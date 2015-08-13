Welcome to live coverage of the Eneco Tour stage 4. Stage 3 report

It's time trial day at the Eneco Tour and you join us as Jos Van Emden sets the fastest time of the day seven seconds ahead of Adriano Malori.

Malori is a very good rider over these short courses, so that time by Van Emden is impressive.

Dutch TT champion Wilco Kelderman is about to begin his ride. He's hoping for a good overall finish this week.

Manuel Quinziato finishes with a time of 16:50, which is enough to put him into third at the moment.

Wellens finishes in a time of 16:58 and that puts him seventh in the standings at 24 seconds down.

As Lars Boom continues on his way his compatriot Wilco Kelderman has put in the second fastest time of the day. He stopped the clock at 16:39.

Lars Boom goes over the line just a hair slower than Malori to set the fourth fastest time. He'll be reasonably happy with that.

Greg van Avermaet also slots himself into the top 10 at 14 seconds down. His teammate Philippe Gilbert is off in around 20 minutes.

Another rider sticking himself into the top 10 is Mathias Brandle. He goes fifth with a 16:45. He possibly would have been hoping to get a bit closer to that top time of Van Emden.

A bike change for Terpstra, that's his second and he's going to have to fight really hard in these final kilometres.

Terpstra has lost a whole lot of time in that and comes home at 1:25 down on Van Emden. His teammate Alaphilippe finishes soon after and almost hits the barriers as he drives to the line. The Frenchman slots into 20th.

Navardauskas crosses the line in a time of 17:01 and just misses out on the top 10. We're getting towards the pointy end of the bunch with the race leader Asselman set to leave at 16:29 local time.

Philippe Gilbert has begun his run. He's a former national TT champion, so he'll be hoping for a strong performance here.

Away from the racing for a moment and Chris Froome told the BBC that he wants to be a spokesman for clean cycling. Froome will be riding the Vuelta a Espana at the end of this month. Read Froome's full comments here.

Tom Boonen is currently warming up by the team bus. He'll be the penultimate man to roll off the start ramp today.

As the riders keep coming over the line, Van Emden's victory is looking increasingly certain. It was a very good time from the Dutchman earlier today.

Race leader Jesper Asselman is not known for his time trialling skills and it's likely that he'll have to hand over his jersey at the end of the day.

Gilbert fighting with the bike a bit on the corners. He's not got much further to go though.

Grivko comes home with a time of 17:03. He looks a little disappointed with that.

Andre Greipel is out on the road now and we've only got two more riders to start.

Gilbert drives for the line and finishes 8th with a time of 16:54. A strong time from the Belgian.

Asselman is now on course and that's all the riders on their way.

Some tense moments for Van Emden in the hotseat as he waits for the final riders to cross the line.

As we wait for the last riders to finish, we can bring you news that Dan Martin will leave Cannondale-Garmin at the end of this season.

The focus is on Boonen and Asselman at the moment but we've got several riders out on the road including Edward Theuns and Andre Greipel. Van Emden looks certain of the stage win but what of the race lead?

Andre Greipel finishes with a time of 18:08.

Boonen will be the next rider over the line. What will he do?

Tom Boonen finishes in 17:42. A valiant try from the Belgian but he's going to slip down the standings.

Asselman finishes with a time of 1806 and Van Emden wins the stage.

And here is your top 10 for the stage 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 00:16:34

2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 00:00:02

3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 00:00:07

4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 00:00:07

5 Mathias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling 00:00:11

6 Greg van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 00:00:14

7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 00:00:16

8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 00:00:20

9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:00:21

10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 00:00:21



The GC after that stage looks exactly the same as the day's result with Van Emden the top of the standings. 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12:30:09

2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 00:00:02

3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 00:00:07

4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana 00:00:07

5 Mathias Brandle (Aut) Iam Cycling 00:00:11

6 Greg van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 00:00:14

7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 00:00:16

8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 00:00:20

9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:00:21

10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 00:00:21

New leader Jos Van Emden had this to say after the stage. “A wins is always important, especially for the team, we don’t have so many victories yet, but now our time triallist are going really good in the team. I’ve been close a couple of times now and I deserve this, I deserve this win.”

