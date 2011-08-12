Sergent powers to victory in Roermond
Boasson Hagen takes over race lead from Gilbert
Jesse Sergent (Team RadioShack) pulled off a thrilling win in a rain-affected individual time trial at the Eneco Tour. The 23-year-old made best use of the early, dry conditions to post a competitive time on the technically demanding 14.7km course, finishing 14 seconds ahead of Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad).
"I did not expect this at all," said Sergent. "After my 7th place in the opening prologue, my confidence was up and I was hoping for a top 5 today. But my back luck of yesterday became my good luck today. I only had 2 kilometers on wet roads."
However, the late starters and overall contenders were not as lucky when it came to the conditions with a rain shower running them out of contention for the stage win. Still, it set the tempo for some exciting riding with the likes of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) vying for the lead in the tricky conditions.
In the end Boasson Hagen did enough to grab the leader's jersey from Gilbert, finishing 17 seconds ahead of the Belgian who slipped to second overall, 12 seconds behind Boasson Hagen, while Millar remains in 3rd overall, a further six seconds back.
With two demanding stages to come, though, Gilbert will be licking his lips and looking to turn the tables on Boasson Hagen and finish the race in the overall lead. Having disposed of the entire bunch on stage 3, he will be tipped to attack again.
Phinney, meanwhile, finished the best of the GC contenders in eighth place on the day and snuck back into the top four. The former race leader sits 27 seconds down on Boasson Hagen and will look to consolidate his position from here on out.
"It was pretty wet when I started and ended up clearing a bit, but the roads were definitely wet," Phinney said. "I managed to stay upright, which was good, and I didn't take too many risks. I'm happy for Jesse. He's one of the best up-and-coming time trialists in the world."
The only conclusive outcome from the stage belonged to Sergent, who scored the biggest win of his young career.
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:17:55
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:14
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:20
|4
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|10
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:34
|11
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:37
|12
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|17
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|21
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|22
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:48
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:49
|26
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|28
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:53
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|32
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:56
|35
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:57
|36
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|37
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|39
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:01
|40
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|41
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|44
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|45
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:04
|46
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:01:08
|50
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|54
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|56
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:12
|57
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|58
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|59
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|62
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:17
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|65
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:20
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:21
|69
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|71
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:22
|73
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:25
|76
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|77
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|79
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|80
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|81
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|82
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|83
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:30
|84
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|85
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|89
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|90
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:34
|92
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:36
|93
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|94
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:37
|95
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|99
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|101
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:40
|102
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|104
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:45
|110
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|111
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:46
|113
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:47
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:48
|116
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|118
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|120
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:01:52
|121
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:55
|123
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|124
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:56
|127
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:58
|129
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|132
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:00
|133
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:01
|134
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|135
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:02
|136
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:02:03
|137
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|138
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:05
|139
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|140
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|141
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:09
|143
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:10
|144
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:11
|145
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:13
|146
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:14
|147
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:18
|148
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:20
|149
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:24
|152
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|153
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|154
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:45
|156
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:48
|157
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:58
|158
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:01
|159
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:24
|DNS
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNS
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|30
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|25
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|4
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:17:55
|2
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|5
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|6
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:48
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:53
|9
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:01
|11
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:02
|12
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:04
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|18
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:19
|20
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:22
|21
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|23
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:30
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:33
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:37
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:40
|31
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:45
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|36
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:56
|37
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|38
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:05
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|40
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:13
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:18
|42
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|43
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|44
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:45
|45
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:48
|46
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:24
|1
|Team RadioShack
|0:55:16
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:37
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:42
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|11
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:18
|12
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:36
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:43
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:48
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:51
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:54
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:24
|20
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:34
|21
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:15
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:20
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13:49:06
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:18
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:57
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:12
|14
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:21
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|19
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:23
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|21
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:37
|22
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|23
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:41
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:45
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|28
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:50
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:53
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|33
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:03
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:04
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|39
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:09
|41
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:11
|42
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:12
|43
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|45
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|46
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|47
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|48
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|49
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|51
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:25
|52
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|54
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|56
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|57
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:34
|59
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|61
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:41
|64
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:43
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:02:47
|66
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|68
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:57
|69
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:03
|70
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:23
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:00
|72
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:12
|73
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|74
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:19
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|76
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|77
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:26
|78
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:29
|79
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:40
|80
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:45
|81
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:11
|84
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:19
|85
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:55
|86
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:57
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:04
|88
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|89
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:43
|90
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:45
|91
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:57
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:08:39
|93
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:42
|94
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:43
|95
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:46
|96
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:21
|97
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:11:26
|98
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:34
|99
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:36
|100
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:32
|101
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:12:42
|102
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|103
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:16
|104
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:18
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:20
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:55
|108
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:04
|109
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:34
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:34
|111
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:17:44
|112
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|113
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:54
|114
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:01
|115
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:02
|116
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:05
|117
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:08
|118
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:20
|121
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|122
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:25
|123
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:28
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:36
|126
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:44
|127
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|128
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:48
|129
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:51
|130
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:59
|131
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:05
|132
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:19:06
|133
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:10
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:13
|135
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|136
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:19:17
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:51
|138
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:56
|139
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:03
|140
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:13
|141
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|142
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:27
|143
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:30
|144
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:40
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:50
|146
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:56
|147
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:26
|148
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:27
|149
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:38
|150
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:25:45
|151
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:28
|152
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:47
|153
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:56
|154
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:04
|155
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:41
|156
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:46
|157
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|158
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:30:59
|159
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:39:39
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|92
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|49
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|47
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|43
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|11
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|12
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|17
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|19
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|21
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|25
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|33
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|34
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|11
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|10
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|38
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|39
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|40
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13:49:06
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:59
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|5
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:50
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:53
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|8
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:03
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:09
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|11
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:27
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|14
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|15
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:57
|19
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:17
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:19
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:26
|23
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:45
|24
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|25
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:57
|27
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:46
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:32
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:55
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:01
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:18:02
|34
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:08
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|36
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:36
|37
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|38
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:51
|39
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:05
|40
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:13
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:51
|42
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:20:03
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:50
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:38
|45
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:47
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:46
|1
|Team RadioShack
|41:29:06
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:50
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:24
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:43
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:01
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:15
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:39
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:57
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:30
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:39
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:51
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:38
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:10:49
|22
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:30:51
