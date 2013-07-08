Clementz and Moseley win round 3 of Enduro World Series
Both riders lead inaugural series standings
Round 3 of the Enduro World Series took place at Crankworx Les 2 Alpes on Sunday with the Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes. While Tracy Moseley has managed to dominate each and every round of the inaugural enduro series, a different man has taken home first place at each venue so far.
For the Enduro Les 2 Alpes, Frenchman Jerome Clementz was able to clinch the win and cross the finish line first with a total time of 32:54.738 after four epic stages. This is not Clementz's first win on the Crankworx stage; he took home the gold in Whistler at last year's Canadian Open Enduro and also at the Mountain Of Hell held during last year's Crankworx Les 2 Alpes.
While the men fiercely battled for supremacy of the overall series title, Moseley has her lead on lock with a third straight win in the Enduro World Series and a time of 38:54.914. The current standings of series as of today's event are topped by Clementz and Moseley.
"The Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes has been the toughest race in the series so far and featured completely different terrain to the last round," said Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball.
"We saw a different rider win each stage of today's race on both the men's and women's sides and everyone was talking about how tough and different the course was compared to previous rounds. I feel like the sport is jumping up a notch, each round we go through."
The second fastest elite man at today's Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes was legendary World Cup downhiller Nicolas Vouilloz at 20.282 seconds and coming in third was current World Cup downhill racer Samuel Blenkinsop at 23.051 seconds.
The second fastest elite woman was Cécile Ravanel, a rider with cross country roots coming in at 15.328 seconds, and in third was 2011 UCI Downhill World Champion Emmeline Ragot at 21.921 seconds.
With the exception of stage 1, which featured a notoriously steep and grueling climb, the other stages favoured downhill technicians and was regarded by the most seasoned enduro athletes to be some of the gnarliest stages they had seen to date. The Enduro World Series was created in October 2012 with the aim of uniting the world's mountain bike enduro racing community. The Enduro World Series links the largest mountain bike enduro events in the world with the best trails possible.
Full Results & Brief standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Clementz
|0:32:55
|2
|Nicolas Vouilloz
|0:00:20
|3
|Samuel Blenkinsop
|0:00:23
|4
|Rémy Absalon
|0:00:48
|5
|Dan Atherton
|0:00:50
|6
|Jared Graves
|0:01:01
|7
|Cedric Gracia
|0:01:08
|8
|René Wildhaber
|0:01:13
|9
|Curtis Keene
|0:01:21
|10
|Justin Leov
|0:01:23
|11
|Nicolas Lau
|0:01:28
|12
|Jamie Nicoll
|0:01:39
|13
|Loïc Bruni
|0:01:46
|14
|Michael Hannah
|0:01:50
|15
|Fabien Barel
|0:01:56
|16
|Nicolas Quéré
|0:01:57
|17
|Theo Galy
|0:02:02
|18
|Bryan Regnier
|0:02:06
|19
|Thomas Lapeyrie
|0:02:10
|20
|Adam Craig
|0:02:10
|21
|Lars Sternberg
|0:02:20
|22
|Yoann Barelli
|0:02:32
|23
|Michael Schärer
|0:02:33
|24
|Gary Forrest
|0:02:35
|25
|Florian Golay
|0:02:36
|26
|Alexandre Balaud
|0:02:38
|27
|Filip Polc
|0:02:39
|28
|Alexandre Cure
|0:02:40
|29
|Florian Nicolaï
|0:02:43
|30
|Baptiste Gaillot
|0:02:53
|31
|Manuel Ducci
|0:02:54
|32
|Greg Callaghan
|0:03:03
|33
|Oscar Saiz
|0:03:04
|34
|James Shirley
|0:03:07
|35
|Joe Barnes
|0:03:09
|36
|Max Schumann
|0:03:09
|37
|Sam Shaw
|0:03:12
|38
|Thomas Decugis
|0:03:17
|39
|Maurian Marnay
|0:03:19
|40
|Clément Benoit
|0:03:21
|41
|Liam Moynihan
|0:03:23
|42
|Neil Donoghue
|0:03:34
|43
|Alexandre Tissier
|0:03:35
|44
|Mark Scott
|0:03:36
|45
|Vittorio Gambirasio
|0:03:40
|46
|Sam Flanagan
|0:03:46
|47
|Laurent Solliet
|0:03:47
|48
|Gavin Carroll
|0:03:49
|49
|Paul Aston
|0:03:49
|50
|Maxi Dickerhoff
|0:03:52
|51
|Ludovic Oget
|0:03:54
|52
|Guillaume Heinrich
|0:03:54
|53
|Johnny Magis
|0:03:57
|54
|Antonin Gourgin
|0:04:00
|55
|Davide Sottocornola
|0:04:02
|56
|Alex Lupato
|0:04:05
|57
|Marco Fidalgo
|0:04:07
|58
|Vincent Colange
|0:04:12
|59
|Lukas Anrig
|0:04:12
|60
|Simon Andre
|0:04:17
|61
|Arno Faucher
|0:04:21
|62
|Niall Davis
|0:04:24
|63
|Mathew Stuttard
|0:04:32
|64
|Matej Charvat
|0:04:34
|65
|Garay Iago
|0:04:40
|66
|Santiago Lombo
|0:04:47
|67
|Yann Gadoin
|0:04:55
|68
|Kristjan Medvescek
|0:04:56
|69
|Sam Shucksmith
|0:04:59
|70
|Robert Kordez
|0:05:02
|71
|Gael Wirz
|0:05:05
|72
|Joe Flanagan
|0:05:08
|73
|Cardona Enrique
|0:05:11
|74
|Andres Fernandez
|0:05:13
|75
|Xavier Murigneux
|0:05:13
|76
|Camille Chaffre
|0:05:20
|77
|Nico Prudencio
|0:05:20
|78
|Richard Cunynghame
|0:05:21
|79
|Yoan Pesenti
|0:05:28
|80
|Scott Laughland
|0:05:32
|81
|Ryan Connell
|0:05:38
|82
|Chris Keeble-Smith
|0:05:39
|83
|Xavier Marovelli
|0:05:39
|84
|Thibaud David
|0:05:41
|85
|Stanislav Sehnal
|0:05:42
|86
|Andrea Bruno
|0:06:03
|87
|Joe Buck
|0:06:04
|88
|Alexandre Sicard
|0:06:13
|89
|Thomas Chazottes
|0:06:21
|90
|Jean-Baptiste Ferrari
|0:06:27
|91
|Kevin Lorenzato
|0:06:30
|92
|James Richards
|0:06:31
|93
|Thomas Blondeau
|0:06:33
|94
|Yann Badier
|0:06:45
|95
|Nicolas Legrand
|0:06:45
|96
|Sauli Hjerppe
|0:06:46
|97
|Thomas Jouet
|0:06:48
|98
|Quentin Arnaud
|0:06:52
|99
|Lucas Redois
|0:06:53
|100
|Missud David
|0:06:56
|101
|Tobias Woggon
|0:06:59
|102
|Julien Roissard
|0:07:02
|103
|Adam Price
|0:07:03
|104
|Christopher Wooldridge
|0:07:10
|105
|Andrea Pirazzoli
|0:07:15
|106
|Mariano Cisterna
|0:07:16
|107
|Ludovic May
|0:07:17
|108
|Benjamin Price
|0:07:32
|109
|Rémi Capelle
|0:07:32
|110
|Fabian Anrig
|0:07:34
|111
|Patrick Bontemps
|0:07:36
|112
|Simon Charvat
|0:07:41
|113
|Mickael Freycenon
|0:07:43
|114
|Etienne Warnery
|0:07:44
|115
|Matthew Fretwell
|0:07:46
|116
|Julien Brosse
|0:08:00
|117
|Timothé Neytard
|0:08:08
|118
|Bastien Dieffenthaler
|0:08:09
|119
|Jérémy Desrousseaux
|0:08:11
|120
|Damien Oton
|0:08:19
|121
|Antonio Antonio
|0:08:21
|122
|Benito Giráldez
|0:08:34
|123
|Jonathan Brossard
|0:08:34
|124
|Matthieu Mengel
|0:08:38
|125
|Corentin Althusser
|0:08:40
|126
|Gabriele Tarsia
|0:08:50
|127
|Jb Maddalena
|0:08:52
|128
|Yannick Pontal
|0:08:58
|129
|Mikhail Vasilenko
|0:08:59
|130
|Chris Downham
|0:09:05
|131
|Andrés Castro
|0:09:06
|132
|Patricio Patricio
|0:09:11
|133
|Davide De Bella
|0:09:11
|134
|Alexis Roche
|0:09:13
|135
|Benjamin Assié
|0:09:27
|136
|Mehdi Gabrillargues
|0:09:33
|137
|Pedro Ferreira
|0:09:34
|138
|Guillaume Gencel
|0:09:36
|139
|Eric Regallet
|0:09:38
|140
|Pablo Castro
|0:09:45
|141
|Anthony Marro
|0:09:55
|142
|Stephane Pierre
|0:10:05
|143
|Morten Krogh Hansen
|0:10:05
|144
|Rémi Supper
|0:10:16
|145
|Craig Rea
|0:10:25
|146
|Sebastien Therond
|0:10:44
|147
|Jean-Baptiste Gali
|0:10:51
|148
|Matthias Borcier
|0:10:57
|149
|Emmanuel Millard
|0:11:07
|150
|Kamil Tatarkovic
|0:11:07
|151
|Jérome Rolland
|0:11:13
|152
|Stéphane Besacier
|0:11:17
|153
|Matt Snelling
|0:11:43
|154
|Guy Gibbs
|0:11:44
|155
|Andrey Alatorcev
|0:11:47
|156
|James Tilbury
|0:11:50
|157
|Sam Sharp
|0:11:54
|158
|Vincent Grime
|0:12:03
|159
|Brodie Hood
|0:12:09
|160
|Michael Lozachmeur
|0:12:11
|161
|Rémi Tromel
|0:12:32
|162
|Trevor Worsey
|0:12:38
|163
|Dario Bergamin
|0:12:40
|164
|Ulysse Francoglio
|0:12:44
|165
|Thibaut Poncet
|0:12:58
|166
|Zdenek Našinec
|0:13:34
|167
|Kev Duckworth
|0:13:57
|168
|Richard Gasperotti
|0:14:13
|169
|Olivier Pascal
|0:14:16
|170
|Aurelien Guchan
|0:14:32
|171
|Maximov Konstantin
|0:15:03
|172
|Johann Grognux
|0:15:37
|173
|Alexey Shcherbina
|0:16:47
|174
|Azat Sharipov
|0:17:01
|175
|Paul Malissard
|0:17:02
|176
|Patrick Sousa
|0:17:10
|177
|Greg Pottier
|0:17:17
|178
|Yannick Offredi
|0:17:32
|179
|Thibaut Legastelois
|0:18:09
|180
|Artur Kuzin
|0:18:12
|181
|Thomas Warburton
|0:19:19
|182
|Adrian Testa
|0:19:32
|183
|Mandil Pradhan
|0:22:20
|184
|Jimmy Guigonnet
|0:27:25
|185
|Rouillon Corentin
|0:31:45
|186
|Patrick Piepenstock
|0:32:16
|187
|Stéphane Paupert
|0:42:15
|DNS
|Cédric Ravanel
|DNS
|Jeremy Arnould
|DNS
|Juuso Pihlaja
|DNS
|Petrik Bruckner
|DNS
|Tobias Pantling
|DNS
|Jérome Schandene
|DNS
|Michal Prokop
|DNS
|Aurelien Grimand
|DNS
|Sam Pantling
|DNS
|Julien Bolota
|DNS
|Guillaume Cauvin
|DNS
|Tyler Morland
|DNS
|Jordan Navarro
|DNS
|Joost Wichman
|DNS
|Maxence Bouet
|DNS
|George Davies
|DNS
|Julien Gaudet
|DNS
|Jerome Nouiser
|DNF
|Ben Cruz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|0:38:55
|2
|Cécile Ravanel
|0:00:15
|3
|Emmeline Ragot
|0:00:22
|4
|Anne Caroline Chausson
|0:01:12
|5
|Ines Thoma
|0:01:16
|6
|Rosara Joseph
|0:02:07
|7
|Tracey Hannah
|0:02:39
|8
|Pauline Dieffenthaler
|0:02:57
|9
|Anka Martin
|0:03:05
|10
|Kelli Emmett
|0:03:34
|11
|Anita Gehrig
|0:03:56
|12
|Valerie Schandene
|0:03:57
|13
|Anneke Beerten
|0:04:29
|14
|Emily Horridge
|0:04:33
|15
|Fionn Griffiths
|0:06:38
|16
|Julia Hofmann
|0:06:56
|17
|Valentina Macheda
|0:07:16
|18
|Mary Moncorgé
|0:07:21
|19
|Hannah Barnes
|0:07:28
|20
|Caro Gehrig
|0:07:43
|21
|Laura Rossin
|0:08:02
|22
|Katy Winton
|0:08:07
|23
|Rachael Walker
|0:08:34
|24
|Morgane Such
|0:08:37
|25
|Hanna Jonsson
|0:10:55
|26
|Chiara Pastore
|0:13:48
|27
|Marie Kunst
|0:14:40
|DNS
|Lorraine Truong
|DNS
|Isabeau Courdurier
|DNS
|Clarisse Froger
|DNS
|Catherine Smith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loris Vergier
|0:35:08
|2
|Martin Maes
|0:00:14
|3
|Elliot Trabac
|0:02:00
|4
|Sebastien Claquin
|0:02:07
|5
|Thomas Hedouin
|0:03:55
|6
|Clement Decugis
|0:04:07
|7
|Matteo Raimondi
|0:04:12
|8
|Edwin Le Gallic
|0:06:12
|9
|Jacopo Orbassano
|0:06:16
|10
|Théotim Trabac
|0:07:04
|11
|Brice Liebrechts
|0:08:02
|12
|Teddy Andre
|0:11:55
|DNS
|Aurélien Demailly
|DNS
|Corentin Macinot
|DNF
|Christopher Bertotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Senechal
|0:37:13
|2
|Primoz Strancar
|0:02:45
|3
|Marc Bosca
|0:04:43
|4
|Sebastien Bouvier
|0:05:43
|5
|Simon Sharp
|0:05:51
|6
|Emmanuel Abate
|0:06:28
|7
|Antonio Miro
|0:06:41
|8
|Eric Bourdonnec
|0:07:53
|9
|Xavier Redois
|0:08:37
|10
|Michel Vasseur
|0:09:24
|11
|Jean-Louis Deseraud
|0:09:53
|12
|Cyrill Mouillet
|0:11:17
|13
|Éric Signoret
|0:11:24
|14
|Thierry Gasparini
|0:12:28
|15
|Dugrillon Olivier
|0:13:39
|16
|Jérome Petitot
|0:13:58
|17
|Philippe Mouillet
|0:14:12
|18
|Vivian Belot
|0:14:57
|19
|Jean Christophe Daroca
|0:15:24
|20
|Dominique Nouiser
|0:16:11
|21
|Christian Coutouly
|0:17:06
|22
|Eoin Fitzgerald
|0:22:48
|DNS
|Patrick Bonifay
|DNS
|Chris O'Callaghan
|DNS
|Derek Tracy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Clementz
|1340
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|1800
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Maes
|1700
|pts
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy