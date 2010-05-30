Trending

Prokop wins Euro Four cross round

Two Czechs and a German occupy podium at the UK round

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Prokop (Cze)
2Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
3Lukas Mechura (Cze)
4Joost Wichman (Ned)
5Dan Atherton (GBr)
6Tomas Slavik (Cze)
7Scott Beaumont (GBr)
8William Evans (GBr)
9Guido Tschugg (Ger)
10Chris Kovarik (Aus)
11Tom Knight (GBr)
12Tom Dowie (GBr)
13Duncan Ferris (GBr)
14Jake Ward (GBr)
15Mike Yard (GBr)
16Lewis Lacey (GBr)
17Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
18Richard Cunynghame (GBr)
19Mark Milward (GBr)
20Dale Russell (GBr)
21Pete Warner (GBr)
22Nathan Parsons (GBr)
23John Hewitt (GBr)
24James Norton (GBr)
25Aj Boardman (GBr)
26Michael Gray (GBr)
27Max Lenthall (GBr)
28Ryan Poolman (GBr)
29Luc Harris (GBr)
30Andrew Hibberd (GBr)
31James Wilson (GBr)
32Sam Renolds (GBr)
33Mirco Weiss (Swi)
34Lee White (GBr)
35Elliot Simmons (GBr)
36Tom Gethin (GBr)
37Jason Egan (GBr)
38Mop Head (GBr)
39Jake Hancock (GBr)
40Davi Birks (GBr)
41Chris Cumming (GBr)
42Chris Keeeble-Smith (GBr)
43Robbie Rickman (GBr)
44David Sibley (GBr)
45Ryan Dutton (GBr)
46Gareth Parr (GBr)
47Daniel Bateson (GBr)
48James Oliver (GBr)
49Tim Machin (GBr)
50Ben Platt (GBr)
51Luke Stanley (GBr)
52Matthew Way (GBr)
53Jack Hudson (GBr)
54Danny Harwood (GBr)
55James Lomax (GBr)
56Richard Norton (GBr)
57Joe Billingham (GBr)
58Tim Pearson (GBr)
59David Thomason (GBr)

