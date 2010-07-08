Trending

Flückiger wins Under 23 race for Switzerland

Wubben in second; Gallati in third

Image 1 of 22

Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) celebrates third place.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 2 of 22

Niels Wubben (Netherlands) rolls into the finish.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 3 of 22

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) has plenty of time to celebrate his European Championships victory.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 4 of 22

Marek Konwa (Poland) rides between some trees.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 5 of 22

Dries Govaerts (Belgium)

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 6 of 22

Olof Jonsson (Sweden) races to fifth.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 7 of 22

Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) with Sebastien Carabin (Belgium) hot on his heels

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 8 of 22

Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 9 of 22

Martin Fanger (Switzerland) had bad luck and flatted himself out of the top three.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 10 of 22

Sergey Nikolaev (Russian Federation)

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 11 of 22

Shlomi Haimy (Israel) raced in front of a home crowd.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 12 of 22

Patrick Gallati (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 13 of 22

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) runs uphill

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 14 of 22

Martin Fanger (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 15 of 22

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) on his way to a win.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 16 of 22

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) in the lead

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 17 of 22

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) approaches the climb

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 18 of 22

The under 23 men's peloton near the start

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 19 of 22

The Under 23 men's field

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 20 of 22

The under 23 men round an early bend.

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 21 of 22

Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) takes a corner after the start

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)
Image 22 of 22

Under 23 men's podium at the European Cross Country Championships

(Image credit: Hilton Meyer)

The under 23 men got their turn to race on Thursday after the under 23 women. The start was fast and furious. It was as if Mathias Flückiger was on a mission for Swizterland. He set a blazing pace that ripped the race apart, and it soon became clear that the race was for second place.

After watching Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann not quite hold on to her lead until the end of the under 23 women's race, the Swiss fans were nervous to see Flückiger puncture twice. However, he calmly replaced his wheel, still in the lead given the large margin he had built up prior to the flat.

Niels Wubben (Netherlands) and Martin Fanger (Switzerland) engaged in a head-to-head battle for second place. Both were racing hard, but an untimely puncture in the last lap caused Fanger to drop to seventh.

Keeping cool in the heat of the battle, Niels would power on to a well-earned second place.

The Swiss continued their overall domination of the European Championships in a classy fashion as Patrick Gallati came through to take third.

The Swiss team has looked strong throughout the 2010 Championships and is a favorite for tomorrow's elite races with Christoph Sauser and Ralph Naef on the start line. However, Spain's Jose Hermida may be just the man to spoil the Swiss party; he'll be racing in conditions he is used to at home in Spain.

Record crowds are expected to cheer on the favorites on Friday in Haifa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)1:52:01
2Niels Wubben (Netherlands)0:02:28
3Patrick Gallati (Switzerland)0:03:19
4Sebastien Carabin (Belgium)0:04:06
5Olof Jonsson (Sweden)0:04:17
6Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands)0:05:07
7Martin Fanger (Switzerland)0:05:13
8Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)0:05:21
9Simon Scheiber (Austria)0:05:37
10Mattias Rupp (Switzerland)0:05:40
11Marek Konwa (Poland)0:05:52
12Tiago Ferreira (Portugal)0:06:09
13Jury Ragnoli (Italy)0:06:25
14Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)0:06:44
15Markus Bauer (Germany)0:07:06
16Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)0:08:00
17Dries Govaerts (Belgium)0:08:21
18Marco Minnaard (Netherlands)0:08:46
19Robby De Bock (Belgium)0:09:23
20Piotr Brzozka (Poland)0:09:33
21Cristian Cominelli (Italy)0:09:45
22Shlomi Haimy (Israel)0:10:13
23Sergey Nikolaev (Russian Federation)0:10:23
24Jeremy Hugenin (Switzerland)0:10:31
25Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)0:12:49
26Zsolt Juhasz (Hungary)0:14:58
-1lapIdan Shapira (Israel)
-1lapMartin Loo (Estonia)
-1lapEliad Daniel (Israel)
-1lapRuben Scheire (Belgium)
-1lapIvan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
-2lapsDavid Rodrigues (Portugal)
-2lapsThomas Litscher (Switzerland)
-2lapsJose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spain)
-2lapsMichalis Kitis (Cyprus)
-3lapsTimofey Ivanov (Russian Federation)
-3lapsOleksandr Kachanov (Ukraine)
-3lapsAmotz Nehoray (Israel)
-3lapsBenjamin Schmidt (Israel)
DNFPascal Meyer (Switzerland)
DNFFabian Strecker (Germany)
DNFMykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukraine)
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spain)
DNFVasilis Adamou (Cyprus)
DNFJelmer Jubbega (Netherlands)
DNFKenneth Hansen (Denmark)
DNFRicardo Marinheiro (Portugal)

 

