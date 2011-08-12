Trending

Sergent powers to victory in Roermond

Boasson Hagen takes over race lead from Gilbert

Image 1 of 17

Big crowds were on hand in Roermond.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 17

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) won stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 17

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium for his victory in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 17

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) maintained his 3rd place GC position.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 17

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) begins his time trial.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 17

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is the new leader of the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 17

A last check of the bike for Philippe Gilbert prior to his time trial.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 17

Ben Hermans (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 17

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the points classification leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 17

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 17

Norwegian time trial champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) rides into the Eneco Tour lead.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 17

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) prior to the start of his time trial.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 17

Edvald Boassan Hagen (Sky) is off.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 17

Philippe Gilbert powers to the finish line.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 17

Race leader Philippe Gilbert in the start house.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 17

A focused Philippe Gilbert awaits the start of his time trial.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 17

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is underway in the stage 4 time trial.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Jesse Sergent (Team RadioShack) pulled off a thrilling win in a rain-affected individual time trial at the Eneco Tour. The 23-year-old made best use of the early, dry conditions to post a competitive time on the technically demanding 14.7km course, finishing 14 seconds ahead of Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad).

"I did not expect this at all," said Sergent. "After my 7th place in the opening prologue, my confidence was up and I was hoping for a top 5 today. But my back luck of yesterday became my good luck today. I only had 2 kilometers on wet roads."

However, the late starters and overall contenders were not as lucky when it came to the conditions with a rain shower running them out of contention for the stage win. Still, it set the tempo for some exciting riding with the likes of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) vying for the lead in the tricky conditions.

In the end Boasson Hagen did enough to grab the leader's jersey from Gilbert, finishing 17 seconds ahead of the Belgian who slipped to second overall, 12 seconds behind Boasson Hagen, while Millar remains in 3rd overall, a further six seconds back.

With two demanding stages to come, though, Gilbert will be licking his lips and looking to turn the tables on Boasson Hagen and finish the race in the overall lead. Having disposed of the entire bunch on stage 3, he will be tipped to attack again.

Phinney, meanwhile, finished the best of the GC contenders in eighth place on the day and snuck back into the top four. The former race leader sits 27 seconds down on Boasson Hagen and will look to consolidate his position from here on out.

"It was pretty wet when I started and ended up clearing a bit, but the roads were definitely wet," Phinney said. "I managed to stay upright, which was good, and I didn't take too many risks. I'm happy for Jesse. He's one of the best up-and-coming time trialists in the world."

The only conclusive outcome from the stage belonged to Sergent, who scored the biggest win of his young career.

Full Results
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:17:55
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:14
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:20
4Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:32
10Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:34
11Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:37
12Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:38
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:39
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:41
17Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
18David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:43
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
21Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
22William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:46
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:48
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:49
26Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
28Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:00:53
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
33Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:56
35Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:57
36Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
37Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:00
39Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:01:01
40Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:02
41Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
44Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:01:03
45Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
46Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
47André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:06
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:01:08
50Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
54Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
56Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:12
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:14
58Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
59Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
61Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
62Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:17
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
65Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:20
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:21
69Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
71David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:22
73David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
74Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:25
76Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
77Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
78Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
79Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:27
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
81Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
82Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
83Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:30
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
85Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
88Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
89Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:33
90Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:34
92Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:36
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
94Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:37
95Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
99Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
101Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:40
102Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:42
104Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
108Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:45
110Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
111Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:46
113Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:47
115Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:48
116Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:49
118Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
120Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:01:52
121Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:55
123Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
124Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:56
127Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:58
129Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
130Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
132Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:00
133Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:01
134Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
135Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:02
136Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:02:03
137Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:02:05
139Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:06
141Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:09
143Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:10
144Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:11
145Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:13
146Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:14
147Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:18
148Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:20
149Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
150Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:24
152Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
153Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
154Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
155Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:45
156Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:48
157Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:58
158Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:01
159Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:24
DNSRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSNicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNSTom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano

Points
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack30pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad25
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
4Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team19
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
10Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad10

