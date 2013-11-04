Trending

Wyman repeats as European 'cross champion

Harris completes 1-2 finish for Great Britain ahead of Chainel-Lefevre

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:39:22
2Nikki Harris (Great Britain)0:01:11
3Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)0:01:24
4Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)0:01:36
5Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)0:01:41
6Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:01:45
7Gabriella Durrin (Great Britain)0:03:32
8Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)0:06:10
9Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic)0:07:33
10Lisa Heckmann (Germany)0:08:39
11Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)0:09:14
12Livia Hanesova (Slovakia)
13Veronika Blahova (Czech Republic)
14Zuzana Vojtasova (Slovakia)

