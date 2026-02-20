'It will not be easy, we expect a battle' – Isaac del Toro primed to throw everything at Jebel Hafeet in pursuit of UAE Tour title, as Antonio Tiberi stresses he's 'ready' to defend lead

Race for the red jersey set to all but be decided on stage 6, the final climbing day, with two frontrunners separated by just 21 seconds

JEBEL MOBRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 18: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line as second place winner during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 3 a 183km stage from Umm al Quwain to Jebel Mobrah 1229m / #UCIWT / on February 18, 2026 in Jebel Mobrah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Del Toro came up short of catching Tiberi on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG are expecting a "battle" on the final climbing day at the UAE Tour on Saturday, with their man, Isaac del Toro, set to throw everything at Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) to try and wrest back the red leader's jersey and defend Tadej Pogačar's title from 2025.

Del Toro sits just 21 seconds behind the Italian, with the Jebel Hafeet summit finish set to all but decide the GC on the penultimate day of racing, meaning he will likely need to both win the stage and distance Tiberi by 18 seconds to be sure of overall victory when accounting for bonus seconds.

"I remember two years ago, when Lennert Van Eetvelt [Lotto-Intermarché] attacked in the final two or three kilometres, and then he won by just one second, so everything is possible."

FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 19: Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious - Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 4 a 182km stage from Fujairah to Fujairah / #UCIWT / on February 19, 2026 in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tiberi will go into stage 6 in a defensive position (Image credit: Getty Images)

Del Toro has one significant advantage that Tiberi doesn't have for Saturday, and that lies in his support, with Adam Yates being a two-time winner on Jebel Hafeet and knowing exactly where to make the best moves to gain the most time – it'll then be up to his young leader to deliver.

The Mexican rider said the British former UAE Tour GC winner adds "A heck of a lot, whatever he does for me is always very important, and he's good at teaching me to be a bit more patient at times and wait for the right moment," with Hauptman not mincing his words about the importance of Yates for the final GC battle.

"For sure, Adam has won on the climb a few times, so he knows in perfection what you need to do and where you need to attack," he said. "So we are quite confident that Isaac has the best helper possible."

There is the possibility that someone else rises to form and takes the final stage from the two frontrunners – even Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) could bounce back and do so after his stage 3 setback – but with everyone else sitting at least 40 seconds behind Del Toro and a minute down on Tiberi, it looks like the battle for red should come down to them.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

