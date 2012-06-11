Image 1 of 6 Moritz Milatz (Germany) at the start of the European Championships in Moscow. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 6 Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team) Image 3 of 6 Elite men's podium at the European XC Championship: Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain), Moritz Milatz (Germany), Ralph Naef (Switzerland) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 6 Moritz Milatz (Germany) sports his new European champion's jersey (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 6 Moritz Milatz (Germany) fights for the win on the last lap (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 6 Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on his way to seventh place (Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team)

Moritz Milatz (Germany) became the new European cross country champion when he won the race for the title on a muddy course in Moscow on Sunday. The 29-year-old sprinted to the win in front of Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain), finishing in 1:57:53. Ralph Naef (Swizterland) finished third while Julien Absalon (France) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) rounded out the top five.

