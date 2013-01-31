Image 1 of 7 Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) is a happy man after winning his first race as a pro in stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 7 Stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) with his trophy. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 Neo-pro Bryan Coquard, in just his second day of racing for Team Europcar, didn't wait very long to take his first victory in the professional ranks with a stage win at Etoile de Bessèges. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Stage 2 winner Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise, the team of race leader Michael Van Staeyen, sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) wasted little time in claiming his first victory as a professional with a stage win today at Etoile de Bessèges. The 20-year-old neo-pro, in just his second race for Europcar, prevailed in the field sprint finale to stage 2, 157km from Nîmes to Les Fumades. Yesterday's opening stage winner Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finished second, followed by Baptiste Planckaert (Crelan-Euphony) in third.

Factoring in the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Van Staeyen remains in the leader's jersey with a six-second lead on Coquard and a 10-second advantage over Frederique Robert (Lotto Belisol).

The stage was dominated by a three-man break escaping in the opening kilometres. Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction), Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Sojasun) at one point enjoyed more than a six-minute advantage over the peloton, but once the chase began in earnest the trio were swept up with 13 kilometres remaining to the finish. Vaubourzeix's stint off the front did not go un-rewarded, however, as he claimed both of the stage's KOMs and took over the lead of the mountains classification.

Once the catch was made the stage was set for another field sprint, with the young Coquard showing the speed and poise which earned him the silver medal last summer in the Omnium at the London Olympics.

Full Results 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:45:18 2 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 8 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 13 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 19 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 21 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 22 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 27 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 29 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 31 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 33 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 34 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 38 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 41 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 42 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 49 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 53 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 54 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 60 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 62 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 66 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo 69 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 71 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 72 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 74 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 79 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 82 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 85 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 86 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 87 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 88 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 90 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 92 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 95 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 96 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 97 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 98 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 99 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 101 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 104 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 105 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 106 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 107 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 109 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 110 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 111 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 112 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 113 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 114 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 116 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 117 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 118 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 119 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 122 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 123 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 125 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 126 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 127 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 128 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 131 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 133 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 135 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 136 Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 137 Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 138 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 139 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 140 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 141 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 144 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 147 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:52 149 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33

Points 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 4 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 14 5 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 6 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 9 8 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 4 13 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 3 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Sprint 1 - First passage of finish, 126.5km 1 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 2

Mountain 1 - Sommet Côte Saint Laurent la Vernède, 36.1km 1 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 pts 2 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 4 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 2

Mountain 2 - Sommet Côte Saint Jean de Maruejols, 82.6km 1 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 pts 2 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 4 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 2

Teams 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11:15:54 2 Crelan - Euphony 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Accent Jobs - Wanty 5 La Pomme Marseille 6 Lotto Belisol 7 Team Argos - Shimano 8 An Post - Chainreaction 9 Big Mat - Auber 93 10 Sojasun 11 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 12 Roubaix Lille Métropole 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 Euskaltel Euskadi 17 FDJ 18 Team Europcar 19 RusVelo

General classification after stage 2 1 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7:09:25 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 3 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 4 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:12 5 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:13 6 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:14 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:16 8 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 13 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 18 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 21 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 26 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 32 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 34 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 35 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 45 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 47 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 49 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 52 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 62 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 65 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 66 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:30 71 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:32 72 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 73 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 74 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 75 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 76 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 83 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 84 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 86 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:36 87 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:51 88 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:52 89 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:54 90 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:55 91 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 92 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 93 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 94 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 96 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 97 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo 98 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 101 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 103 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 104 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 105 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 106 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 109 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 110 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 111 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 112 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 113 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 114 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 116 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 118 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 119 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 120 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 122 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 123 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 124 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 126 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 130 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 131 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 132 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 133 Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 134 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:15 135 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 136 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:01:37 137 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:55 138 Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 139 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 140 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 141 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 142 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:55 143 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 144 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 145 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 146 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:55 147 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:28 148 Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:49 149 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:14

Points classification 1 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 35 3 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 4 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 21 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 6 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 16 7 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 9 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 11 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 11 12 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 9 13 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 16 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 6 17 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 19 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 20 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 4 21 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 4 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 23 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 24 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 2 25 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2 26 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountains classification 1 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 12 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 3 Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 8 4 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 5 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 6 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 4

Young riders classification 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7:09:31 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:04 3 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:07 4 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:08 5 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:10 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 19 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:24 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:26 24 Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 25 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:48 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:49 30 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 32 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 33 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 34 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 35 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:49 38 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:22 39 Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:43