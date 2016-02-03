Coquard nets first win for Direct Energie in Etoile de Besseges opener
Frenchman takes race lead in bunch sprint
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>Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:25:38
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|3
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|11
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|21
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|29
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|30
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|38
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|43
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|46
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|47
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|48
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|57
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|60
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|62
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
|63
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|64
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|66
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|67
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|72
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|73
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|74
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|75
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|78
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|81
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|83
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|87
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|88
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|89
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|90
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|91
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:10
|96
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:11
|98
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|99
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:13
|101
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|103
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:13
|106
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|107
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|108
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|110
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|111
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|112
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|113
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:14
|114
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|115
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|116
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|119
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|120
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|121
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:16
|122
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|123
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:04
|124
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
|125
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:02:11
|127
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:19
|128
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|129
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|131
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|132
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:03:29
|133
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|0:07:28
|134
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|135
|Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|136
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|137
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|138
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|139
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:07:29
|140
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|142
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
|144
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|145
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:07:30
|146
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:02
|147
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:21
|148
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:51
|DNS
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|20
|3
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|14
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|7
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|9
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|8
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|6
|11
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|5
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|10:16:54
|2
|FDJ
|3
|An Post - ChainReaction
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|Verandas Willems
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Armée de Terre
|16
|Team Roth
|17
|HP BTP - Auber93
|18
|Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:10
|19
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:25:28
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|0:00:04
|3
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|0:00:10
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|13
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|21
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|29
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|30
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|37
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|42
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|45
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|46
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|47
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|50
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|56
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|59
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|60
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|61
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
|62
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|63
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|65
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|66
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|68
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|72
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|73
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|74
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|77
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|80
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|82
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|86
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|87
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|88
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|89
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|90
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|101
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|104
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|105
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|106
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|107
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|108
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|109
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
|110
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|112
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|113
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|114
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:20
|115
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|116
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|117
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:23
|118
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|119
|Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|120
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|121
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|122
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|126
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:26
|127
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:14
|128
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:02:21
|129
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:29
|130
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|131
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:03:39
|133
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|0:07:38
|134
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|135
|Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|136
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|137
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|138
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|139
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:07:39
|140
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|142
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
|144
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|145
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:07:40
|146
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:12
|147
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:31
|148
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:19:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|20
|3
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|14
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|7
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|9
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|8
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|6
|12
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|5
|13
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|15
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|17
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|12
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|3
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:25:38
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|4
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|7
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|11
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|12
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:10
|19
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:01:11
|20
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:13
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|22
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:04
|23
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:02:11
|24
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:19
|25
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|26
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:07:28
|27
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:29
|28
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
|29
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:02
|30
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|10:16:54
|2
|FDJ
|3
|An Post - ChainReaction
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|Verandas Willems
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Armée de Terre
|16
|Team Roth
|17
|HP BTP - Auber93
|18
|Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:10
|19
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy