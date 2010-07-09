Image 1 of 44 Riders warm up on trainers (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 2 of 44 Eva Lechner (Italy) nears the finish (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 3 of 44 Eva Lechner (Italy) wraps up her final lap. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 4 of 44 The two leaders prepare to sprint to the finish. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 5 of 44 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) sets up her sprint (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 6 of 44 Katrin Leumann (Switzerland) leads the elite women's race in Haifa. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 7 of 44 The women race in Haifa, Israel. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 8 of 44 Esther Suss (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 9 of 44 Katrin Leumann (Switzerland) rides in the front (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 10 of 44 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) leads Eva Lechner (Italy) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 11 of 44 Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 12 of 44 Anna Szafraniec (Poland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 13 of 44 Lene Byberg (Norway) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 14 of 44 Hanna Klein (Germany) warms up (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 15 of 44 The Italians ready for the race. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 16 of 44 The Germans put in a pre-race effort to get their legs going. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 17 of 44 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 18 of 44 Annika Langvad (Denmark) spins her legs before the race. (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 19 of 44 Elisabeth Osl (Austria) rides to a top 10 finish (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 20 of 44 Sabine Spitz (Germany) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 21 of 44 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) leads Esther Suss (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 22 of 44 Katrin Leumann (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 23 of 44 Eszter Erdelyi (Hungary) descends. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 24 of 44 Eva Lechner (Italy) rides toward a bronze medal. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 25 of 44 Katrin Leumann on her way to a win for a Switzerland. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 26 of 44 Sabine Spitz (Germany) leads Esther Suss (Swizterland) (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 27 of 44 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland) (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 28 of 44 Riders steeled themselves against the heat. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 29 of 44 Annika Langvad (Denmark) rides with the skyline of Haifa in the background. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 30 of 44 Daniela Veronesi (San Marino) runs her bike. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 31 of 44 Maria Osl (Austria) (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 32 of 44 Poland's Anna Szafraniec runs a section (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 33 of 44 Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa races for Norway (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 34 of 44 Sabine Spitz (Germany) on her way to fourth. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 35 of 44 Anna Szafraniec (Poland) leads Eszter Erdelyi (Hungary) (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 36 of 44 Oxana Rybakova (Russia) shows how to ride through the trees. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 37 of 44 Eva Lechner (Italy) rides up a climb. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 38 of 44 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) rides to a silver medal. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 39 of 44 Inbar Ronen (Israel) was cheered on by the spectators. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 40 of 44 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) on her way to second place (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 41 of 44 Eszter Erdelyi (Hungary) (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 42 of 44 Inbar Ronen (Israel) races on home soil. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 43 of 44 Katrin Leumann (Switzerland) on her way to another gold medal for Switzerland. (Image credit: Ilan Shacham) Image 44 of 44 Maria Osl (Austria) (Image credit: Ilan Shacham)

The elite women's race was by far the race of the week with the battle coming right down to the line with Switzerland's Katrin Leumann taking the victory.

It was fast from the start, with three riders coming over the line together after the first lap. The experienced Esther Suss came (Swizterland) passed the line for the first time in the lead along with teammate Leumann and Italian Eva Lechner.

Throughout the race, riders swapped places, but the one to watch was Sabine Spitz (Germany), who seemed to be gunning for the podium after a slow start. Unfortunately, she left her final surge a bit late, but she did catch and pass Suss en route to a fourth place.

Lechner held on for a well deserved third place while the battle royale was taking place up ahead.

Poland's Maja Wloszczowska showed her strength after a slow start and worked her way to the front of the race while Leumann slipped to second, but was riding consistently throughout. The Swiss racer had apparently left her best for last because she not only closed the final five-second gap but still had enough left in the tank for a sprint finish in the end.

Leumann gave a bike throw that would make any sprinter pround and climbed to the top step of the podium with Wloszczowska in second and Lechner in third.

