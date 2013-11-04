Vanthourenhout victorious in U23 men's Euro 'cross championship
Van der Poel edges Vermeersch for silver
|1
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:50:58
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:00:23
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:28
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|0:01:09
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:01:11
|6
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|0:01:35
|7
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|0:01:55
|8
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|0:01:58
|9
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|0:02:11
|10
|David Menut (France)
|0:02:27
|11
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:02:29
|12
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|0:02:59
|13
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|0:03:25
|14
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:03:33
|15
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:03:41
|16
|Clement Russo (France)
|0:03:55
|17
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:04:00
|18
|Jonas Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:04:02
|19
|Clément Venturini (France)
|0:04:03
|20
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|0:04:16
|21
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|0:04:25
|22
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:04:44
|23
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:05:07
|24
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:05:17
|25
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|0:05:49
|26
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|0:05:55
|27
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|0:06:04
|28
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
|0:06:40
|29
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|0:07:20
|30
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|31
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|32
|Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)
|33
|Bartosz Pilis (Poland)
|34
|Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
|35
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)
|36
|Bartosz Mikler (Poland)
|37
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|38
|Patryk Kostecki (Poland)
|39
|Jakub Vanco (Slovakia)
|40
|Marek Michalec (Slovakia)
|41
|Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)
