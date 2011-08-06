Trending

Neff heads Swiss 1-2 finish

Indergand, Techt claim silver and bronze

Full Results
1Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)1:07:52
2Linda Indergand (Switzerland)0:00:28
3Johanna Techt (Germany)0:01:08
4Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)0:01:35
5Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic)0:04:06
6Margot Moschetti (France)0:04:49
7Alessandra Bianchetta (Italy)0:05:22
8Lisa Rabensteiner (Italy)0:05:37
9Nikola Hlubinkova (Czech Republic)0:05:46
10Monika Zur (Poland)0:06:40
11Britt Van Den Boogert (Netherlands)0:07:00
12Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)0:07:02
13Alessia Bulleri (Italy)
14Perrine Clauzel (France)0:07:42
15Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)0:07:53
16Marta Turobos (Poland)0:08:21
17Marketa Drahovzalova (Czech Republic)0:08:44
18Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)0:09:08
19Yuval Bar Ziv (Israel)0:09:45
20Sabina Zamorozniak (Poland)0:10:24
21Zuzana Pirzkallova (Czech Republic)0:11:08
22Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)0:11:27
23Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway)0:11:52
24Megan Beltzer (Israel)0:12:31
25Lena Putz (Germany)0:13:29
26Katy Winton (Great Britain)0:13:57
27Evgenia Nekrasova (Russian Federation)0:14:35
28Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)
29Moran Tel Paz (Israel)

Latest on Cyclingnews