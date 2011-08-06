Trending

France edges Switzerland for relay championship

Italy rounds out top three

Full Results
1France0:53:18
Fabien Canal
Victor Koretzky
Julie Bresset
Maxime Marotte
2Switzerland0:53:20
Thomas Litscher
Lars Forster
Nathalie Schneitter
Martin Gujan
3Italy0:53:51
Marco Aurelio Fontana
Gerhard Kerschbaumer
Lorenzo Samparisi
Eva Lechner
4Czech Republic0:54:07
Ondrej Cink
Radim Kovár
Tereza Huríková
Jan Škarnitzl
5Germany0:54:41
Jochen Käß
Christian Pfäffle
Elisabeth Brandau
Markus Bauer
6Sweden0:55:17
Emil Lindgren
Alexandra Engen
Emil Linde
Olof Jonsson
7Russian Federation0:55:19
Pavel Pryadein
Mark Kuyan
Ekaterina Anoshina
Evgeny Pechenin
8Ukraine0:55:40
Sergii Rysenko
Artem Shevtsov
Iana Belomoina
Dmytro Titarenko
9Netherlands0:56:10
Rudi Van Houts
Thijs Zuurbier
Anne Terpstra
Michiel Van Der Heijden
10Spain0:56:21
Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz
Pablo Rodriguez Guede
Anna Villar Argente
Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos
11Austria0:57:23
Christoph Soukup
Michael Mayer
Lisa Mitterbauer
Gregor Raggl
12Slovakia0:58:06
Milan Barényi
Janka Števková
Tomáš Kubek
Jozef Bebcák
13Israel0:58:08
Shlomy Haimy
Noga Korem
Roy Goldstein
Rotem Ishay
14Latvia0:59:35
Ernests Benhens
Peteris Janevics
Lelde Ardava
Matiss Preimanis
15Norway1:02:07
Sondre Kristiansen
Eline G Brustad
Henrik H Kippernes
Ole Christian Fagerli

