Trending

Coquard triumphs in Les Fumades

Van Staeyen remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 7

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges.

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 7

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) is a happy man after winning his first race as a pro in stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges.

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) is a happy man after winning his first race as a pro in stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

Stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) with his trophy.

Stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) with his trophy.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 7

Neo-pro Bryan Coquard, in just his second day of racing for Team Europcar, didn't wait very long to take his first victory in the professional ranks with a stage win at Etoile de Bessèges.

Neo-pro Bryan Coquard, in just his second day of racing for Team Europcar, didn't wait very long to take his first victory in the professional ranks with a stage win at Etoile de Bessèges.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 7

Stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) on the podium.

Stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 7

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise, the team of race leader Michael Van Staeyen, sets tempo in the peloton.

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise, the team of race leader Michael Van Staeyen, sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 7

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges.

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) wasted little time in claiming his first victory as a professional with a stage win today at Etoile de Bessèges. The 20-year-old neo-pro, in just his second race for Europcar, prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 2, 157km from Nîmes to Les Fumades. Yesterday's opening stage winner Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finished second, followed by Baptiste Planckaert (Crelan-Euphony) in third.

Factoring in the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Van Staeyen remains in the leader's jersey with a six-second lead on Coquard and a 10-second advantage over Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol).

The stage was dominated by a three-man break escaping in the opening kilometres. Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Sojasun) at one point enjoyed more than a six-minute advantage over the peloton, but once the chase began in earnest the trio were swept up with 13 kilometres remaining to the finish. Vaubourzeix's stint off the front did not go un-rewarded, however, as he claimed both of the stage's KOMs and took over the lead of the mountains classification.

Once the catch was made the stage was set for another field sprint, with the young Coquard showing the speed and poise which earned him the silver medal last summer in the Omnium at the London Olympics.

Full Results
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:45:18
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
8Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
19Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
21Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
22Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
26Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
29Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
31Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
33Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
38Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
42Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
47Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
49Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
53Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
54Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
60Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
62Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
66Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
67Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
69Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
71Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
72Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
74Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
76Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
79Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
80Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
82Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
85Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
87Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
88Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
90Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
95Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
96Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
97Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
98Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
99Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
105Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
106Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
107Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
109Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
110Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
111Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
112Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
113Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
114Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
115Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
116Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
117Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
118Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
119Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
121Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
122Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
123Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
125Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
126Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
127Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
128Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
129Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
131Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
132Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
133Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
135Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
136Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
137Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
138Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
139Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
140Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
141Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
143Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
144Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
146Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
147Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:03:52
149Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33

Points
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise20
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty14
5Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille9
8Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun4
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano3
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
15Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 1 - First passage of finish, 126.5km
1Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction6pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun2

Mountain 1 - Sommet Côte Saint Laurent la Vernède, 36.1km
1Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6pts
2Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction4
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun2

Mountain 2 - Sommet Côte Saint Jean de Maruejols, 82.6km
1Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6pts
2Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction4
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun2

Teams
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team11:15:54
2Crelan - Euphony
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Accent Jobs - Wanty
5La Pomme Marseille
6Lotto Belisol
7Team Argos - Shimano
8An Post - Chainreaction
9Big Mat - Auber 93
10Sojasun
11Bretagne - Séché Environnement
12Roubaix Lille Métropole
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
16Euskaltel Euskadi
17FDJ
18Team Europcar
19RusVelo

General classification after stage 2
1Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise7:09:25
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
3Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
4Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:12
5Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:13
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:14
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:16
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
9Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
13Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
18Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
21Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
26Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
30Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
32Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
35Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
45Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
47Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
49Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
52Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
56Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
58Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
61Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
62Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
65Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
66Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
70Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:30
71Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:32
72Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
73Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
74Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
75Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
76Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
83Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
84Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
86James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:36
87Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:51
88Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:52
89Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:54
90Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:55
91Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
92Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
93Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
94Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
95Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
96Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
97Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
98Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
103Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
104Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
105Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
106Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
109Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
110Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
111Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
112Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
113Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
114Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
115Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
116Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
118Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
119Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
120Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
121Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
122Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
123Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
124Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
125Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
126Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
127Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
129Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
130Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
132Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
133Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:15
135Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
136Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:01:37
137Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:55
138Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
139Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
140Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
141Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
142Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:55
143Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
144Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
145Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
146Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:55
147Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:28
148Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille0:07:49
149Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:10:14

Points classification
1Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise45pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar35
3Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
4Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille21
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty21
6Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille16
7Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole16
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony16
9Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
11Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano11
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille9
13Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
15Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction6
16Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony6
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
19Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
20Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction4
21Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun4
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
23Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
24Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun2
25Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2
26Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2

Mountains classification
1Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille12pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
3Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille8
4Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
5Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
6Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun4

Young riders classification
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar7:09:31
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:04
3Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:07
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:08
5Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:10
6Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
15Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
19Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
22Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:24
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:26
24Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
25Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
28Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:48
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:49
30Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
32Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
33Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
34Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
35Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille0:01:49
38Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:22
39Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille0:07:43

Teams classification
1La Pomme Marseille21:29:03
2Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Accent Jobs - Wanty
6Roubaix Lille Métropole
7Lotto Belisol
8Team Argos - Shimano
9Sojasun
10Team Europcar
11Bretagne - Séché Environnement
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
14Crelan - Euphony0:00:16
15An Post - Chainreaction
16Big Mat - Auber 93
17Euskaltel Euskadi
18FDJ
19RusVelo0:01:18

Latest on Cyclingnews