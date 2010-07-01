Trending

Keizer, Van Barle take time trial titles

Junior and elite espoir national champions crowned

Results

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle0:26:19
2Oscar Riesebeek0:00:19
3Danny van Poppel0:00:28
4Mike Teunissen0:00:38
5Steven Lammertink0:00:39
6Daan Olivier0:00:41
7Jesper Schipper0:00:48
8Jochem Hoekstra0:00:53
9Jasper Schipper0:01:15
10Elmar Reinders0:01:15
11Maarten van Trijp0:01:17
12Marijn Abbenhuijs0:01:19
13Luuc Bugter0:01:22
14Daan van den Esschert0:01:26
15Niek Boom0:01:27
16David van der Poel0:01:28
17Anne Fokkema0:01:28
18Martijn Tusveld0:01:31
19Paul Moerland0:01:33
20Wim Kleiman0:01:35
21Nick Zuidewind0:01:35
22Gert-Jan Bosman0:01:38
23Stefan Boeve0:01:39
24Adrik Elzing0:01:41
25Didier Caspers0:01:42
26Rick Ottema0:01:45
27Sebastiaan Pot0:01:48
28Bart Troost0:01:48
29Friso Roscam Abbing0:01:48
30Joost van der Burg0:01:50
31Dennis Heering0:01:53
32Jorian Wals0:01:57
33Koen Bouwman0:02:13
34Dennis Bakker0:02:35
35Sander Snijder0:02:39
36Kay Welten0:02:42
37Pablo Schmeitz0:03:16
38Bram Sprangers0:03:25

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer0:38:15
2Jasper Hamelink0:00:24
3Marc Goos0:00:38
4Jetse Bol0:00:59
5Tom Dumoulin0:01:05
6Coen Vermeltfoort0:01:07
7Jarno Gmelich Meijling0:01:10
8Wilco Kelderman0:01:14
9Boy van Poppel0:01:28
10Jasper Bovenhuis0:01:29
11Moreno Hofland0:01:32
12Dion Beukeboom0:01:38
13Peter Koning0:01:43
14Bas Stamsnijder0:01:46
15Pim Ligthart0:01:47
16Jelle Posthuma0:01:49
17Bob Schoonbroodt0:01:55
18Maurice de Bekker0:01:55
19Ramon Sinkeldam0:02:00
20Rutger Schellevis0:02:02
21Wouter Haan0:02:03
22Mats Boeve0:02:08
23Brian Bulgac0:02:13
24Jurgen van Trijp0:02:17
25Barry Markus0:02:22
26Niek Hooghiemster0:02:23
27Jesper Asselman0:02:31
28Rens te Stroet0:02:43
29Bram de Kort0:02:47
30Nils van Kooij0:02:53
31Berden de Vries0:02:59
32Stefan van Winden0:03:02
33Jesper de Hoog0:03:09
34Jan Lof0:03:27
35Bob van der Tholen0:03:46
36Jasper Ockeloen0:04:03
37Ronan van Zandbeek0:04:22
38Gijs Strating0:05:14

