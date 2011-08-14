Image 1 of 33 Omega Pharma-Lotto worked hard for Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 33 Omega Pharma-Lotto riders keep their feet dry in trying conditions. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 33 Singing in the rain. Omega Pharma-Lotto on the final day of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 33 Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) leads David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Sungard). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 33 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes solo. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 33 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) was in the day's early break. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 33 Andre Greipel was very prominent as Omega Pharma-Lotto worked for Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 33 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets the tempo for Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 33 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes on the offensive. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 33 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was working for Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sealed Eneco Tour victory with a stage win. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the final stage of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) mounts the podium. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had to settle for second overall. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) flanked by Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the points jersey. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) won all individual classifications. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 33 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto) does some work (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 20 of 33 One lap to go (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 21 of 33 The breakway (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 22 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in green (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in red (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 33 The Eneco Tour podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 33 The Eneco Tour podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 26 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) after winning the stage (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 27 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is victorious on the last day (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 28 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the final stage and the overall Eneco Tour (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 29 of 33 Andreas Klier (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets his trophy (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 33 Congratulations for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) has time to look back and make sure the coast is clear. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) sealed overall victory in the Eneco Tour in resounding fashion by winning the final stage in a bunch sprint ahead of Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) and Lars Boom (Rabobank).

The Norwegian coolly negotiated the sharp final bend at Sittard-Geelen and emerged unscathed from the crashes in front and behind that eliminated Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) from contention.

Unfazed by the carnage that surrounded him, the perfectly-positioned Boasson Hagen launched a devastating sprint to surge comfortably clear in the finishing straight. He even had time to sit up and savour his twin conquest of stage and overall honours, while Cardoso, Boom and Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) did battle for the placings behind.

“Everyone went too fast around the corner and they crashed in front of me,” Boasson Hagen explained calmly after the finish. “I luckily came out without crashing. I also won the stage, so I’m really happy with that, even though I’m sorry for the guys who crashed.”

With just 12 seconds in hand over Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on Sunday morning, Boasson Hagen knew beforehand that he needed to be vigilant on a stage over Amstel Gold Race terrain. The anticipated Gilbert offensive never fully materialised, however, bar a brief sortie with 70km to go, and once the final climb had been negotiated 4km from the line, Boasson Hagen could turn his mind to capping his Benelux triumph with a stage win.

The rapid run-in to Sittard-Geleen saw Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) make a bold bid for glory that was only shut down in the final kilometre, and Boasson Hagen singled out his teammate Geraint Thomas for particular praise.

“Geraint Thomas did the longest lead-out ever I think. He was on the front for the last 3km,” Boasson Hagen said. “I’m really thankful to the team. It’s really great.”

Flecha in the early move

Mindful of the need to protect Boasson Hagen’s scant buffer, Sky sent Juan Antonio Flecha up the road in the day’s early break on sentry duty. The move ghosted off the front of the peloton just 2km into the stage, and indeed the last survivors from the initial 12-man group would remain in the lead until the final 5km.

“We had a good plan today. Juan Antonio went in the break and we didn’t have to ride behind,” Boasson Hagen said.

Mechanical trouble caused Flecha fall out of the leading group with a shade under 70km to go, and a war of attrition on the climbs of the Fromberg, Doodeman and Cauberg would leave Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervélo), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), David Tanner (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) out in front.

Back in the main peloton, meanwhile, David Millar (Garmin-Cervélo) injected life into the overall battle with an attack on the Doodeman with 70km still to race, and he was joined on the offensive by Philippe Gilbert and later Lars Bak, but Boasson Hagen was quick to shut down the move.

Thereafter, Gilbert’s Omega Pharma-Lotto team was a prominent presence at the head of the peloton, with André Greipel in particular putting in a sterling shift, but the remaining escapees still had 1:45 in hand with 45km to go.

At that point, Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) sensed an opportunity, and took advantage of a lull in the pace of the peloton to jump clear and impressively close the gap to the breakaways ahead. In spite of the presence of an extra pair of legs in the move, however, their advantage would gradually begin to tumble in the final run-in to the finishing circuit, as Omega Pharma-Lotto again seized the initiative.

