Round 3 of the Enduro World Series took place at Crankworx Les 2 Alpes on Sunday with the Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes. While Tracy Moseley has managed to dominate each and every round of the inaugural enduro series, a different man has taken home first place at each venue so far.

For the Enduro Les 2 Alpes, Frenchman Jerome Clementz was able to clinch the win and cross the finish line first with a total time of 32:54.738 after four epic stages. This is not Clementz's first win on the Crankworx stage; he took home the gold in Whistler at last year's Canadian Open Enduro and also at the Mountain Of Hell held during last year's Crankworx Les 2 Alpes.

While the men fiercely battled for supremacy of the overall series title, Moseley has her lead on lock with a third straight win in the Enduro World Series and a time of 38:54.914. The current standings of series as of today's event are topped by Clementz and Moseley.

"The Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes has been the toughest race in the series so far and featured completely different terrain to the last round," said Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball.

"We saw a different rider win each stage of today's race on both the men's and women's sides and everyone was talking about how tough and different the course was compared to previous rounds. I feel like the sport is jumping up a notch, each round we go through."

The second fastest elite man at today's Cannondale Enduro Les 2 Alpes was legendary World Cup downhiller Nicolas Vouilloz at 20.282 seconds and coming in third was current World Cup downhill racer Samuel Blenkinsop at 23.051 seconds.

The second fastest elite woman was Cécile Ravanel, a rider with cross country roots coming in at 15.328 seconds, and in third was 2011 UCI Downhill World Champion Emmeline Ragot at 21.921 seconds.

