Boasson Hagen takes final stage victory

Norwegian claims his second overall title at Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 33

Omega Pharma-Lotto worked hard for Philippe Gilbert.

Omega Pharma-Lotto worked hard for Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 33

Omega Pharma-Lotto riders keep their feet dry in trying conditions.

Omega Pharma-Lotto riders keep their feet dry in trying conditions.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 33

Singing in the rain. Omega Pharma-Lotto on the final day of the Eneco Tour.

Singing in the rain. Omega Pharma-Lotto on the final day of the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 33

Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) leads David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Sungard).

Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) leads David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Sungard).
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 33

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes solo.

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes solo.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 33

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) was in the day's early break.

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) was in the day's early break.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 33

Andre Greipel was very prominent as Omega Pharma-Lotto worked for Philippe Gilbert.

Andre Greipel was very prominent as Omega Pharma-Lotto worked for Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 33

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets the tempo for Philippe Gilbert.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets the tempo for Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 33

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes on the offensive.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes on the offensive.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 33

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was working for Philippe Gilbert.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was working for Philippe Gilbert.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sealed Eneco Tour victory with a stage win.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sealed Eneco Tour victory with a stage win.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the Eneco Tour.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the final stage of the Eneco Tour.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the final stage of the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) mounts the podium.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) mounts the podium.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 33

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had to settle for second overall.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had to settle for second overall.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo).

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo).
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the points jersey.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the points jersey.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) won all individual classifications.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) won all individual classifications.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 33

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto) does some work

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto) does some work
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 33

One lap to go

One lap to go
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 33

The breakway

The breakway
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in green

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in green
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in red

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in red
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 24 of 33

The Eneco Tour podium

The Eneco Tour podium
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 25 of 33

The Eneco Tour podium

The Eneco Tour podium
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 26 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) after winning the stage

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) after winning the stage
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 27 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is victorious on the last day

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is victorious on the last day
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 28 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the final stage and the overall Eneco Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the final stage and the overall Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 29 of 33

Andreas Klier (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto)

Andreas Klier (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 30 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets his trophy

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets his trophy
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 33

Congratulations for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Congratulations for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 32 of 33

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 33 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) has time to look back and make sure the coast is clear.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) has time to look back and make sure the coast is clear.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sealed overall victory in the Eneco Tour in resounding fashion by winning the final stage in a bunch sprint ahead of Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) and Lars Boom (Rabobank).

The Norwegian coolly negotiated the sharp final bend at Sittard-Geelen and emerged unscathed from the crashes in front and behind that eliminated Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) from contention.

Unfazed by the carnage that surrounded him, the perfectly-positioned Boasson Hagen launched a devastating sprint to surge comfortably clear in the finishing straight. He even had time to sit up and savour his twin conquest of stage and overall honours, while Cardoso, Boom and Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) did battle for the placings behind.

“Everyone went too fast around the corner and they crashed in front of me,” Boasson Hagen explained calmly after the finish. “I luckily came out without crashing. I also won the stage, so I’m really happy with that, even though I’m sorry for the guys who crashed.”

With just 12 seconds in hand over Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on Sunday morning, Boasson Hagen knew beforehand that he needed to be vigilant on a stage over Amstel Gold Race terrain. The anticipated Gilbert offensive never fully materialised, however, bar a brief sortie with 70km to go, and once the final climb had been negotiated 4km from the line, Boasson Hagen could turn his mind to capping his Benelux triumph with a stage win.

The rapid run-in to Sittard-Geleen saw Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) make a bold bid for glory that was only shut down in the final kilometre, and Boasson Hagen singled out his teammate Geraint Thomas for particular praise.

“Geraint Thomas did the longest lead-out ever I think. He was on the front for the last 3km,” Boasson Hagen said. “I’m really thankful to the team. It’s really great.”

Flecha in the early move

Mindful of the need to protect Boasson Hagen’s scant buffer, Sky sent Juan Antonio Flecha up the road in the day’s early break on sentry duty. The move ghosted off the front of the peloton just 2km into the stage, and indeed the last survivors from the initial 12-man group would remain in the lead until the final 5km.

“We had a good plan today. Juan Antonio went in the break and we didn’t have to ride behind,” Boasson Hagen said.

Mechanical trouble caused Flecha fall out of the leading group with a shade under 70km to go, and a war of attrition on the climbs of the Fromberg, Doodeman and Cauberg would leave Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervélo), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) out in front.

Back in the main peloton, meanwhile, David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo) injected life into the overall battle with an attack on the Doodeman with 70km still to race, and he was joined on the offensive by Philippe Gilbert and later Lars Bak, but Boasson Hagen was quick to shut down the move.

Thereafter, Gilbert’s Omega Pharma-Lotto team was a prominent presence at the head of the peloton, with André Greipel in particular putting in a sterling shift, but the remaining escapees still had 1:45 in hand with 45km to go.

