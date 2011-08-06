Neff heads Swiss 1-2 finish
Indergand, Techt claim silver and bronze
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
|1:07:52
|2
|Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:00:28
|3
|Johanna Techt (Germany)
|0:01:08
|4
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|0:01:35
|5
|Barbora Machulkova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:06
|6
|Margot Moschetti (France)
|0:04:49
|7
|Alessandra Bianchetta (Italy)
|0:05:22
|8
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Italy)
|0:05:37
|9
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Czech Republic)
|0:05:46
|10
|Monika Zur (Poland)
|0:06:40
|11
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Netherlands)
|0:07:00
|12
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|0:07:02
|13
|Alessia Bulleri (Italy)
|14
|Perrine Clauzel (France)
|0:07:42
|15
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)
|0:07:53
|16
|Marta Turobos (Poland)
|0:08:21
|17
|Marketa Drahovzalova (Czech Republic)
|0:08:44
|18
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)
|0:09:08
|19
|Yuval Bar Ziv (Israel)
|0:09:45
|20
|Sabina Zamorozniak (Poland)
|0:10:24
|21
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Czech Republic)
|0:11:08
|22
|Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)
|0:11:27
|23
|Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Norway)
|0:11:52
|24
|Megan Beltzer (Israel)
|0:12:31
|25
|Lena Putz (Germany)
|0:13:29
|26
|Katy Winton (Great Britain)
|0:13:57
|27
|Evgenia Nekrasova (Russian Federation)
|0:14:35
|28
|Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)
|29
|Moran Tel Paz (Israel)
