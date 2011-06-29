Trending

Dwars door het Hageland: past winners

Champions from 2006-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Frédéric Amorison (Bel)
2009Geert Omloop (Bel)
2008Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel)
2007Dave Bruylandts (Bel)
2006Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)

