
|58
|Kevin Allemand (Fra)
|0:00:34.38
|59
|Alexandre Delran (Fra)
|0:00:34.78
|60
|Gregory Gaspard (Fra)
|0:00:36.14
|61
|Simon Robe (Fra)
|0:00:36.95
|62
|Ludovic Lopez (Fra)
|0:00:37.01
|63
|Maxence Emanuel (Fra)
|0:00:39.05
|64
|Jordan Mougenot (Fra)
|0:00:39.57
|65
|Gilles Arditti (Fra)
|0:00:40.53
|66
|Sacha Rosmant (Bel)
|0:00:40.68
|67
|Clément De Bénédittis (Fra)
|0:00:40.85
|68
|Kevin Anton (Fra)
|0:00:51.04
|69
|Olivier Afflatet (Fra)
|0:01:19.22
|70
|Damien Desbrosses (Fra)
|0:01:21.22
|71
|Gaylord Viky (Fra)
|0:01:38.56
|72
|Corenthin Balsacq (Bel)
|0:01:39.52
|73
|Vincent Laffez (Fra)
|0:02:58.84
|74
|Elliot Lees (GBr)
|0:03:32.16
|DNF
|Thibaut Rosmant (Bel)
|DNF
|Christopher Clemencon (Fra)
|DNF
|Benoit Cochard (Fra)
|DNF
|Mathieu Poirot (Fra)
|DNF
|Bertrand Gilles (Bel)
|DNF
|David Delassus (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|0:03:10.28
|2
|Céline Gros (Fra)
|0:00:02.31
|3
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|0:00:19.93
