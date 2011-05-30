Image 1 of 5 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 2 of 5 The trophy (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 3 of 5 There was plenty of bike washing to do be done with the wet conditions (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 4 of 5 Racers in action (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 5 of 5 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

Round 1 and 2 of the Schwalbe Euro Four Cross Series were held in sunny conditions with dusty tracks and hot conditions, but for Round 3, rain greeted the riders.

The new track in South Wales was built by Phil Saxena. It has a corkscrew bridge and tunnel, huge rock section and big pro line. In Friday's practice, riders were loving the track, styling it up for the cameras over the doubles and attacking the rock section with no fear.

However Sunday's weather changed everything. The track became slippy and tough for all riders. Series sponsor Schwalbe brought their 40-foot truck over from Germany, and they were offing advice to a lot of riders on tyre choice for the day. Spikes, cut spikes and narrow tyres were the choice of most to cut through the mud.

In qualifying, Scott Roberts was fastest and he picked up his first number 1 plate. Duncan Ferris was second and Lee White was third with World Cup star Kamil Tatarkovic in fourth.

Onto the racing and some early exits came for Czech riders Adam Stasek and Michael Mechura which was a real surprise. Scott Roberts older brother Dave had coincidently met up with Scott in the second round of racing and they both made it all the way to the semi-final, where unfortunately the dream of both brothers making the final was extinguished by Mechura and Tatarkovic

Milan Mysik and Scott Beaumont also made it to the final. Boom Boom was up against three of Czech's finest riders, but with the home crowd advantage anything was possible.

As the gate dropped in the finals, Tatarkovic took the lead from Mechura with Scott Beaumont in third and Mysik in fourth. It stayed wheel to wheel and this way until the last corner. Boom Boom carried alot of speed by railing a turn and got level with Tatarkovic.

Tatarkovic quickly closed this move down allowing Mechura and Mysik up the inside. On the last straight, all four riders were level and in one of the closest Euro finals ever, Tatarkovic took the win from Mysik, Scott Beaumont and Mechura.

Even though the conditions were wet, the racing was superb and proved once more just how exciting and unpredictable four cross can be.

Round 4 of the Euro Four Cross Series will take place in Leogang, Austria, at the out of bounds festival on June 18.

