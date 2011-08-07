Trending

Dahle Flesjaa wins Elite women's championship

Wloszczowska takes silver, Zakelj earns bronze

Image 1 of 11

It was all about Dahle Flesjaa as she dominated the championships course.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 11

The press greet the new European champions as Dahle Flesja solos home.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 11

Dahle Flesjaa shoes off two proud possesions.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 11

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 11

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 11

A little Dahle Flesjaa was also on the podium.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 11

The podium.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 11

Dahle Flesjaa going it alone late in the race.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 11

A look from above at the lead group.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 11

Dahle Flesjaa won convincingly.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 11

The bike without it's winning rider.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Full Results
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)1:33:51
2Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)0:00:33
3Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)0:00:58
4Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation)0:01:32
5Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)0:01:44
6Sabine Spitz (Germany)0:02:00
7Elisabeth Osl (Austria)0:02:20
8Sarah Koba (Switzerland)0:03:01
9Anja Gradl (Germany)0:03:33
10Adelheid Morath (Germany)0:03:46
11Lene Byberg (Norway)0:04:13
12Esther Süss (Switzerland)0:04:20
13Eva Lechner (Italy)0:04:52
14Alexandra Engen (Sweden)0:05:11
15Annika Langvad (Denmark)0:06:05
16Anna Szafraniec (Poland)0:06:20
17Janka Stevkova (Slovakia)
18Cécile Ravanel (France)0:06:36
19Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland)0:07:03
20Tereza Hurikova (Czech Republic)0:07:10
21Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Switzerland)0:07:17
22Vera Andreeva (Russian Federation)0:07:53
23Nataliya Krompets (Ukraine)0:09:42
24Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)0:09:51
25Nina Homovec (Slovenia)0:10:38
26Hanna Klein (Germany)0:10:56
27Sabrina Enaux (France)0:11:10
28Anna Villar Argente (Spain)0:11:23
29Magdalena Sadlecka (Poland)0:11:45
30Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)0:12:00
31Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)0:12:10
32Daniela Veronesi (Italy)0:12:17
33Carina Kirssi (Finland)0:13:16
34Eszter Dosa (Hungary)
35Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
36Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)
37Oksana Rybakova (Russian Federation)
38Maaris Meier (Estonia)
39Lucie Vesela (Czech Republic)
40Pavlina Sulcova (Czech Republic)
41Lelde Ardava (Latvia)
42Lee Craigie (Great Britain)
43Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spain)
44Elena Ondasova (Slovakia)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Austria)
DNFKatarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Poland)

