Milatz wins European cross country championship
Mantecon Gutierrez earns silver medal while Naef collects bronze
Moritz Milatz (Germany) became the new European cross country champion when he won the race for the title on a muddy course in Moscow on Sunday. The 29-year-old sprinted to the win in front of Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain), finishing in 1:57:53. Ralph Naef (Swizterland) finished third while Julien Absalon (France) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) rounded out the top five.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moritz Milatz (Germany)
|1:53:42
|2
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|0:00:21
|4
|Julien Absalon (France)
|0:02:56
|5
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|0:04:11
|6
|Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
|0:05:03
|7
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
|0:05:23
|8
|Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)
|0:06:05
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|0:06:20
|10
|Sven Nys (Belgium)
|0:07:20
|11
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|0:08:50
|12
|Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|0:09:12
|13
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)
|0:09:17
|14
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|0:10:03
|15
|Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
|0:11:06
|16
|Martin Loo (Estonia)
|0:11:48
|17
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spain)
|0:12:45
|18
|Maxim Gogolev (Russian Federation)
|0:13:02
|19
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Russian Federation)
|0:13:05
|20
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spain)
|0:13:51
|21
|Fabian Giger (Switzerland)
|0:13:54
|22
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)
|0:14:56
|23
|Franz Hofer (Italy)
|0:16:35
|24
|Martin Fanger (Switzerland)
|25
|Stéphane Tempier (France)
|26
|Michele Casagrande (Italy)
|27
|Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
|28
|Shlomi Haimy (Israel)
|29
|Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation)
|30
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|31
|Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|32
|Umberto Corti (Italy)
|33
|Artem Orlov (Russian Federation)
|34
|Sergii Symonenko (Ukraine)
|35
|Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukraine)
|36
|Sergey Nikolaev (Russian Federation)
|37
|Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukraine)
|38
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukraine)
|39
|Dmitry Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|40
|Mikhail Besaha (Belarus)
|41
|Yury Petrushou (Belarus)
