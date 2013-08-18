Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the final stage of the Eneco Tour.

Today's the final stage of the race, a 208km slog from Tienen to Geraardsbergen.

After yesterday's action, here's where we stand on GC: 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20:14:03

2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09

3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24

4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:29

5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge

6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37

7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:50

8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:07

9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:16

10 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33

74km remaining from 208km We have just over 70 km to race and we have a break up the road with and advantage of 5'30 over the peloton.

The riders in the break are Andre Greipel (Lotto), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Julian Kern (Ag2R La Mondiale), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Lampre are currently on the front of the peloton. They missed the attack but it's still a strange move given that they've no real pressure to chase. Perhaps Pozzato is feeling strong...

Argos is paying close attention to the action at the front though. It's a big challenge for them today and they're going to face a number of attacks but this would signify a huge win for them if they can pull it off. What a season they've had .

If you want to know how Wiggins is doing at the moment, he's near the back of the peloton at the moment. He's still trying to find his top form after a tough season.

As Miguel Minguez takes a tumble into the grass. He's back up and on the bike in no time though.

Argos are getting a free ride at the moment as Lampre continue to do the work on the front. The gap has come down though, and it's at 4'39.

Stannard is taking a long pull on the front, having been in the action yesterday when Wellens sparked a dangerous counter attack. Stannard was dropped but he's looked in decent form since the Tour de France. Sky announce their Veulta team tomorrow but it's unlikely that the former nation champion will feature in the squad.

Greipel being in the break should be noted. Typically a sprinter but he's also comfortable on this terrain. During the spring classics he's often off the front and I can remember him being in the main break at Paris Roubaix. He won a superb stage at the Three Days of De Panne a few years ago too. Going on the attack and then winning from a small break with a late attack. Superb and de Panne in the same sentence....

At the front of the race Astana are massing behind the Argos lines. With Grivko in third on GC they'll be looking to win this race.

In other news Euskaltel have announced their Vuelta line up. One last fling for the Spanish team and although not much has been made of their sponsorship plight, they will be missed next season.

And after a poor Tour de France Tejay van Garderen is back in action at the US Pro Challenge. A race he's no doubt out to win having won at the Tour of California back in May.

Back in the Eneco Tour and Sicard has a puncture.... he looks like he's coming into form by the way, and the gap is down to 3'13 as Lampre continue to set the pace.

Yesterday the peloton climbed La Redoute three times but today they'll do the same with the Muur von Geraardsbergen

58km remaining from 208km Greipel, in the points jersey, currently leads the break with the gap down to 2'53 with 58km to race.

Greipel again takes another long turn on the front as he aims to keep the break going for as long a possible and then perhaps compete at the intermediate sprints. The gap though is down to 2'24.

It will be interesting to see what Omega do today. They have a man in the break but Stybar is second on GC and can probably pip Dumoulin if it comes to a straight sprint on the finish.

Just over 50km to go and and de Koert has a rear wheel puncture. He'll have to chase on his own now but it wont be easy with the pace increasing in the bunch as they head towards the next climb. This section is almost harder than the climbs as riders and teams fight for position. No one wants to be caught out near the back of the field at the start of a short climb.

Now Orica GreenEDGE come to the front of the peloton and set the pace. Perhaps trying to set something up for Weening or Impey, who is just 29 seconds off the race lead.

50km remaining from 208km 50km to go and the gap is down to 1:55.

And Stannard has jumped out from the break. and Greipel goes with him.

The duo are clear now although there's a Vacansoleil jersey in the brack ground. It is of course Ligthart and now we have three leaders with 46km to go.

The three leaders are working well here together with Stannard coming through and taking a long pull on the front.

The bunch are still coming back though, and the gap is at 1;45.

Just like yesterday, Astana hit the front of the peloton with around 40km to go. There will be no let up from here on in.

The three leaders have about 50 meters on the rest of the early break though so it could come back together.

Ligthart was in the break yesterday too, trying to set up Westra for the stage. It will be interesting to see how much he has in the tank after that effort.

BMC's race could be pivotal for the overall. Gilbert is out, Phinney too, but they'll be keen on showing themselves with the riders they still have in the race. Perhaps Oss?

We're hearing that Westra has crashed today. We'll try and get more information as we can.

The three leaders have 12 seconds on the chase with the bunch now at 2'05, so the gap has gone out slightly.

33km remaining from 208km Greipel, Stannard and Ligthart have 30 seconds on the chase group now and Weening has to stop for a bike change. The peloton are at 2;21.

Stannard is the closest on GC, 3:58 down on the leader but the real battle for the overall win will come from behind and on the final set of climbs.

Right now Greipel is at the back of the three man move and he's struggling, but it's Ligthart who blows first and Greipel has to come around him and get onto Stannard's rear wheel. So with 31km to go we have two leaders.