Young riders
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:17:55
2Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:32
5Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:38
6Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:43
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:48
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:53
9Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:01:01
11Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:02
12Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:04
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:06
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
18Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:19
20Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:22
21Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
23Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:30
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:33
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:36
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:37
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:40
31Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:45
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:49
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
36Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:56
37Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:58
38Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:05
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:06
40Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:13
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:18
42Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
43Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
44Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:45
45Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:48
46Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:24

Teams
1Team RadioShack0:55:16
2HTC-Highroad0:00:02
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:05
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
5Sky Procycling0:00:35
6Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:37
7Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:42
8Katusha Team0:00:56
9BMC Racing Team0:01:09
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
11Leopard Trek0:01:18
12Skil - Shimano0:01:36
13Movistar Team0:01:39
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:43
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:48
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:51
17Pro Team Astana0:01:54
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:11
19Lampre - ISD0:02:24
20Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:34
21Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:15
22Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:20

General classification after stage 4
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13:49:06
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:18
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:57
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:58
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:59
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:03
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:12
14Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:21
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:01:22
19Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:23
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:27
21Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:37
22Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:01:40
23Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:41
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:45
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:47
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:49
28Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:50
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:53
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:55
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
33Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:03
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:04
38Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:06
39Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
40Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:09
41Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:11
42Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:12
43Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
45Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:19
46Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:20
47Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
48Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
49Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
50Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
51Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:25
52Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
54Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:32
56Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
57Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:34
59Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:38
61Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:41
64Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:43
65Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:02:47
66Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
68Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:57
69Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:03
70Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:23
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:00
72Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:12
73Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:17
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:19
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
76Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:25
77Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:26
78Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:05:29
79David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:05:40
80Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:45
81Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:11
84Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:19
85Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:55
86Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:06:57
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:04
88Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:42
89Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:43
90Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:45
91Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:57
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:08:39
93Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:42
94Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:10:43
95Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:46
96Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:21
97Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:11:26
98Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:11:34
99André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:36
100Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:32
101Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:12:42
102Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:55
103Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:13:16
104Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:18
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:20
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:46
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:55
108Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:04
109Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:34
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:34
111Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:17:44
112Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:50
113Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:17:54
114Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:01
115Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:02
116Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:18:05
117Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:08
118Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:12
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:20
121Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:23
122Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:25
123Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:28
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:36
126James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:44
127Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:46
128Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:18:48
129Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:51
130Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:59
131Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:05
132Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:19:06
133Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:10
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:13
135Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
136Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:19:17
137Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:51
138Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:56
139Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:03
140Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:13
141Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:21
142Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:27
143Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:30
144Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:20:40
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:50
146Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:56
147Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:23:26
148Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:27
149Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:38
150Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:25:45
151Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:28
152Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:47
153Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:56
154Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:04
155Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:41
156Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:46
157Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:47
158William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:30:59
159Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:39:39

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling92pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team70
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad49
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
6Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD47
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo47
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack43
9Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team34
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
11Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team25
12Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
14Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano19
17Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team19
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent19
19Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
21Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard17
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team15
24Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
25Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent13
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
27Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent11
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team11
33Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
34Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano11
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
36Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad10
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
38Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek10
39Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
40Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling3

Young riders classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13:49:06
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:59
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:01:22
5Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:50
6Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:53
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
8Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:03
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:09
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
11Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:27
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:32
14Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
15Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:56
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:57
19Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:17
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:19
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
22Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:26
23Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:45
24Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
25Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:42
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:57
27Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:46
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:32
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:55
30Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:55
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:50
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:01
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:18:02
34Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:08
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:23
36Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:36
37Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:46
38Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:51
39Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:05
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:13
41Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:51
42Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:20:03
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:50
44Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:38
45Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:47
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:46

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack41:29:06
2Sky Procycling
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
4HTC-Highroad0:00:50
5Leopard Trek0:01:24
6BMC Racing Team0:02:11
7Katusha Team0:02:16
8Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:36
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:43
10Lampre - ISD0:03:01
11Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:15
12Movistar Team0:03:25
13AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:39
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:57
16Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:30
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:39
18Pro Team Astana0:04:51
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:38
21Skil - Shimano0:10:49
22Veranda's Willems - Accent0:30:51

