Image 1 of 22 Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) celebrates third place. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 2 of 22 Niels Wubben (Netherlands) rolls into the finish. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 3 of 22 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) has plenty of time to celebrate his European Championships victory. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 4 of 22 Marek Konwa (Poland) rides between some trees. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 5 of 22 Dries Govaerts (Belgium) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 6 of 22 Olof Jonsson (Sweden) races to fifth. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 7 of 22 Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) with Sebastien Carabin (Belgium) hot on his heels (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 8 of 22 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 9 of 22 Martin Fanger (Switzerland) had bad luck and flatted himself out of the top three. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 10 of 22 Sergey Nikolaev (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 11 of 22 Shlomi Haimy (Israel) raced in front of a home crowd. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 12 of 22 Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 13 of 22 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) runs uphill (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 14 of 22 Martin Fanger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 15 of 22 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) on his way to a win. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 16 of 22 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) in the lead (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 17 of 22 Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) approaches the climb (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 18 of 22 The under 23 men's peloton near the start (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 19 of 22 The Under 23 men's field (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 20 of 22 The under 23 men round an early bend. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 21 of 22 Patrick Gallati (Switzerland) takes a corner after the start (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 22 of 22 Under 23 men's podium at the European Cross Country Championships (Image credit: Hilton Meyer)

The under 23 men got their turn to race on Thursday after the under 23 women. The start was fast and furious. It was as if Mathias Flückiger was on a mission for Swizterland. He set a blazing pace that ripped the race apart, and it soon became clear that the race was for second place.

After watching Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann not quite hold on to her lead until the end of the under 23 women's race, the Swiss fans were nervous to see Flückiger puncture twice. However, he calmly replaced his wheel, still in the lead given the large margin he had built up prior to the flat.

Niels Wubben (Netherlands) and Martin Fanger (Switzerland) engaged in a head-to-head battle for second place. Both were racing hard, but an untimely puncture in the last lap caused Fanger to drop to seventh.

Keeping cool in the heat of the battle, Niels would power on to a well-earned second place.

The Swiss continued their overall domination of the European Championships in a classy fashion as Patrick Gallati came through to take third.

The Swiss team has looked strong throughout the 2010 Championships and is a favorite for tomorrow's elite races with Christoph Sauser and Ralph Naef on the start line. However, Spain's Jose Hermida may be just the man to spoil the Swiss party; he'll be racing in conditions he is used to at home in Spain.

Record crowds are expected to cheer on the favorites on Friday in Haifa.

Full Results