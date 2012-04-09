Trending

Stevens wins Dwars door het Hageland

Commeyne and Eeckhout round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Stevens (Bel)4:07:50
2Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:02
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
6Sander Helven (Bel)
7Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
8Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Daniel Foder (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:00:17
10Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:20
11Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
12Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:24
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
14Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel)
15Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Wouter Daniels (Bel)
17Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
19Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
20Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned)
21Olivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
22Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
23Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
25Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
26Jan Bluekens (Bel)
27Tom Linten (Bel)
28Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
31Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)0:00:26
32Christopher Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
33Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
34Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
35Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
36Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
37Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Darijus Dzervus (Ltu)
39Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus)
40Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
41Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
42Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
43Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
44Aron Sempels (Bel)
45Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
46Jelle Mannaerts (Bel)
47Niels Tooth (Bel)
48Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
49Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
50Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank - BMC0:00:37
51Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:38
52Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco - Ville D'alger
53Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
54Jorne Carolus (Bel)
55Erwin De Kerf (Bel)
56Jake Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
57Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
58James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
59Jonathan Boverie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
60Mikko Paajanen (Fin)
61José Miguel Culebras (Spa)
62Dirk Finders (Ger)
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
64Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
66Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
67Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
68Atse Schoolmeesters (Bel)
69Frederik Verkinderen (Bel)
70Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
71Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
72Sven De Waelheyns (Bel)
73Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
74Sam Sofia (Bel)
75Wim De Vries (Bel)
76Seppe Odeyn (Bel)
77Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel)
78Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
79Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
80Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
81Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
82Jeroen Goeleven (Bel)0:01:02
83Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:04
84Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Paavo Paajanen (Fin)0:01:06
86Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)0:01:08
87Diego Van Looy (Bel)0:01:43
88Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham0:01:58
89Kristof Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:02:05
90Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham0:02:09
91Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De0:03:07
92Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel)0:03:26
93Matt Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:04:37
94Jonas Viaene (Bel)
95Cédric Collaers (Bel)

