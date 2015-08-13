Dan Martin to leave Cannondale-Garmin at the end of this season

Image 1 of 5 Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin on the Mur de Bretagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Cannondale-Garmin's Dan Martin descends. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Irishmen Philip Deignan and Dan Martin at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 5 Dan Martin collects the most combative rider prize for stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

After several successful seasons at Slipstream Sports, Dan Martin will leave Cannondale-Garmin at the end of this year.

The Irish rider turned professional with the team run by Jonathan Vaughters in 2008 and has become a hugely successful one-day and grand tour rider with wins in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Lombardy. He also won a stage in the 2013 Tour de France and finished in the top ten at last year’s Vuelta a España.

Martin will return to the Vuelta later this month and lead Cannondale-Garmin alongside Andrew Talansky, in his final Grand Tour for the team. The pair both rode the Tour de France in July with Martin picking up two second places during the race.

Cyclingnews understands that Cannondale-Garmin had offered Martin a contract extension but the Irishman decided on a new challenge. It is not yet clear where he will race next season but he has been linked with Trek Factory Racing and Etixx-QuickStep. Team Sky reportedly expressed an interest in Martin earlier in the year, though Cyclingnews understands that Martin will not sign for the team.

Both Martin and his agent were unavailable for comment.

