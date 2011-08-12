Image 1 of 17 Big crowds were on hand in Roermond. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 17 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) won stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 17 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack) on the podium for his victory in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 17 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) maintained his 3rd place GC position. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 17 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) begins his time trial. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is the new leader of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 17 A last check of the bike for Philippe Gilbert prior to his time trial. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 17 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the points classification leader's jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 17 Norwegian time trial champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) rides into the Eneco Tour lead. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) prior to the start of his time trial. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 17 Edvald Boassan Hagen (Sky) is off. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 17 Philippe Gilbert powers to the finish line. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 17 Race leader Philippe Gilbert in the start house. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 17 A focused Philippe Gilbert awaits the start of his time trial. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 17 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is underway in the stage 4 time trial. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Jesse Sergent (Team RadioShack) pulled off a thrilling win in a rain-affected individual time trial at the Eneco Tour. The 23-year-old made best use of the early, dry conditions to post a competitive time on the technically demanding 14.7km course, finishing 14 seconds ahead of Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad).

"I did not expect this at all," said Sergent. "After my 7th place in the opening prologue, my confidence was up and I was hoping for a top 5 today. But my back luck of yesterday became my good luck today. I only had 2 kilometers on wet roads."

However, the late starters and overall contenders were not as lucky when it came to the conditions with a rain shower running them out of contention for the stage win. Still, it set the tempo for some exciting riding with the likes of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) vying for the lead in the tricky conditions.

In the end Boasson Hagen did enough to grab the leader's jersey from Gilbert, finishing 17 seconds ahead of the Belgian who slipped to second overall, 12 seconds behind Boasson Hagen, while Millar remains in 3rd overall, a further six seconds back.

With two demanding stages to come, though, Gilbert will be licking his lips and looking to turn the tables on Boasson Hagen and finish the race in the overall lead. Having disposed of the entire bunch on stage 3, he will be tipped to attack again.

Phinney, meanwhile, finished the best of the GC contenders in eighth place on the day and snuck back into the top four. The former race leader sits 27 seconds down on Boasson Hagen and will look to consolidate his position from here on out.

"It was pretty wet when I started and ended up clearing a bit, but the roads were definitely wet," Phinney said. "I managed to stay upright, which was good, and I didn't take too many risks. I'm happy for Jesse. He's one of the best up-and-coming time trialists in the world."

The only conclusive outcome from the stage belonged to Sergent, who scored the biggest win of his young career.

Full Results 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:17:55 2 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:14 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:20 4 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 10 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:34 11 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:37 12 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 14 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:41 17 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 18 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:43 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 21 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 22 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:48 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:49 26 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 28 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:00:53 29 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 32 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 33 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:56 35 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:57 36 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 37 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:00 39 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:01:01 40 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:02 41 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 44 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:01:03 45 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:04 46 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 47 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:06 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:01:08 50 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 54 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 56 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:12 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:14 58 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:15 59 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 61 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 62 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:17 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:20 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 68 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:21 69 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 71 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:22 73 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 74 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 75 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:25 76 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 77 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 78 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 79 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 81 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 82 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 83 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:30 84 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 85 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 86 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 89 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:33 90 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:34 92 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:36 93 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:37 95 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 99 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 101 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:40 102 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:42 104 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 108 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:45 110 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 111 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:46 113 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:47 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:48 116 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:49 118 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 120 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:01:52 121 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:55 123 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 124 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:56 127 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:58 129 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 130 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 132 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:00 133 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:01 134 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 135 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:02 136 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:02:03 137 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:02:05 139 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:06 141 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:09 143 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:10 144 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:11 145 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:13 146 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:14 147 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:18 148 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:20 149 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 150 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:24 152 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 153 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 154 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:45 156 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:48 157 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:58 158 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:01 159 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:24 DNS Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard DNS Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano

Points 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 30 pts 2 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 25 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 4 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 10 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10

Young riders 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:17:55 2 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 5 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 6 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:43 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:48 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:53 9 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:01:01 11 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:02 12 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:04 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:06 14 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:15 18 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:19 20 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:22 21 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 23 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:30 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:33 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:36 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:37 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 29 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:40 31 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:42 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:45 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:49 35 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 36 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:56 37 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:58 38 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:05 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:06 40 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:13 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:18 42 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 43 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 44 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:45 45 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:48 46 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:24

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 0:55:16 2 HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Sky Procycling 0:00:35 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:37 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:42 8 Katusha Team 0:00:56 9 BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 11 Leopard Trek 0:01:18 12 Skil - Shimano 0:01:36 13 Movistar Team 0:01:39 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:43 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:48 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:51 17 Pro Team Astana 0:01:54 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:11 19 Lampre - ISD 0:02:24 20 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:34 21 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:15 22 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:20

General classification after stage 4 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13:49:06 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:18 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 6 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:57 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:58 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:59 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:03 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:11 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:12 14 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:21 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 19 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:23 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:27 21 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:37 22 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:01:40 23 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:41 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:43 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:45 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:47 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 28 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:50 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:53 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:55 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 33 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:03 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:04 38 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 39 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 40 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:09 41 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:11 42 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:12 43 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 45 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 46 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:20 47 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 48 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 49 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 51 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:25 52 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 54 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:32 56 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 57 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:34 59 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:38 61 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:41 64 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:43 65 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:02:47 66 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 68 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:57 69 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:03 70 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:23 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:00 72 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:05:12 73 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:17 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:19 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 76 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:25 77 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:26 78 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:05:29 79 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:05:40 80 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:45 81 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 82 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:11 84 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:19 85 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:55 86 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:06:57 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:04 88 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42 89 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:43 90 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:45 91 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:57 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:08:39 93 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:42 94 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:10:43 95 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:46 96 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:21 97 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:11:26 98 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:11:34 99 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:36 100 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:32 101 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:12:42 102 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:55 103 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:13:16 104 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:18 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:20 106 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:46 107 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:55 108 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:04 109 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:34 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:34 111 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:17:44 112 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:50 113 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:17:54 114 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:01 115 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:02 116 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:18:05 117 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:08 118 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:12 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:20 121 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:23 122 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:25 123 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:28 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:36 126 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:44 127 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:46 128 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:18:48 129 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:51 130 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:59 131 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:05 132 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:19:06 133 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:10 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:13 135 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 136 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:19:17 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:51 138 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:19:56 139 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:03 140 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:13 141 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:21 142 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:27 143 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:30 144 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:20:40 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:50 146 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:56 147 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:23:26 148 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:27 149 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:38 150 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:25:45 151 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:28 152 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:47 153 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:56 154 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:04 155 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:41 156 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:46 157 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:47 158 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:30:59 159 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:39:39

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 92 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 49 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 47 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 43 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 11 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 12 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 17 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 19 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 19 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 21 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 24 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 25 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 27 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 29 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 33 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 34 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 11 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 10 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 38 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 39 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 40 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3

Young riders classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13:49:06 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:59 4 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 5 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:50 6 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:53 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 8 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:03 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:09 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 11 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:27 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:32 14 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 15 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:56 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:57 19 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:17 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:19 21 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 22 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:26 23 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:45 24 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 25 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:57 27 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:46 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:32 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:55 30 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:55 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:50 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:01 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:18:02 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:08 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:23 36 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:36 37 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:46 38 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:51 39 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:05 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:13 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:51 42 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:20:03 43 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:50 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:38 45 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:47 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:46