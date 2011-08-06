France edges Switzerland for relay championship
Italy rounds out top three
|1
|France
|0:53:18
|Fabien Canal
|Victor Koretzky
|Julie Bresset
|Maxime Marotte
|2
|Switzerland
|0:53:20
|Thomas Litscher
|Lars Forster
|Nathalie Schneitter
|Martin Gujan
|3
|Italy
|0:53:51
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer
|Lorenzo Samparisi
|Eva Lechner
|4
|Czech Republic
|0:54:07
|Ondrej Cink
|Radim Kovár
|Tereza Huríková
|Jan Škarnitzl
|5
|Germany
|0:54:41
|Jochen Käß
|Christian Pfäffle
|Elisabeth Brandau
|Markus Bauer
|6
|Sweden
|0:55:17
|Emil Lindgren
|Alexandra Engen
|Emil Linde
|Olof Jonsson
|7
|Russian Federation
|0:55:19
|Pavel Pryadein
|Mark Kuyan
|Ekaterina Anoshina
|Evgeny Pechenin
|8
|Ukraine
|0:55:40
|Sergii Rysenko
|Artem Shevtsov
|Iana Belomoina
|Dmytro Titarenko
|9
|Netherlands
|0:56:10
|Rudi Van Houts
|Thijs Zuurbier
|Anne Terpstra
|Michiel Van Der Heijden
|10
|Spain
|0:56:21
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede
|Anna Villar Argente
|Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos
|11
|Austria
|0:57:23
|Christoph Soukup
|Michael Mayer
|Lisa Mitterbauer
|Gregor Raggl
|12
|Slovakia
|0:58:06
|Milan Barényi
|Janka Števková
|Tomáš Kubek
|Jozef Bebcák
|13
|Israel
|0:58:08
|Shlomy Haimy
|Noga Korem
|Roy Goldstein
|Rotem Ishay
|14
|Latvia
|0:59:35
|Ernests Benhens
|Peteris Janevics
|Lelde Ardava
|Matiss Preimanis
|15
|Norway
|1:02:07
|Sondre Kristiansen
|Eline G Brustad
|Henrik H Kippernes
|Ole Christian Fagerli