At that point, Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) sensed an opportunity, and took advantage of a lull in the pace of the peloton to jump clear and impressively close the gap to the breakaways ahead. In spite of the presence of an extra pair of legs in the move, however, their advantage would gradually begin to tumble in the final run-in to the finishing circuit, as Omega Pharma-Lotto again seized the initiative.

With 7km to go, Jelle Vanendert strung out the bunch on a short climb in a bid to set up a move from his leader Gilbert, but ultimately his efforts did nothing other than help reel in Matt Wilson, who had attacked from the break as the bunch began to breathe down their necks.

At the foot of the final sharp rise of the day, Gilbert found himself too far back to attempt to put Boasson Hagen on the defensive, and instead it was Lars Bak who scorched clear of the peloton with 5km still to race. The Dane was never able to put daylight between himself and the peloton, however, and he was swept up inside the final kilometre.

Jurgen Roelandts led out the sprint, but was too eager in his entry to the final bend, while Galimzyanov and Taylor Phinney also hit the deck after miscalculating the treacherous finale. There were no such problems for the masterful Boasson Hagen, however, and he highlighted his class by showing a clean pair of wheels to the remainder of the peloton.

After opening half of the season plagued by injury, Boasson Hagen has finally hit his stride in the wake of his sparkling Tour de France showing, and given his aptitudes and the races still to come on the calendar, the Norwegian should be a protagonist all the way through the Autumn.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:53:06
2Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
20Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
22Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
23Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
25Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
35David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
36Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
41Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
42Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
44Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
46Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
52Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:32
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:41
57Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:11
60James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
62Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:34
68Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
69Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:36
73Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
74Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
76Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:01:37
77Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
78Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:07
80Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:02:21
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
83Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:48
87Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:49
88Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:26
89Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:32
91David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:45
92Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:49
93Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:04:54
94Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:20
95André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:07:30
97Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
98Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
99Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:04
100Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
101William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFEnrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
DNFFeng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFVasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAllan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
DNFBert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFJohan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFFrancesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFMauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFRuslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFRob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNSStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNSRobert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad8pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
3Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3

Sprint 4 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling30pts
2Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack25
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD19
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
6Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team15
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana13
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano11
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team10

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:53:06
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
6Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
8Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:34
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:36
21Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:37
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:07
23Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:02:21
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
25Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
26Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:48
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:49
28Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:04
29Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFEnrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team14:39:18
2Team RadioShack
3Sky Procycling
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Katusha Team
7Lampre - ISD
8BMC Racing Team
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:41
10Leopard Trek0:01:11
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Veranda's Willems - Accent
13Saxo Bank Sungard
14Movistar Team0:01:34
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:36
16Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:37
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:07
18HTC-Highroad0:03:45
19Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:37
20Pro Team Astana0:07:30
DNFVacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSkil - Shimano

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22:54:22
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:28
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:07
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:08
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:09
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:13
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:15
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:17
13Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:22
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:31
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
17Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:33
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:37
19Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:47
20Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:01:50
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:53
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:54
23Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:57
24Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:59
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:05
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:13
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:19
31Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:29
32Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
33Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:33
34Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:36
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:43
36Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:44
37Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:47
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:48
41Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:02:57
43Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:00
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:07
46Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:09
47Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:03:31
48Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:32
49Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:33
50Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:38
51Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:02
53Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:04:21
54Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:44
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:10
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:29
58Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:38
59Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:05:39
60Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:55
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:16
62David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:07:29
63Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:03
64Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:15
65Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
66Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:46
67Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:09:30
68Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
69Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:09:41
70Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:00
71David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:01
72Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:31
73Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:11:36
74Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:12:02
75Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:42
76Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:16
77Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:39
78Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:15:42
79Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:52
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:53
81André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:37
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:41
83Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:18
84Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:56
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:19:48
87James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:20:05
88Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:06
89Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:13
90Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:16
91Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:21:13
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:45
93Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:29
94Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:22:48
95Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:02
96Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:11
97Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:56
98Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:53
99Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:37
100Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:33:42
101William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek1:01:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling122pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team85
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto68
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD66
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack43
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
9Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne40
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team40
11Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana36
12Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana32
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano30
14Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack25
15David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
17Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team19
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
20Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard17
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team15
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team15
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
26David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard13
27Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
28Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
30Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
31Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack11
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team10
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad8
35Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
36Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
38Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling3
39Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22:54:22
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:09
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:19
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:36
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:43
8Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:48
9Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:07
11Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:04:21
12Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:44
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:29
15Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:55
16Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:15
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:09:41
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:16
20Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:15:42
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:53
22Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:18
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:56
24Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:13
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:16
26Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:02
27Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:11
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:56
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack68:45:24
2Sky Procycling
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
4BMC Racing Team0:02:11
5Katusha Team0:02:13
6Leopard Trek0:02:35
7Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:36
8Lampre - ISD0:02:55
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:39
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:19
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:26
12HTC-Highroad0:04:35
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:38
14AG2R La Mondiale0:04:46
15Movistar Team0:04:59
16Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:37
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:50
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:15
19Pro Team Astana0:12:15
20Veranda's Willems - Accent0:32:02

