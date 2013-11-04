Trending

Vanthourenhout victorious in U23 men's Euro 'cross championship

Van der Poel edges Vermeersch for silver

Full Results
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)0:50:58
2Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)0:00:23
3Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:28
4Wout Van Aert (Belgium)0:01:09
5Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:01:11
6Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)0:01:35
7Tim Merlier (Belgium)0:01:55
8Fabien Doubey (France)0:01:58
9Jens Adams (Belgium)0:02:11
10David Menut (France)0:02:27
11Daan Soete (Belgium)0:02:29
12Stan Godrie (Netherlands)0:02:59
13Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:03:25
14Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:03:33
15Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:03:41
16Clement Russo (France)0:03:55
17Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:04:00
18Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)0:04:02
19Clément Venturini (France)0:04:03
20Lukas Müller (Switzerland)0:04:16
21Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)0:04:25
22Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:04:44
23Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:05:07
24Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:05:17
25Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)0:05:49
26Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)0:05:55
27Felix Drumm (Germany)0:06:04
28Lukas Meiler (Germany)0:06:40
29Dylan Page (Switzerland)0:07:20
30Lars Forster (Switzerland)
31Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
32Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)
33Bartosz Pilis (Poland)
34Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
35Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)
36Bartosz Mikler (Poland)
37Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
38Patryk Kostecki (Poland)
39Jakub Vanco (Slovakia)
40Marek Michalec (Slovakia)
41Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)

