Dahle Flesjaa wins Elite women's championship
Wloszczowska takes silver, Zakelj earns bronze
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
|1:33:51
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)
|0:00:33
|3
|Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)
|0:00:58
|4
|Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation)
|0:01:32
|5
|Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
|0:01:44
|6
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|0:02:00
|7
|Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
|0:02:20
|8
|Sarah Koba (Switzerland)
|0:03:01
|9
|Anja Gradl (Germany)
|0:03:33
|10
|Adelheid Morath (Germany)
|0:03:46
|11
|Lene Byberg (Norway)
|0:04:13
|12
|Esther Süss (Switzerland)
|0:04:20
|13
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|0:04:52
|14
|Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
|0:05:11
|15
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|0:06:05
|16
|Anna Szafraniec (Poland)
|0:06:20
|17
|Janka Stevkova (Slovakia)
|18
|Cécile Ravanel (France)
|0:06:36
|19
|Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland)
|0:07:03
|20
|Tereza Hurikova (Czech Republic)
|0:07:10
|21
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Switzerland)
|0:07:17
|22
|Vera Andreeva (Russian Federation)
|0:07:53
|23
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukraine)
|0:09:42
|24
|Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)
|0:09:51
|25
|Nina Homovec (Slovenia)
|0:10:38
|26
|Hanna Klein (Germany)
|0:10:56
|27
|Sabrina Enaux (France)
|0:11:10
|28
|Anna Villar Argente (Spain)
|0:11:23
|29
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Poland)
|0:11:45
|30
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|0:12:00
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|0:12:10
|32
|Daniela Veronesi (Italy)
|0:12:17
|33
|Carina Kirssi (Finland)
|0:13:16
|34
|Eszter Dosa (Hungary)
|35
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
|36
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)
|37
|Oksana Rybakova (Russian Federation)
|38
|Maaris Meier (Estonia)
|39
|Lucie Vesela (Czech Republic)
|40
|Pavlina Sulcova (Czech Republic)
|41
|Lelde Ardava (Latvia)
|42
|Lee Craigie (Great Britain)
|43
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spain)
|44
|Elena Ondasova (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Stephanie Wiedner (Austria)
|DNF
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Poland)
