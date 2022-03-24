How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

Belgium's spring season got back underway with the Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday and Thursday this week, and now the action moves onto the cobbles with the 'mini Tour of Flanders', the E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, March 25.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The 204-kilometre race will see the riders take on 11 cobbled sectors and 16 major hills as they race around Flanders east of the start-finish location, Harelbeke.

Major difficulties on the route include the Taaienberg, Stationsberg, the famous Paterberg-Oude Kwaremong double header, and the Tiegemberg before a flat 15-kilometre run to the finish.

Defending champion Kasper Asgreen is back at the head of the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team. The Dane will be joined by Florian Sénéchal and Zdenek Stybar in one of the strongest squads at the race.

Jumbo-Visma bring Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, and Christophe Laporte to lead another strong selection, while Trek-Segafredo will look to the trio of Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, and Quinn Simmons. AG2R Citroën are led by the Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen double team.

Other major names to look out for on the start line include Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), and the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Dylan Van Baarle and Jhonatan Narváez.

Race schedule: Start – 12:15 (11:15 GMT, 07:15 EST), finish – 17:06 (16:06 GMT, 12:06 EST) on Friday, March 25.

The course profile of the 2022 race (Image credit: E3 Saxo Bank Classic)

Live Stream

The E3 Saxo Bank Classic will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the race.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US) and Flobikes (A year's subscription is $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Men's schedule

Date Race Broadcasters March 23 Classic Brugge-De Panne Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 25 E3 Saxo Bank Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 27 Gent-Wevelgem Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 30 Dwars door Vlaanderen Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 2 Volta Limburg Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 3 Tour of Flanders Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 4 Scheldeprijs Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's schedule