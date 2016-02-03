Trending

Coquard nets first win for Direct Energie in Etoile de Besseges opener

Frenchman takes race lead in bunch sprint

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:25:38
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
3Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
10Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
11Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
14Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
21Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
23Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
29Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
30Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
37Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
38Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
41Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
43Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
46Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
47Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
48Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
57Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
60Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
62Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
63Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
64Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
66Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
67Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
72Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
73Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
74Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
75Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
76Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
78Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
81Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
83Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
87Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
88Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
89Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
90Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
91Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
95Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:01:10
96Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:11
98Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
99Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:13
101Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:01:13
103Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
104Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:01:13
106Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
107Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
108Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
110Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
111Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
112Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
113Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:01:14
114Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
115Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
116Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
120Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
121David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:16
122Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
123Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:02:04
124Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
125Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:02:11
127Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:19
128François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
129Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
131Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
132Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre0:03:29
133Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems0:07:28
134Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
135Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
136Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems
137Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
138Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
139Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:07:29
140Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
142Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
143Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
144Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
145Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:07:30
146Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:02
147Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:21
148Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:51
DNSPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth

Sprint 1 - km 126.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie25pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems20
3Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille14
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect12
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
7Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 939
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO8
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ7
10Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction6
11Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems5
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
14Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Tour, km 35.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth6pts
2Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect4
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Tour, km 98.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth6pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 932

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie10:16:54
2FDJ
3An Post - ChainReaction
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5IAM Cycling
6Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
7Lotto Soudal
8Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10Verandas Willems
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Cofidis Solutions Crédits
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Armée de Terre
16Team Roth
17HP BTP - Auber93
18Veranclassic - AGO0:01:10
19AG2R la Mondiale0:01:14

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:25:28
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems0:00:04
3Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille0:00:10
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
10Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
13Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
15Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
16Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
21Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
23Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
29Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
30Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
37Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
40Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
42Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
45Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
46Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
47Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
50Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
56Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
59Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
60Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
61Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
62Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
63Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
65Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
66Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
68Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
71Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
72Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
73Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
74Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
75Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
77Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
80Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
82Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
86Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
87Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
88Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
89Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
90Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
94Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
98Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
105Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
107Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
109Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
110Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
112Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
113Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
114Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:01:20
115Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:21
116Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
117Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:23
118Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
119Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
120Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:24
121Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
122Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
123Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
126David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:26
127Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:02:14
128Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:02:21
129Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:29
130François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
131Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre0:03:39
133Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems0:07:38
134Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
135Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
136Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems
137Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
138Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
139Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:07:39
140Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
142Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
143Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
144Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
145Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:07:40
146Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:12
147Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:31
148Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:19:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie25pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems20
3Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille14
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect12
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
7Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 939
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO8
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ7
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
11Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction6
12Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems5
13Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
15Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
17Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth12pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
3Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect4
4Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 932

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:25:38
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
3Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
4Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
7Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
10Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
11Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
12Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:01:10
19Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre0:01:11
20Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:13
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
22Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:02:04
23Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:02:11
24Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:19
25Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
26Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:07:28
27Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:29
28Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
29Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:02
30Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie10:16:54
2FDJ
3An Post - ChainReaction
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5IAM Cycling
6Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
7Lotto Soudal
8Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10Verandas Willems
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Cofidis Solutions Crédits
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Armée de Terre
16Team Roth
17HP BTP - Auber93
18Veranclassic - AGO0:01:10
19AG2R la Mondiale0:01:14