With 7km to go, Jelle Vanendert strung out the bunch on a short climb in a bid to set up a move from his leader Gilbert, but ultimately his efforts did nothing other than help reel in Matt Wilson, who had attacked from the break as the bunch began to breathe down their necks.

At the foot of the final sharp rise of the day, Gilbert found himself too far back to attempt to put Boasson Hagen on the defensive, and instead it was Lars Bak who scorched clear of the peloton with 5km still to race. The Dane was never able to put daylight between himself and the peloton, however, and he was swept up inside the final kilometre.

Jurgen Roelandts led out the sprint, but was too eager in his entry to the final bend, while Galimzyanov and Taylor Phinney also hit the deck after miscalculating the treacherous finale. There were no such problems for the masterful Boasson Hagen, however, and he highlighted his class by showing a clean pair of wheels to the remainder of the peloton.

After opening half of the season plagued by injury, Boasson Hagen has finally hit his stride in the wake of his sparkling Tour de France showing, and given his aptitudes and the races still to come on the calendar, the Norwegian should be a protagonist all the way through the Autumn.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:53:06 2 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 23 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 27 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 35 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 36 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 41 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 42 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 46 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 52 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:32 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:41 57 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:11 60 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 62 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:34 68 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 69 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:36 73 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 74 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 76 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:37 77 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 78 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:07 80 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:02:21 81 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 82 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 83 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:48 87 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:49 88 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:26 89 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:32 91 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:45 92 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:49 93 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:04:54 94 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:20 95 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:07:30 97 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 98 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:04 100 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 101 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano DNF Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team DNF Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad DNF Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNS Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNS Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 8 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 3 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3

Sprint 4 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 30 pts 2 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 25 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 19 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 6 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 13 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 11 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 10

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:53:06 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 6 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 8 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:34 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:36 21 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:37 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:07 23 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:02:21 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 25 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 26 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:48 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:49 28 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:04 29 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 14:39:18 2 Team RadioShack 3 Sky Procycling 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Katusha Team 7 Lampre - ISD 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:41 10 Leopard Trek 0:01:11 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Movistar Team 0:01:34 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:36 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:37 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:07 18 HTC-Highroad 0:03:45 19 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:37 20 Pro Team Astana 0:07:30 DNF Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Skil - Shimano

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22:54:22 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:22 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:28 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 6 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:07 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:08 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:09 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:13 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:15 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:17 13 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:22 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:31 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 17 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:33 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:37 19 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:47 20 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:01:50 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:53 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:54 23 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:57 24 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:59 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:05 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 28 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:13 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:19 31 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:29 32 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 33 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 34 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:36 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:43 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:44 37 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 39 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:47 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:48 41 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:02:57 43 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:00 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 45 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:07 46 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:09 47 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:03:31 48 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:32 49 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:33 50 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:38 51 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 52 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:04:02 53 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:04:21 54 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:44 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:10 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:29 58 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:38 59 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:05:39 60 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:55 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:16 62 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:07:29 63 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:03 64 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:15 65 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 66 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:46 67 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:09:30 68 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 69 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:09:41 70 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:00 71 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:01 72 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:31 73 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:11:36 74 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:12:02 75 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:42 76 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:16 77 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:39 78 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:15:42 79 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:52 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:53 81 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:37 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:41 83 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:18 84 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:56 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:19:48 87 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:20:05 88 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:06 89 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:13 90 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:16 91 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:21:13 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:45 93 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:29 94 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:22:48 95 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:02 96 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:11 97 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:56 98 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:53 99 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:31:37 100 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:33:42 101 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:01:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 122 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 66 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 43 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 9 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 40 11 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 36 12 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 32 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 14 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 25 15 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 17 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 20 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 26 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 27 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 28 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 30 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 31 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 11 32 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 8 35 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 36 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 38 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3 39 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22:54:22 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:09 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:19 6 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:36 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:43 8 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:48 9 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:07 11 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:04:21 12 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:44 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:29 15 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:55 16 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:15 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:09:41 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:16 20 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:15:42 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:53 22 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:18 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:56 24 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:13 25 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:16 26 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:02 27 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:11 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:56 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:31:37