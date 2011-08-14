Boasson Hagen takes final stage victory
Norwegian claims his second overall title at Eneco Tour
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sealed overall victory in the Eneco Tour in resounding fashion by winning the final stage in a bunch sprint ahead of Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) and Lars Boom (Rabobank).
The Norwegian coolly negotiated the sharp final bend at Sittard-Geelen and emerged unscathed from the crashes in front and behind that eliminated Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) from contention.
Unfazed by the carnage that surrounded him, the perfectly-positioned Boasson Hagen launched a devastating sprint to surge comfortably clear in the finishing straight. He even had time to sit up and savour his twin conquest of stage and overall honours, while Cardoso, Boom and Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) did battle for the placings behind.
“Everyone went too fast around the corner and they crashed in front of me,” Boasson Hagen explained calmly after the finish. “I luckily came out without crashing. I also won the stage, so I’m really happy with that, even though I’m sorry for the guys who crashed.”
With just 12 seconds in hand over Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on Sunday morning, Boasson Hagen knew beforehand that he needed to be vigilant on a stage over Amstel Gold Race terrain. The anticipated Gilbert offensive never fully materialised, however, bar a brief sortie with 70km to go, and once the final climb had been negotiated 4km from the line, Boasson Hagen could turn his mind to capping his Benelux triumph with a stage win.
The rapid run-in to Sittard-Geleen saw Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) make a bold bid for glory that was only shut down in the final kilometre, and Boasson Hagen singled out his teammate Geraint Thomas for particular praise.
“Geraint Thomas did the longest lead-out ever I think. He was on the front for the last 3km,” Boasson Hagen said. “I’m really thankful to the team. It’s really great.”
Flecha in the early move
Mindful of the need to protect Boasson Hagen’s scant buffer, Sky sent Juan Antonio Flecha up the road in the day’s early break on sentry duty. The move ghosted off the front of the peloton just 2km into the stage, and indeed the last survivors from the initial 12-man group would remain in the lead until the final 5km.
“We had a good plan today. Juan Antonio went in the break and we didn’t have to ride behind,” Boasson Hagen said.
Mechanical trouble caused Flecha fall out of the leading group with a shade under 70km to go, and a war of attrition on the climbs of the Fromberg, Doodeman and Cauberg would leave Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervélo), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) out in front.
Back in the main peloton, meanwhile, David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo) injected life into the overall battle with an attack on the Doodeman with 70km still to race, and he was joined on the offensive by Philippe Gilbert and later Lars Bak, but Boasson Hagen was quick to shut down the move.
Thereafter, Gilbert’s Omega Pharma-Lotto team was a prominent presence at the head of the peloton, with André Greipel in particular putting in a sterling shift, but the remaining escapees still had 1:45 in hand with 45km to go.
At that point, Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) sensed an opportunity, and took advantage of a lull in the pace of the peloton to jump clear and impressively close the gap to the breakaways ahead. In spite of the presence of an extra pair of legs in the move, however, their advantage would gradually begin to tumble in the final run-in to the finishing circuit, as Omega Pharma-Lotto again seized the initiative.
With 7km to go, Jelle Vanendert strung out the bunch on a short climb in a bid to set up a move from his leader Gilbert, but ultimately his efforts did nothing other than help reel in Matt Wilson, who had attacked from the break as the bunch began to breathe down their necks.
At the foot of the final sharp rise of the day, Gilbert found himself too far back to attempt to put Boasson Hagen on the defensive, and instead it was Lars Bak who scorched clear of the peloton with 5km still to race. The Dane was never able to put daylight between himself and the peloton, however, and he was swept up inside the final kilometre.
Jurgen Roelandts led out the sprint, but was too eager in his entry to the final bend, while Galimzyanov and Taylor Phinney also hit the deck after miscalculating the treacherous finale. There were no such problems for the masterful Boasson Hagen, however, and he highlighted his class by showing a clean pair of wheels to the remainder of the peloton.
After opening half of the season plagued by injury, Boasson Hagen has finally hit his stride in the wake of his sparkling Tour de France showing, and given his aptitudes and the races still to come on the calendar, the Norwegian should be a protagonist all the way through the Autumn.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:53:06
|2
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|23
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|35
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|46
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|52
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|54
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:32
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:41
|57
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:11
|60
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|62
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:34
|68
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|69
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:36
|73
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|76
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:37
|77
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|78
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:07
|80
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:02:21
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|83
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:48
|87
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:49
|88
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:26
|89
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:32
|91
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:45
|92
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|93
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:04:54
|94
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:20
|95
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:30
|97
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:04
|100
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNS
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNS
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|8
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|3
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|25
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|19
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|6
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|13
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:53:06
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|6
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|8
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:34
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:36
|21
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:37
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:07
|23
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:02:21
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|25
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|26
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:48
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|28
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:04
|29
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:39:18
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:41
|10
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:11
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:36
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:37
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:07
|18
|HTC-Highroad
|0:03:45
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:37
|20
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:30
|DNF
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Skil - Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22:54:22
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:28
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:07
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:09
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:13
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|13
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:22
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:31
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:33
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|19
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:47
|20
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:54
|23
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|24
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:59
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:13
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|31
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:29
|32
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|33
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|34
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:36
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:43
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:44
|37
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:47
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:48
|41
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:02:57
|43
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:00
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:07
|46
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:09
|47
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:31
|48
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:32
|49
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:33
|50
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:38
|51
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:02
|53
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:04:21
|54
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:44
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:10
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:29
|58
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:38
|59
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:39
|60
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:55
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:16
|62
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:29
|63
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:03
|64
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:15
|65
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|66
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|67
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:30
|68
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:09:41
|70
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:00
|71
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:01
|72
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:31
|73
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:11:36
|74
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:12:02
|75
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:42
|76
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:16
|77
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:39
|78
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:15:42
|79
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:52
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|81
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:37
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:41
|83
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:18
|84
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:48
|87
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:20:05
|88
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:06
|89
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:13
|90
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:16
|91
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:13
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:21:45
|93
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:29
|94
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:22:48
|95
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:02
|96
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:11
|97
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:56
|98
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:53
|99
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:37
|100
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:42
|101
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:01:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|122
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|66
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|43
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|9
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|11
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|36
|12
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|32
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|14
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|25
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|17
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|20
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|26
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|27
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|28
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|30
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|31
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|11
|32
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|8
|35
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|39
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22:54:22
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:09
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:36
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:43
|8
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:48
|9
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:07
|11
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:04:21
|12
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|13
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:44
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:29
|15
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:55
|16
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:15
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:09:41
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:16
|20
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:15:42
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|22
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:18
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|24
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:13
|25
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:16
|26
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:02
|27
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:11
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:56
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|68:45:24
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:35
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:55
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:39
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:19
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:26
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|0:04:35
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:38
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:46
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:37
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:50
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:15
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|0:12:15
|20
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:32:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy