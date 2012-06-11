Trending

Milatz wins European cross country championship

Mantecon Gutierrez earns silver medal while Naef collects bronze

Moritz Milatz (Germany) at the start of the European Championships in Moscow.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek)

(Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team)
Elite men's podium at the European XC Championship: Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain), Moritz Milatz (Germany), Ralph Naef (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Moritz Milatz (Germany) sports his new European champion's jersey

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Moritz Milatz (Germany) fights for the win on the last lap

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek) on his way to seventh place

(Image credit: Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing Team)

Moritz Milatz (Germany) became the new European cross country champion when he won the race for the title on a muddy course in Moscow on Sunday. The 29-year-old sprinted to the win in front of Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain), finishing in 1:57:53. Ralph Naef (Swizterland) finished third while Julien Absalon (France) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) rounded out the top five.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Germany)1:53:42
2Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)0:00:01
3Ralph Naef (Switzerland)0:00:21
4Julien Absalon (France)0:02:56
5Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)0:04:11
6Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)0:05:03
7Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)0:05:23
8Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)0:06:05
9Emil Lindgren (Sweden)0:06:20
10Sven Nys (Belgium)0:07:20
11Martin Gujan (Switzerland)0:08:50
12Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)0:09:12
13Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)0:09:17
14Tony Longo (Italy)0:10:03
15Andrea Tiberi (Italy)0:11:06
16Martin Loo (Estonia)0:11:48
17Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spain)0:12:45
18Maxim Gogolev (Russian Federation)0:13:02
19Evgeniy Pechenin (Russian Federation)0:13:05
20Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spain)0:13:51
21Fabian Giger (Switzerland)0:13:54
22Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)0:14:56
23Franz Hofer (Italy)0:16:35
24Martin Fanger (Switzerland)
25Stéphane Tempier (France)
26Michele Casagrande (Italy)
27Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
28Shlomi Haimy (Israel)
29Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation)
30Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
31Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
32Umberto Corti (Italy)
33Artem Orlov (Russian Federation)
34Sergii Symonenko (Ukraine)
35Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukraine)
36Sergey Nikolaev (Russian Federation)
37Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukraine)
38Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukraine)
39Dmitry Medvedev (Russian Federation)
40Mikhail Besaha (Belarus)
41Yury Petrushou (Belarus)

 

