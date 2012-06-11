Trending

Cink wins U23 men's European cross country title

Van Der Heijden earns silver while Braidot races to bronze

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)1:13:32
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:14
3Luca Braidot (Italy)0:00:17
4Marek Konwa (Poland)0:00:21
5Ruben Scheire (Belgium)0:01:27
6Julian Schelb (Germany)0:01:34
7Marc Stutzmann (Switzerland)
8Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:02:17
9Reto Indergand (Switzerland)0:02:20
10Olof Jonsson (Sweden)0:02:23
11Matthias Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:02:30
12Nicholas Pettina (Italy)0:02:43
13Marek Rauchfuss (Czech Republic)
14Jeff Luyten (Belgium)0:02:46
15Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)0:02:54
16Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands)0:03:23
17Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)0:03:51
18Jonas De Backer (Belgium)0:04:01
19Truls Engen Korsaeth (Norway)0:04:02
20Mirco Widmer (Switzerland)0:04:06
21Pavel Priadein (Russian Federation)0:04:17
22Gregor Raggl (Austria)0:04:29
23Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)0:04:33
24Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:04:35
25Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)0:04:42
26Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)0:06:19
27Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:07:09
28Bart De Vocht (Belgium)0:07:23
29Anton Stepanov (Russian Federation)0:07:33
30Rens De Bruin (Netherlands)0:07:49
31Lukas Loretz (Switzerland)0:08:17
32Roger Walder (Switzerland)0:08:58
33Anatoliy Gavrilov (Russian Federation)0:09:12
34Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:09:20
35Mark Kuyan (Russian Federation)0:09:42
36Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)0:11:38
37Tymur Rusiia (Ukraine)0:12:53
38Yevgen Lyvadnii (Ukraine)0:13:28
39Marco Francioni (San Marino)0:15:01
40Mykolay Shepel (Ukraine)0:17:34
41Domas Manikas (Lithuania)0:18:28
42Anton Liyubuy (Ukraine)
43Maksym Gorevych (Ukraine)
44Dmyrto Gunda (Ukraine)
45Maksim Khvastsiankou (Belarus)

