Van Garderen out to win USA Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 2 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had a tough day yesterday. Will he bounce back on the road to Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 2 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crushed after coming second on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After a disappointing Tour de France, Tejay van Garderen returns to action as he leads BMC Racing at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. The American has finished on the podium in the last two editions of the race, moving from third in 2011 to second overall a year later.

After picking up his maiden stage race victory at the Tour of California he will be confident of repeating the performance in Colorado, with the race starting on Monday

"I'm definitely motivated to win," van Garderen said in a team press release. "It's not going to be easy. Garmin-Sharp has a really deep team. Sky has a really deep team. But I like my chances here."

Van Garderen struggled to 54th place in this year’s Tour, unable to replicate the condition that saw him crack the top ten and bring home the white jersey in 2012. The team headed into the race backing Cadel Evans and both he and van Garderen faltered, although van Garderen came agonisingly close to a stage win at Alpe d’Huez.

Since the Tour de France, BMC has picked up a number of stage racing wins including the Tour de Wallonie and the Arctic Race of Norway, and they send a strong team to Colorado to help support van Garderen. The American has based himself in Colorado, choosing to focus on his training.

"Even though it is pretty much the same guys, technically it is a stronger squad because so many of these guys have had really strong rides since California," said assistant team director Jackson Stewart.

Van Garderen will be joined by Steve Cummings, Mathias Frank and, Michael Schär, who will be expected to help him in the mountains.

"Doing well is a matter of having good climbing days and doing a great time trial, and having a team that can look after Tejay. You saw that in California on the windy stage that blew it apart,” Jackson added.

BMC Racing Team USA Pro Challenge Roster: Brent Bookwalter (USA), Steve Cummings (GBR), Mathias Frank (SUI), Michael Schär (SUI), Julien Taramarcaz (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Larry Warbasse (USA).