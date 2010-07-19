Trending

De Vocht solos to victory

Dijkman, De Goede complete podium

Full Results
1Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit3:16:52
2Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:41
3Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:22
4Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
9Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
10Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
11Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
12Shanne Braspenninckx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
13Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
14Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
15Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 -GSD Gestion
16Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
17Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs -Petrogradets
18Davina Summers (Aus) Swaboladies Cycling Team
19Lotta Lepisto (Fin) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
20Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
21Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
22Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
24Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
25Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
26Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
27Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Mixte 4 Dura Vermeer Ct - UVA
28Rachel Mercer (NZl) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
29Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
30Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Benelux Team
31Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Noris Cycling
32Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
33Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
34Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur - Gears
35Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
36Elien Vercamer (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
37Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
38Emily Collins (NZl) Swaboladies Cycling Team
39Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
40Charlotte Van Der Merwe (RSA) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
41Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
42Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
43Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
44Karin Truijen (Ned) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
45Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
46Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
47Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
48Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
49Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
50Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
51Liliane Leenknegt (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
52Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
53Désirée Ehrier (Swi) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
54Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
55Moriah Macgregor (Can) Canada
56Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Team Nanoblur - Gears
57Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
58Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movingladies
59Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -Thompson
60Emma Crum (NZl) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
61Lex Albrecht (Can) Canada
62Sione Jongstra (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
63Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
64Anja Buysse (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
65Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
66Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust Cycling Team
67Annabel Simspsom (GBr) Horizon Fitness Racing Team
68Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen-NWVG
69Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products UCK
70Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
71Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping
72Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies
73Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
74Pippa Handley (GBr) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
75Steph Roorda (Can) Canada
76Julia Garnet (Can) Canada
77Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
78Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
79Sara Olsson (Swe) Rabo Lady Force
80Liesbeth Verbeeck (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
81Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw
82Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies
83Chantal Hoffman (Lux) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
84Milandi Cronse (RSA) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
85Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Mixte 1 Bigla - RSA
86Serena Seridan (NZl) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club
87Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Mixte 5 Tubanters - Zwaluwe
88Cara Gillis (Can) Canada
89Lieve Koninkx (Bel) Benelux Team
90Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen-NWVG0:02:42

