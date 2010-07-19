De Vocht solos to victory
Dijkman, De Goede complete podium
|1
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|3:16:52
|2
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:22
|4
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
|9
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|12
|Shanne Braspenninckx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|13
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 -GSD Gestion
|16
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|17
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs -Petrogradets
|18
|Davina Summers (Aus) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|19
|Lotta Lepisto (Fin) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|20
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|21
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
|22
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|24
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|25
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
|27
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Mixte 4 Dura Vermeer Ct - UVA
|28
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|29
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|30
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Benelux Team
|31
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Noris Cycling
|32
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
|33
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|34
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur - Gears
|35
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
|36
|Elien Vercamer (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|37
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
|38
|Emily Collins (NZl) Swaboladies Cycling Team
|39
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|40
|Charlotte Van Der Merwe (RSA) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
|41
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|42
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|43
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|44
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
|45
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|47
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|48
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
|50
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
|51
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|52
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|53
|Désirée Ehrier (Swi) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
|54
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|55
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canada
|56
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Team Nanoblur - Gears
|57
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|58
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movingladies
|59
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
|60
|Emma Crum (NZl) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
|61
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Canada
|62
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|63
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|64
|Anja Buysse (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|65
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|66
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust Cycling Team
|67
|Annabel Simspsom (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
|68
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen-NWVG
|69
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|70
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|71
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
|72
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies
|73
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
|75
|Steph Roorda (Can) Canada
|76
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada
|77
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|78
|Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|79
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Rabo Lady Force
|80
|Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
|81
|Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw
|82
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies
|83
|Chantal Hoffman (Lux) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|84
|Milandi Cronse (RSA) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
|85
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
|86
|Serena Seridan (NZl) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
|87
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
|88
|Cara Gillis (Can) Canada
|89
|Lieve Koninkx (Bel) Benelux Team
|90
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:02:42
