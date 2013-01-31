Coquard triumphs in Les Fumades
Van Staeyen remains in leader's jersey
Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) wasted little time in claiming his first victory as a professional with a stage win today at Etoile de Bessèges. The 20-year-old neo-pro, in just his second race for Europcar, prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 2, 157km from Nîmes to Les Fumades. Yesterday's opening stage winner Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finished second, followed by Baptiste Planckaert (Crelan-Euphony) in third.
Factoring in the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Van Staeyen remains in the leader's jersey with a six-second lead on Coquard and a 10-second advantage over Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol).
The stage was dominated by a three-man break escaping in the opening kilometres. Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Sojasun) at one point enjoyed more than a six-minute advantage over the peloton, but once the chase began in earnest the trio were swept up with 13 kilometres remaining to the finish. Vaubourzeix's stint off the front did not go un-rewarded, however, as he claimed both of the stage's KOMs and took over the lead of the mountains classification.
Once the catch was made the stage was set for another field sprint, with the young Coquard showing the speed and poise which earned him the silver medal last summer in the Omnium at the London Olympics.
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:45:18
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|19
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|22
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|27
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|29
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|31
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|34
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|38
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|42
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|49
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|53
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|60
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|62
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|66
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|71
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|72
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|74
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|79
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|86
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|87
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|88
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|90
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|95
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|96
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|97
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|98
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|99
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|105
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|106
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|107
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|109
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|113
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|114
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|116
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|117
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|122
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|123
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|126
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|128
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|131
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|133
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|135
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|136
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|137
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|139
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|140
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|141
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|144
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|147
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:52
|149
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|14
|5
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|9
|8
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|4
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|1
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|pts
|2
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|1
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|pts
|2
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11:15:54
|2
|Crelan - Euphony
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|5
|La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|Team Argos - Shimano
|8
|An Post - Chainreaction
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Sojasun
|11
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|12
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|RusVelo
|1
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7:09:25
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|3
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|4
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:12
|5
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:13
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:14
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:16
|8
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|9
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|13
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|18
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|26
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|32
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|45
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|52
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|62
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|65
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|66
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:30
|71
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:32
|72
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|73
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|74
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|75
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|76
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|83
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|86
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:36
|87
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:51
|88
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:52
|89
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:54
|90
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:55
|91
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|93
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|94
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|97
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|98
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|103
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|104
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|105
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|110
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|111
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|112
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|113
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|114
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|119
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|120
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|122
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|123
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|124
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|126
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|130
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|131
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|132
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:15
|135
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|136
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:01:37
|137
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:55
|138
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|139
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|141
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|142
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|143
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|144
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|145
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|146
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:55
|147
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:28
|148
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:49
|149
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:14
|1
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|3
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|4
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|6
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|16
|7
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|9
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|9
|13
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|16
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|20
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|21
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|4
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|23
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|24
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|25
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|26
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|3
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|4
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|5
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|6
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7:09:31
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:04
|3
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:07
|4
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:08
|5
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:10
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|19
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:24
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:26
|24
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:48
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:49
|30
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|32
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|34
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|35
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:49
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:22
|39
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:43
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|21:29:03
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|6
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Team Argos - Shimano
|9
|Sojasun
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:00:16
|15
|An Post - Chainreaction
|16
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|17
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|18
|FDJ
|19
|RusVelo
|0:01:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy