Clementz and Moseley win round 3 of Enduro World Series

Both riders lead inaugural series standings

Image 1 of 8

Tracey Moseley on her way to winning round 3 of the Enduro World Series

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 2 of 8

Justin Leov

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 3 of 8

Men's winner at Enduro World Series round 3 - Jerome Clementz

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 4 of 8

Fans cheer on a rider at the Enduro World Series in France

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 5 of 8

Elite women's podium

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 6 of 8

Elite men's podium

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 7 of 8

Cedric Gracia

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )
Image 8 of 8

Anne Caroline Chausson is back on her bike racing

(Image credit: Crankworx Les 2 Alpes )

Round 3 of the Enduro World Series took place at Crankworx Les 2 Alpes on Sunday with the Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes. While Tracy Moseley has managed to dominate each and every round of the inaugural enduro series, a different man has taken home first place at each venue so far.

For the Enduro Les 2 Alpes, Frenchman Jerome Clementz was able to clinch the win and cross the finish line first with a total time of 32:54.738 after four epic stages. This is not Clementz's first win on the Crankworx stage; he took home the gold in Whistler at last year's Canadian Open Enduro and also at the Mountain Of Hell held during last year's Crankworx Les 2 Alpes.

While the men fiercely battled for supremacy of the overall series title, Moseley has her lead on lock with a third straight win in the Enduro World Series and a time of 38:54.914. The current standings of series as of today's event are topped by Clementz and Moseley.

"The Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes has been the toughest race in the series so far and featured completely different terrain to the last round," said Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball.

"We saw a different rider win each stage of today's race on both the men's and women's sides and everyone was talking about how tough and different the course was compared to previous rounds. I feel like the sport is jumping up a notch, each round we go through."

The second fastest elite man at today's Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes was legendary World Cup downhiller Nicolas Vouilloz at 20.282 seconds and coming in third was current World Cup downhill racer Samuel Blenkinsop at 23.051 seconds.

The second fastest elite woman was Cécile Ravanel, a rider with cross country roots coming in at 15.328 seconds, and in third was 2011 UCI Downhill World Champion Emmeline Ragot at 21.921 seconds.

With the exception of stage 1, which featured a notoriously steep and grueling climb, the other stages favoured downhill technicians and was regarded by the most seasoned enduro athletes to be some of the gnarliest stages they had seen to date. The Enduro World Series was created in October 2012 with the aim of uniting the world's mountain bike enduro racing community. The Enduro World Series links the largest mountain bike enduro events in the world with the best trails possible.

Full Results & Brief standings

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Clementz0:32:55
2Nicolas Vouilloz0:00:20
3Samuel Blenkinsop0:00:23
4Rémy Absalon0:00:48
5Dan Atherton0:00:50
6Jared Graves0:01:01
7Cedric Gracia0:01:08
8René Wildhaber0:01:13
9Curtis Keene0:01:21
10Justin Leov0:01:23
11Nicolas Lau0:01:28
12Jamie Nicoll0:01:39
13Loïc Bruni0:01:46
14Michael Hannah0:01:50
15Fabien Barel0:01:56
16Nicolas Quéré0:01:57
17Theo Galy0:02:02
18Bryan Regnier0:02:06
19Thomas Lapeyrie0:02:10
20Adam Craig0:02:10
21Lars Sternberg0:02:20
22Yoann Barelli0:02:32
23Michael Schärer0:02:33
24Gary Forrest0:02:35
25Florian Golay0:02:36
26Alexandre Balaud0:02:38
27Filip Polc0:02:39
28Alexandre Cure0:02:40
29Florian Nicolaï0:02:43
30Baptiste Gaillot0:02:53
31Manuel Ducci0:02:54
32Greg Callaghan0:03:03
33Oscar Saiz0:03:04
34James Shirley0:03:07
35Joe Barnes0:03:09
36Max Schumann0:03:09
37Sam Shaw0:03:12
38Thomas Decugis0:03:17
39Maurian Marnay0:03:19
40Clément Benoit0:03:21
41Liam Moynihan0:03:23
42Neil Donoghue0:03:34
43Alexandre Tissier0:03:35
44Mark Scott0:03:36
45Vittorio Gambirasio0:03:40
46Sam Flanagan0:03:46
47Laurent Solliet0:03:47
48Gavin Carroll0:03:49
49Paul Aston0:03:49
50Maxi Dickerhoff0:03:52
51Ludovic Oget0:03:54
52Guillaume Heinrich0:03:54
53Johnny Magis0:03:57
54Antonin Gourgin0:04:00
55Davide Sottocornola0:04:02
56Alex Lupato0:04:05
57Marco Fidalgo0:04:07
58Vincent Colange0:04:12
59Lukas Anrig0:04:12
60Simon Andre0:04:17
61Arno Faucher0:04:21
62Niall Davis0:04:24
63Mathew Stuttard0:04:32
64Matej Charvat0:04:34
65Garay Iago0:04:40
66Santiago Lombo0:04:47
67Yann Gadoin0:04:55
68Kristjan Medvescek0:04:56
69Sam Shucksmith0:04:59
70Robert Kordez0:05:02
71Gael Wirz0:05:05
72Joe Flanagan0:05:08
73Cardona Enrique0:05:11
74Andres Fernandez0:05:13
75Xavier Murigneux0:05:13
76Camille Chaffre0:05:20
77Nico Prudencio0:05:20
78Richard Cunynghame0:05:21
79Yoan Pesenti0:05:28
80Scott Laughland0:05:32
81Ryan Connell0:05:38
82Chris Keeble-Smith0:05:39
83Xavier Marovelli0:05:39
84Thibaud David0:05:41
85Stanislav Sehnal0:05:42
86Andrea Bruno0:06:03
87Joe Buck0:06:04
88Alexandre Sicard0:06:13
89Thomas Chazottes0:06:21
90Jean-Baptiste Ferrari0:06:27
91Kevin Lorenzato0:06:30
92James Richards0:06:31
93Thomas Blondeau0:06:33
94Yann Badier0:06:45
95Nicolas Legrand0:06:45
96Sauli Hjerppe0:06:46
97Thomas Jouet0:06:48
98Quentin Arnaud0:06:52
99Lucas Redois0:06:53
100Missud David0:06:56
101Tobias Woggon0:06:59
102Julien Roissard0:07:02
103Adam Price0:07:03
104Christopher Wooldridge0:07:10
105Andrea Pirazzoli0:07:15
106Mariano Cisterna0:07:16
107Ludovic May0:07:17
108Benjamin Price0:07:32
109Rémi Capelle0:07:32
110Fabian Anrig0:07:34
111Patrick Bontemps0:07:36
112Simon Charvat0:07:41
113Mickael Freycenon0:07:43
114Etienne Warnery0:07:44
115Matthew Fretwell0:07:46
116Julien Brosse0:08:00
117Timothé Neytard0:08:08
118Bastien Dieffenthaler0:08:09
119Jérémy Desrousseaux0:08:11
120Damien Oton0:08:19
121Antonio Antonio0:08:21
122Benito Giráldez0:08:34
123Jonathan Brossard0:08:34
124Matthieu Mengel0:08:38
125Corentin Althusser0:08:40
126Gabriele Tarsia0:08:50
127Jb Maddalena0:08:52
128Yannick Pontal0:08:58
129Mikhail Vasilenko0:08:59
130Chris Downham0:09:05
131Andrés Castro0:09:06
132Patricio Patricio0:09:11
133Davide De Bella0:09:11
134Alexis Roche0:09:13
135Benjamin Assié0:09:27
136Mehdi Gabrillargues0:09:33
137Pedro Ferreira0:09:34
138Guillaume Gencel0:09:36
139Eric Regallet0:09:38
140Pablo Castro0:09:45
141Anthony Marro0:09:55
142Stephane Pierre0:10:05
143Morten Krogh Hansen0:10:05
144Rémi Supper0:10:16
145Craig Rea0:10:25
146Sebastien Therond0:10:44
147Jean-Baptiste Gali0:10:51
148Matthias Borcier0:10:57
149Emmanuel Millard0:11:07
150Kamil Tatarkovic0:11:07
151Jérome Rolland0:11:13
152Stéphane Besacier0:11:17
153Matt Snelling0:11:43
154Guy Gibbs0:11:44
155Andrey Alatorcev0:11:47
156James Tilbury0:11:50
157Sam Sharp0:11:54
158Vincent Grime0:12:03
159Brodie Hood0:12:09
160Michael Lozachmeur0:12:11
161Rémi Tromel0:12:32
162Trevor Worsey0:12:38
163Dario Bergamin0:12:40
164Ulysse Francoglio0:12:44
165Thibaut Poncet0:12:58
166Zdenek Našinec0:13:34
167Kev Duckworth0:13:57
168Richard Gasperotti0:14:13
169Olivier Pascal0:14:16
170Aurelien Guchan0:14:32
171Maximov Konstantin0:15:03
172Johann Grognux0:15:37
173Alexey Shcherbina0:16:47
174Azat Sharipov0:17:01
175Paul Malissard0:17:02
176Patrick Sousa0:17:10
177Greg Pottier0:17:17
178Yannick Offredi0:17:32
179Thibaut Legastelois0:18:09
180Artur Kuzin0:18:12
181Thomas Warburton0:19:19
182Adrian Testa0:19:32
183Mandil Pradhan0:22:20
184Jimmy Guigonnet0:27:25
185Rouillon Corentin0:31:45
186Patrick Piepenstock0:32:16
187Stéphane Paupert0:42:15
DNSCédric Ravanel
DNSJeremy Arnould
DNSJuuso Pihlaja
DNSPetrik Bruckner
DNSTobias Pantling
DNSJérome Schandene
DNSMichal Prokop
DNSAurelien Grimand
DNSSam Pantling
DNSJulien Bolota
DNSGuillaume Cauvin
DNSTyler Morland
DNSJordan Navarro
DNSJoost Wichman
DNSMaxence Bouet
DNSGeorge Davies
DNSJulien Gaudet
DNSJerome Nouiser
DNFBen Cruz

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley0:38:55
2Cécile Ravanel0:00:15
3Emmeline Ragot0:00:22
4Anne Caroline Chausson0:01:12
5Ines Thoma0:01:16
6Rosara Joseph0:02:07
7Tracey Hannah0:02:39
8Pauline Dieffenthaler0:02:57
9Anka Martin0:03:05
10Kelli Emmett0:03:34
11Anita Gehrig0:03:56
12Valerie Schandene0:03:57
13Anneke Beerten0:04:29
14Emily Horridge0:04:33
15Fionn Griffiths0:06:38
16Julia Hofmann0:06:56
17Valentina Macheda0:07:16
18Mary Moncorgé0:07:21
19Hannah Barnes0:07:28
20Caro Gehrig0:07:43
21Laura Rossin0:08:02
22Katy Winton0:08:07
23Rachael Walker0:08:34
24Morgane Such0:08:37
25Hanna Jonsson0:10:55
26Chiara Pastore0:13:48
27Marie Kunst0:14:40
DNSLorraine Truong
DNSIsabeau Courdurier
DNSClarisse Froger
DNSCatherine Smith

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loris Vergier0:35:08
2Martin Maes0:00:14
3Elliot Trabac0:02:00
4Sebastien Claquin0:02:07
5Thomas Hedouin0:03:55
6Clement Decugis0:04:07
7Matteo Raimondi0:04:12
8Edwin Le Gallic0:06:12
9Jacopo Orbassano0:06:16
10Théotim Trabac0:07:04
11Brice Liebrechts0:08:02
12Teddy Andre0:11:55
DNSAurélien Demailly
DNSCorentin Macinot
DNFChristopher Bertotto

Masters men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Senechal0:37:13
2Primoz Strancar0:02:45
3Marc Bosca0:04:43
4Sebastien Bouvier0:05:43
5Simon Sharp0:05:51
6Emmanuel Abate0:06:28
7Antonio Miro0:06:41
8Eric Bourdonnec0:07:53
9Xavier Redois0:08:37
10Michel Vasseur0:09:24
11Jean-Louis Deseraud0:09:53
12Cyrill Mouillet0:11:17
13Éric Signoret0:11:24
14Thierry Gasparini0:12:28
15Dugrillon Olivier0:13:39
16Jérome Petitot0:13:58
17Philippe Mouillet0:14:12
18Vivian Belot0:14:57
19Jean Christophe Daroca0:15:24
20Dominique Nouiser0:16:11
21Christian Coutouly0:17:06
22Eoin Fitzgerald0:22:48
DNSPatrick Bonifay
DNSChris O'Callaghan
DNSDerek Tracy

Men's EWS standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Clementz1340pts

Women's EWS standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley1800pts

Junior EWS standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Maes1700pts