With the exception of stage 1, which featured a notoriously steep and grueling climb, the other stages favoured downhill technicians and was regarded by the most seasoned enduro athletes to be some of the gnarliest stages they had seen to date. The Enduro World Series was created in October 2012 with the aim of uniting the world's mountain bike enduro racing community. The Enduro World Series links the largest mountain bike enduro events in the world with the best trails possible.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz 0:32:55 2 Nicolas Vouilloz 0:00:20 3 Samuel Blenkinsop 0:00:23 4 Rémy Absalon 0:00:48 5 Dan Atherton 0:00:50 6 Jared Graves 0:01:01 7 Cedric Gracia 0:01:08 8 René Wildhaber 0:01:13 9 Curtis Keene 0:01:21 10 Justin Leov 0:01:23 11 Nicolas Lau 0:01:28 12 Jamie Nicoll 0:01:39 13 Loïc Bruni 0:01:46 14 Michael Hannah 0:01:50 15 Fabien Barel 0:01:56 16 Nicolas Quéré 0:01:57 17 Theo Galy 0:02:02 18 Bryan Regnier 0:02:06 19 Thomas Lapeyrie 0:02:10 20 Adam Craig 0:02:10 21 Lars Sternberg 0:02:20 22 Yoann Barelli 0:02:32 23 Michael Schärer 0:02:33 24 Gary Forrest 0:02:35 25 Florian Golay 0:02:36 26 Alexandre Balaud 0:02:38 27 Filip Polc 0:02:39 28 Alexandre Cure 0:02:40 29 Florian Nicolaï 0:02:43 30 Baptiste Gaillot 0:02:53 31 Manuel Ducci 0:02:54 32 Greg Callaghan 0:03:03 33 Oscar Saiz 0:03:04 34 James Shirley 0:03:07 35 Joe Barnes 0:03:09 36 Max Schumann 0:03:09 37 Sam Shaw 0:03:12 38 Thomas Decugis 0:03:17 39 Maurian Marnay 0:03:19 40 Clément Benoit 0:03:21 41 Liam Moynihan 0:03:23 42 Neil Donoghue 0:03:34 43 Alexandre Tissier 0:03:35 44 Mark Scott 0:03:36 45 Vittorio Gambirasio 0:03:40 46 Sam Flanagan 0:03:46 47 Laurent Solliet 0:03:47 48 Gavin Carroll 0:03:49 49 Paul Aston 0:03:49 50 Maxi Dickerhoff 0:03:52 51 Ludovic Oget 0:03:54 52 Guillaume Heinrich 0:03:54 53 Johnny Magis 0:03:57 54 Antonin Gourgin 0:04:00 55 Davide Sottocornola 0:04:02 56 Alex Lupato 0:04:05 57 Marco Fidalgo 0:04:07 58 Vincent Colange 0:04:12 59 Lukas Anrig 0:04:12 60 Simon Andre 0:04:17 61 Arno Faucher 0:04:21 62 Niall Davis 0:04:24 63 Mathew Stuttard 0:04:32 64 Matej Charvat 0:04:34 65 Garay Iago 0:04:40 66 Santiago Lombo 0:04:47 67 Yann Gadoin 0:04:55 68 Kristjan Medvescek 0:04:56 69 Sam Shucksmith 0:04:59 70 Robert Kordez 0:05:02 71 Gael Wirz 0:05:05 72 Joe Flanagan 0:05:08 73 Cardona Enrique 0:05:11 74 Andres Fernandez 0:05:13 75 Xavier Murigneux 0:05:13 76 Camille Chaffre 0:05:20 77 Nico Prudencio 0:05:20 78 Richard Cunynghame 0:05:21 79 Yoan Pesenti 0:05:28 80 Scott Laughland 0:05:32 81 Ryan Connell 0:05:38 82 Chris Keeble-Smith 0:05:39 83 Xavier Marovelli 0:05:39 84 Thibaud David 0:05:41 85 Stanislav Sehnal 0:05:42 86 Andrea Bruno 0:06:03 87 Joe Buck 0:06:04 88 Alexandre Sicard 0:06:13 89 Thomas Chazottes 0:06:21 90 Jean-Baptiste Ferrari 0:06:27 91 Kevin Lorenzato 0:06:30 92 James Richards 0:06:31 93 Thomas Blondeau 0:06:33 94 Yann Badier 0:06:45 95 Nicolas Legrand 0:06:45 96 Sauli Hjerppe 0:06:46 97 Thomas Jouet 0:06:48 98 Quentin Arnaud 0:06:52 99 Lucas Redois 0:06:53 100 Missud David 0:06:56 101 Tobias Woggon 0:06:59 102 Julien Roissard 0:07:02 103 Adam Price 0:07:03 104 Christopher Wooldridge 0:07:10 105 Andrea Pirazzoli 0:07:15 106 Mariano Cisterna 0:07:16 107 Ludovic May 0:07:17 108 Benjamin Price 0:07:32 109 Rémi Capelle 0:07:32 110 Fabian Anrig 0:07:34 111 Patrick Bontemps 0:07:36 112 Simon Charvat 0:07:41 113 Mickael Freycenon 0:07:43 114 Etienne Warnery 0:07:44 115 Matthew Fretwell 0:07:46 116 Julien Brosse 0:08:00 117 Timothé Neytard 0:08:08 118 Bastien Dieffenthaler 0:08:09 119 Jérémy Desrousseaux 0:08:11 120 Damien Oton 0:08:19 121 Antonio Antonio 0:08:21 122 Benito Giráldez 0:08:34 123 Jonathan Brossard 0:08:34 124 Matthieu Mengel 0:08:38 125 Corentin Althusser 0:08:40 126 Gabriele Tarsia 0:08:50 127 Jb Maddalena 0:08:52 128 Yannick Pontal 0:08:58 129 Mikhail Vasilenko 0:08:59 130 Chris Downham 0:09:05 131 Andrés Castro 0:09:06 132 Patricio Patricio 0:09:11 133 Davide De Bella 0:09:11 134 Alexis Roche 0:09:13 135 Benjamin Assié 0:09:27 136 Mehdi Gabrillargues 0:09:33 137 Pedro Ferreira 0:09:34 138 Guillaume Gencel 0:09:36 139 Eric Regallet 0:09:38 140 Pablo Castro 0:09:45 141 Anthony Marro 0:09:55 142 Stephane Pierre 0:10:05 143 Morten Krogh Hansen 0:10:05 144 Rémi Supper 0:10:16 145 Craig Rea 0:10:25 146 Sebastien Therond 0:10:44 147 Jean-Baptiste Gali 0:10:51 148 Matthias Borcier 0:10:57 149 Emmanuel Millard 0:11:07 150 Kamil Tatarkovic 0:11:07 151 Jérome Rolland 0:11:13 152 Stéphane Besacier 0:11:17 153 Matt Snelling 0:11:43 154 Guy Gibbs 0:11:44 155 Andrey Alatorcev 0:11:47 156 James Tilbury 0:11:50 157 Sam Sharp 0:11:54 158 Vincent Grime 0:12:03 159 Brodie Hood 0:12:09 160 Michael Lozachmeur 0:12:11 161 Rémi Tromel 0:12:32 162 Trevor Worsey 0:12:38 163 Dario Bergamin 0:12:40 164 Ulysse Francoglio 0:12:44 165 Thibaut Poncet 0:12:58 166 Zdenek Našinec 0:13:34 167 Kev Duckworth 0:13:57 168 Richard Gasperotti 0:14:13 169 Olivier Pascal 0:14:16 170 Aurelien Guchan 0:14:32 171 Maximov Konstantin 0:15:03 172 Johann Grognux 0:15:37 173 Alexey Shcherbina 0:16:47 174 Azat Sharipov 0:17:01 175 Paul Malissard 0:17:02 176 Patrick Sousa 0:17:10 177 Greg Pottier 0:17:17 178 Yannick Offredi 0:17:32 179 Thibaut Legastelois 0:18:09 180 Artur Kuzin 0:18:12 181 Thomas Warburton 0:19:19 182 Adrian Testa 0:19:32 183 Mandil Pradhan 0:22:20 184 Jimmy Guigonnet 0:27:25 185 Rouillon Corentin 0:31:45 186 Patrick Piepenstock 0:32:16 187 Stéphane Paupert 0:42:15 DNS Cédric Ravanel DNS Jeremy Arnould DNS Juuso Pihlaja DNS Petrik Bruckner DNS Tobias Pantling DNS Jérome Schandene DNS Michal Prokop DNS Aurelien Grimand DNS Sam Pantling DNS Julien Bolota DNS Guillaume Cauvin DNS Tyler Morland DNS Jordan Navarro DNS Joost Wichman DNS Maxence Bouet DNS George Davies DNS Julien Gaudet DNS Jerome Nouiser DNF Ben Cruz

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley 0:38:55 2 Cécile Ravanel 0:00:15 3 Emmeline Ragot 0:00:22 4 Anne Caroline Chausson 0:01:12 5 Ines Thoma 0:01:16 6 Rosara Joseph 0:02:07 7 Tracey Hannah 0:02:39 8 Pauline Dieffenthaler 0:02:57 9 Anka Martin 0:03:05 10 Kelli Emmett 0:03:34 11 Anita Gehrig 0:03:56 12 Valerie Schandene 0:03:57 13 Anneke Beerten 0:04:29 14 Emily Horridge 0:04:33 15 Fionn Griffiths 0:06:38 16 Julia Hofmann 0:06:56 17 Valentina Macheda 0:07:16 18 Mary Moncorgé 0:07:21 19 Hannah Barnes 0:07:28 20 Caro Gehrig 0:07:43 21 Laura Rossin 0:08:02 22 Katy Winton 0:08:07 23 Rachael Walker 0:08:34 24 Morgane Such 0:08:37 25 Hanna Jonsson 0:10:55 26 Chiara Pastore 0:13:48 27 Marie Kunst 0:14:40 DNS Lorraine Truong DNS Isabeau Courdurier DNS Clarisse Froger DNS Catherine Smith

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loris Vergier 0:35:08 2 Martin Maes 0:00:14 3 Elliot Trabac 0:02:00 4 Sebastien Claquin 0:02:07 5 Thomas Hedouin 0:03:55 6 Clement Decugis 0:04:07 7 Matteo Raimondi 0:04:12 8 Edwin Le Gallic 0:06:12 9 Jacopo Orbassano 0:06:16 10 Théotim Trabac 0:07:04 11 Brice Liebrechts 0:08:02 12 Teddy Andre 0:11:55 DNS Aurélien Demailly DNS Corentin Macinot DNF Christopher Bertotto

Masters men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Senechal 0:37:13 2 Primoz Strancar 0:02:45 3 Marc Bosca 0:04:43 4 Sebastien Bouvier 0:05:43 5 Simon Sharp 0:05:51 6 Emmanuel Abate 0:06:28 7 Antonio Miro 0:06:41 8 Eric Bourdonnec 0:07:53 9 Xavier Redois 0:08:37 10 Michel Vasseur 0:09:24 11 Jean-Louis Deseraud 0:09:53 12 Cyrill Mouillet 0:11:17 13 Éric Signoret 0:11:24 14 Thierry Gasparini 0:12:28 15 Dugrillon Olivier 0:13:39 16 Jérome Petitot 0:13:58 17 Philippe Mouillet 0:14:12 18 Vivian Belot 0:14:57 19 Jean Christophe Daroca 0:15:24 20 Dominique Nouiser 0:16:11 21 Christian Coutouly 0:17:06 22 Eoin Fitzgerald 0:22:48 DNS Patrick Bonifay DNS Chris O'Callaghan DNS Derek Tracy

Men's EWS standings after round 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Clementz 1340 pts

Women's EWS standings after round 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley 1800 pts