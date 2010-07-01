Keizer, Van Barle take time trial titles
Junior and elite espoir national champions crowned
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle
|0:26:19
|2
|Oscar Riesebeek
|0:00:19
|3
|Danny van Poppel
|0:00:28
|4
|Mike Teunissen
|0:00:38
|5
|Steven Lammertink
|0:00:39
|6
|Daan Olivier
|0:00:41
|7
|Jesper Schipper
|0:00:48
|8
|Jochem Hoekstra
|0:00:53
|9
|Jasper Schipper
|0:01:15
|10
|Elmar Reinders
|0:01:15
|11
|Maarten van Trijp
|0:01:17
|12
|Marijn Abbenhuijs
|0:01:19
|13
|Luuc Bugter
|0:01:22
|14
|Daan van den Esschert
|0:01:26
|15
|Niek Boom
|0:01:27
|16
|David van der Poel
|0:01:28
|17
|Anne Fokkema
|0:01:28
|18
|Martijn Tusveld
|0:01:31
|19
|Paul Moerland
|0:01:33
|20
|Wim Kleiman
|0:01:35
|21
|Nick Zuidewind
|0:01:35
|22
|Gert-Jan Bosman
|0:01:38
|23
|Stefan Boeve
|0:01:39
|24
|Adrik Elzing
|0:01:41
|25
|Didier Caspers
|0:01:42
|26
|Rick Ottema
|0:01:45
|27
|Sebastiaan Pot
|0:01:48
|28
|Bart Troost
|0:01:48
|29
|Friso Roscam Abbing
|0:01:48
|30
|Joost van der Burg
|0:01:50
|31
|Dennis Heering
|0:01:53
|32
|Jorian Wals
|0:01:57
|33
|Koen Bouwman
|0:02:13
|34
|Dennis Bakker
|0:02:35
|35
|Sander Snijder
|0:02:39
|36
|Kay Welten
|0:02:42
|37
|Pablo Schmeitz
|0:03:16
|38
|Bram Sprangers
|0:03:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer
|0:38:15
|2
|Jasper Hamelink
|0:00:24
|3
|Marc Goos
|0:00:38
|4
|Jetse Bol
|0:00:59
|5
|Tom Dumoulin
|0:01:05
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort
|0:01:07
|7
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling
|0:01:10
|8
|Wilco Kelderman
|0:01:14
|9
|Boy van Poppel
|0:01:28
|10
|Jasper Bovenhuis
|0:01:29
|11
|Moreno Hofland
|0:01:32
|12
|Dion Beukeboom
|0:01:38
|13
|Peter Koning
|0:01:43
|14
|Bas Stamsnijder
|0:01:46
|15
|Pim Ligthart
|0:01:47
|16
|Jelle Posthuma
|0:01:49
|17
|Bob Schoonbroodt
|0:01:55
|18
|Maurice de Bekker
|0:01:55
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam
|0:02:00
|20
|Rutger Schellevis
|0:02:02
|21
|Wouter Haan
|0:02:03
|22
|Mats Boeve
|0:02:08
|23
|Brian Bulgac
|0:02:13
|24
|Jurgen van Trijp
|0:02:17
|25
|Barry Markus
|0:02:22
|26
|Niek Hooghiemster
|0:02:23
|27
|Jesper Asselman
|0:02:31
|28
|Rens te Stroet
|0:02:43
|29
|Bram de Kort
|0:02:47
|30
|Nils van Kooij
|0:02:53
|31
|Berden de Vries
|0:02:59
|32
|Stefan van Winden
|0:03:02
|33
|Jesper de Hoog
|0:03:09
|34
|Jan Lof
|0:03:27
|35
|Bob van der Tholen
|0:03:46
|36
|Jasper Ockeloen
|0:04:03
|37
|Ronan van Zandbeek
|0:04:22
|38
|Gijs Strating
|0:05:14