Jan Bakelants is fourth on GC and he's moved his RadioShack team to the front to wind up the pace. It doesnt last long though as Lampre make another appearance at the head of the field.

It looks like Pozzato has hit the front and he's making everyone suffer. Chavanel and Oss are close by though.

Westra and Steegmans, they've both been dropped off the back.

Pozzato's work has created a select group of around 20 riders. Is the race leader there?

Dumoulin is there but he's not got any support from his team. How's he going to handle this? he cant chase every single move.

Up ahead and Greipel and Stannard have 25 seconds with 27km to go. The remnants of the break are at 36 seconds now, with the race leader at 1'48

The leaders are onto the Bosberg now.

The race is surely going to explode when the peloton reach the foot of the climb.

Stannard leads Greipel as both riders grit their teeth and grind their way up the tough climb.

A la Cancellara and Boonen from a couple of years ago in Flanders, Stannard rides away from the Lotto rider near the top of the climb.

Now it's the peloton's turn and Boom looks to be setting the pace and Pozzato is attacking.

Oss moves to the front and sets the pace and Pippo goes backwards.

Chavanel now leads Oss, Boom, Kelderman and Stybar is there.

The two leader, Stannard and Greipel are back together again as Chavanel, Oss and Kelderman form a group. Boom and Stybar are further back down the road, Dumoulin , we're not sure yet.

The Chavanel group catch Ligthart and he's going to sit on here.

Chavanel is at 50 seconds on GC so he's the biggest threat at the moment.

21km remaining from 208km 21km to go and Stannard and Greiple are on the Bosberg.and Stannard is just riding away from the German.

Greipel is cooked, he can't keep up with that pace as Stannard goes alone with 20 to go.

Kelderman, Oss and Chavanel are working well but Grivko is leading the chase and that will help Dumoulin

Ligthart has been caught by the bunch as Bakelants attacks from the bunch.

Stannard just churns that huge gear as he races towards the finish but he just has a minute on the Chavanel group with 19km to go.

Kelderman needs this move to work if he wants to get onto the podium but he could also look to try and drop Chavanel. First and foremost he needs to work with the Frenchman and Oss.

The trio have around 20 seconds on the chase. Bakelants is perhaps worried they wont be seen again and is trying to bridge the gap on his own. As the Chavanel group catch Greipel.

Greipel latches on as QuickStep try and shut down the moves behind Chavanel.

Chavanel has 30 seconds now. He's getting closer to the race lead.

Orica are winding up the pace to save Impey's GC hopes now but the gap to Chavanel is at 40 seconds. Bakelants must have sat up as he has a teammate on the front.

13km remaining from 208km Just 13 to go in the Eneco Tour and the stage and the overall are still wide, wide open.

Stannard has a minute on the chase from Chavanel and his group. The peloton at 1'31.

The Sky rider is losing a handful of seconds but the bunch should be able to reel him in from here.

It's all coming back together with 10km to go. Stannard has 43 seconds , the bunch then at 1'10.

Langeveld who is leaving Orica at the end of the season is burying himself for Impey on the front of the peloton.

9km remaining from 208km Stannard has just 40 seconds on the chase group, with Greipel still hanging in there. The peloton look organised though and this will help Dumoulin.

The Chavanel group have just 10 seconds on the peloton now.

It hasn't paid off for Chavanel but his efforts will have helped Stybar who is in the chase move.

6km remaining from 208km 6km to go and the Chavanel group has been caught. Stannard has 29 seconds.

And Stybar unleashes a huge attack.

Dumoulin is forced to chase this one.

Stybar is about to catch Stannard.

Dumoulin is doing the chasing but it's going to be hit again, surely.

Stybar has Stannard on his wheel as he crests that climb.

And Boom now aids with the chase.

He sits up though now and this could be Stybar's race.

Stybar has 12 seconds with 5km to go.

Stannard is working with him too and the gap goes out to 14 seconds

Dumoulin was in danger as soon as his team were dropped and his jersey is hanging by a thread.

Stybar will be thankful of the work Stannard is doing at the moment with 3km to go.

Booom, Weening and Quinziato are in a chase group at 18 seconds but Dumoulin is 30 seconds down. He's not going to come back from this.

Just two kilometres to go.

Stybar started the day 8 seconds down. he's currently 10 ahead before we factor in bonus seconds. The overall race is his if he can keep this up.

onto the final climb

Stybar on the front and looking to drop Stannard

But Stannard kicks.

Stybar responds and goes clear.

He comes through the final corner and the win is his. Stannard second. Start the clock.

The bunch come through over 20 seconds down so the overall win goes to Stybar.

Dumoulin is at the finish. He gave it everything but it wasn't enough.

1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04

3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12

4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14

5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17

6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25

7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida

10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise