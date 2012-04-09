Stevens wins Dwars door het Hageland
Commeyne and Eeckhout round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Stevens (Bel)
|4:07:50
|2
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:02
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|6
|Sander Helven (Bel)
|7
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Daniel Foder (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:00:17
|10
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:20
|11
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel)
|12
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:24
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|14
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel)
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Wouter Daniels (Bel)
|17
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|19
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|20
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned)
|21
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|22
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
|23
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|25
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|26
|Jan Bluekens (Bel)
|27
|Tom Linten (Bel)
|28
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|31
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel)
|0:00:26
|32
|Christopher Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|33
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|34
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|35
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|36
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|37
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu)
|39
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus)
|40
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|41
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|42
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|43
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|44
|Aron Sempels (Bel)
|45
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|46
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel)
|47
|Niels Tooth (Bel)
|48
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|49
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|50
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|0:00:37
|51
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|52
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|53
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|54
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|55
|Erwin De Kerf (Bel)
|56
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|57
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|58
|James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|59
|Jonathan Boverie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|60
|Mikko Paajanen (Fin)
|61
|José Miguel Culebras (Spa)
|62
|Dirk Finders (Ger)
|63
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|64
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|65
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
|66
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|67
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|68
|Atse Schoolmeesters (Bel)
|69
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel)
|70
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|71
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|72
|Sven De Waelheyns (Bel)
|73
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|74
|Sam Sofia (Bel)
|75
|Wim De Vries (Bel)
|76
|Seppe Odeyn (Bel)
|77
|Brandon Van Cauwenbergh (Bel)
|78
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
|79
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|80
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
|81
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|82
|Jeroen Goeleven (Bel)
|0:01:02
|83
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:04
|84
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|0:01:06
|86
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:01:08
|87
|Diego Van Looy (Bel)
|0:01:43
|88
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:01:58
|89
|Kristof Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:02:05
|90
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:02:09
|91
|Kevin Kohlvelter (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|0:03:07
|92
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel)
|0:03:26
|93
|Matt Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|94
|Jonas Viaene (Bel)
|95
|Cédric Collaers (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy