Cink wins U23 men's European cross country title
Van Der Heijden earns silver while Braidot races to bronze
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)
|1:13:32
|2
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:14
|3
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|0:00:17
|4
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|0:00:21
|5
|Ruben Scheire (Belgium)
|0:01:27
|6
|Julian Schelb (Germany)
|0:01:34
|7
|Marc Stutzmann (Switzerland)
|8
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:02:17
|9
|Reto Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:02:20
|10
|Olof Jonsson (Sweden)
|0:02:23
|11
|Matthias Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:02:30
|12
|Nicholas Pettina (Italy)
|0:02:43
|13
|Marek Rauchfuss (Czech Republic)
|14
|Jeff Luyten (Belgium)
|0:02:46
|15
|Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)
|0:02:54
|16
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands)
|0:03:23
|17
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|0:03:51
|18
|Jonas De Backer (Belgium)
|0:04:01
|19
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Norway)
|0:04:02
|20
|Mirco Widmer (Switzerland)
|0:04:06
|21
|Pavel Priadein (Russian Federation)
|0:04:17
|22
|Gregor Raggl (Austria)
|0:04:29
|23
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)
|0:04:33
|24
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:04:35
|25
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
|0:04:42
|26
|Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|0:06:19
|27
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:07:09
|28
|Bart De Vocht (Belgium)
|0:07:23
|29
|Anton Stepanov (Russian Federation)
|0:07:33
|30
|Rens De Bruin (Netherlands)
|0:07:49
|31
|Lukas Loretz (Switzerland)
|0:08:17
|32
|Roger Walder (Switzerland)
|0:08:58
|33
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Russian Federation)
|0:09:12
|34
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:09:20
|35
|Mark Kuyan (Russian Federation)
|0:09:42
|36
|Jozef Bebcak (Slovakia)
|0:11:38
|37
|Tymur Rusiia (Ukraine)
|0:12:53
|38
|Yevgen Lyvadnii (Ukraine)
|0:13:28
|39
|Marco Francioni (San Marino)
|0:15:01
|40
|Mykolay Shepel (Ukraine)
|0:17:34
|41
|Domas Manikas (Lithuania)
|0:18:28
|42
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukraine)
|43
|Maksym Gorevych (Ukraine)
|44
|Dmyrto Gunda (Ukraine)
|45
|Maksim Khvastsiankou (Belarus)
