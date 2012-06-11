Trending

Neff wins European U23 cross country championship

Gorycka races to silver ahead of Terpstra who earns bronze

Vivienne Meyer (Switzerland) on her way to seventh place

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Full Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)1:12:29
2Paula Gorycka (Poland)0:00:08
3Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)0:00:56
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)0:01:55
5Ekaterina Anoshina (Russian Federation)0:02:15
6Serena Calvetti (Italy)
7Vivienne Meyer (Switzerland)0:04:15
8Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)0:05:02
9Monika Zur (Poland)0:05:57
10Jitka Skarnitzlova (Czech Republic)0:06:26
11Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukraine)0:06:52
12Michelle Hediger (Switzerland)0:07:26
13Anna Konovalova (Russian Federation)0:07:32
14Iryna Popova (Ukraine)0:08:20
15Jovana Crnogorac SRB0:13:29
16Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)0:18:25
17Lia Rizaeva (Russian Federation)
DSQYana Belomoyna (Ukraine)

