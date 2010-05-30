Prokop wins Euro Four cross round
Two Czechs and a German occupy podium at the UK round
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|2
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|3
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|4
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|5
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|6
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|7
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|8
|William Evans (GBr)
|9
|Guido Tschugg (Ger)
|10
|Chris Kovarik (Aus)
|11
|Tom Knight (GBr)
|12
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|13
|Duncan Ferris (GBr)
|14
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|15
|Mike Yard (GBr)
|16
|Lewis Lacey (GBr)
|17
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|18
|Richard Cunynghame (GBr)
|19
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|20
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|21
|Pete Warner (GBr)
|22
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|23
|John Hewitt (GBr)
|24
|James Norton (GBr)
|25
|Aj Boardman (GBr)
|26
|Michael Gray (GBr)
|27
|Max Lenthall (GBr)
|28
|Ryan Poolman (GBr)
|29
|Luc Harris (GBr)
|30
|Andrew Hibberd (GBr)
|31
|James Wilson (GBr)
|32
|Sam Renolds (GBr)
|33
|Mirco Weiss (Swi)
|34
|Lee White (GBr)
|35
|Elliot Simmons (GBr)
|36
|Tom Gethin (GBr)
|37
|Jason Egan (GBr)
|38
|Mop Head (GBr)
|39
|Jake Hancock (GBr)
|40
|Davi Birks (GBr)
|41
|Chris Cumming (GBr)
|42
|Chris Keeeble-Smith (GBr)
|43
|Robbie Rickman (GBr)
|44
|David Sibley (GBr)
|45
|Ryan Dutton (GBr)
|46
|Gareth Parr (GBr)
|47
|Daniel Bateson (GBr)
|48
|James Oliver (GBr)
|49
|Tim Machin (GBr)
|50
|Ben Platt (GBr)
|51
|Luke Stanley (GBr)
|52
|Matthew Way (GBr)
|53
|Jack Hudson (GBr)
|54
|Danny Harwood (GBr)
|55
|James Lomax (GBr)
|56
|Richard Norton (GBr)
|57
|Joe Billingham (GBr)
|58
|Tim Pearson (GBr)
|59
|David Thomason (GBr)
