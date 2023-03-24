E3 Saxo Classic - live

Refresh

Race Notes

- The 2023 E3 Saxo Classic starts and finishes in Harelbeke and is 204 kilometres long.

- Often described as a mini Tour de Flanders as it borrows much of the same parcours as De Ronde, the E3 Saxo Classic route heads into the Flemish Ardennes to tackle some of the most famous cobbles and climbs.



- Top-name starters today include Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), defending champion Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 E3 Saxo Classic