Van der Breggen beats Van Vleuten to win Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria
Uttrup Ludwig takes third in late-race comeback
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) won the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria one-day race, beating Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) in an uphill sprint after a hard and rain-soaked race.
The two Dutch stars passed solo attacker Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) on the final climb and stayed together on the run-in to the finish, with Uttrup Ludwig in hot pursuit.
As the two Dutchwomen were waiting for each other to jump on the final kilometre, the Uttrup Ludwig managed to close the gap, but had nothing left when Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten started the sprint.
Before they were able to contest the victory, Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten had to get back to the front after having been caught behind a split in the peloton.
“Some of my teammates were in the first group and let themselves drop back, and then there were the Canyon-SRAM girls, who worked really hard, and we finally came back. It was really close,” said Van der Breggen.
“Unfortunately, Demi [Vollering] crashed in that last steep climb, that changed the plan a bit for us. Niamh [Fisher-Black] did a really good final. I think we raced really well after we came back, and I am happy to win the sprint against Annemiek,” the world champion finished.
How it unfolded
In the 115.7-kilometre race, 158 riders from 29 teams had to do five laps of a circuit with the gradual climb to Miota, followed by two different ascents of the challenging Goiuria Gaina climb, a fast descent to Durango, and a last uphill kick on the final kilometre.
The peloton stayed together for most of the opening laps as no attack got far before being reeled in. On the fourth lap, Team BikeExchange duo Grace Brown and Ane Santesteban finally got away on a short, twisty downhill right after the feed zone. Although the two riders were caught a few kilometres later, the peloton had also split further back, with Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and others caught in the second group.
With 40 km to go, the gap between the two groups was over 40 seconds, and after a short breakaway from Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Brown, the two groups settled into a fast chase. Team BikeExchange, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing, and Trek-Segafredo drove the first peloton while SD Worx and Canyon-SRAM, in particular, led the chase in the second peloton as the rain started to pour down.
On the first ascent of the Goiuria Gaina climb, Uttrup Ludwig, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange), and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) emerged as the strongest from the first peloton. Further behind, Niewiadoma, Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT), Vollering, Fisher-Black, Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten made their way through the race, passing riders dropped from the first peloton.
Uttrup Ludwig attacked to go solo just before the crest of the climb, extending her gap on the descent. She started the final ascent of Goiuria Gaina with 23 seconds ahead of a group of about 20 riders which Van der Breggen & co. had just bridged to.
On the first steep part, Uttrup Ludwig was struggling while the chasers came closer, and after a short downhill Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen had caught her just at the beginning of another steep pitch of more than ten per cent. Uttrup Ludwig had to leave a gap and let the two Dutchwomen go, as Rooijakkers came up to her from behind.
Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen, however, did not push their advantage, and when Uttrup Ludwig accelerated again to drop Rooijakkers over the top of the climb, the gap was only ten seconds. The Danish climber threw herself into the descent, getting closer and closer as the two frontrunners raced guardedly, neither wanting to make the first move.
Inside 300 metres from the finish, on the final uphill kick, Uttrup Ludwig got back on Van der Breggen’s wheel just before the last corner, but she had nothing left for the sprint. Van der Breggen proved fastest and came around Van Vleuten to take the win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2:51:23
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:04
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|5
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:00:27
|6
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|7
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:00:51
|11
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|12
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|13
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|14
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:42
|16
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:19
|17
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|19
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|20
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing
|0:02:27
|22
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|23
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|24
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|26
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
|0:02:40
|27
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:05
|28
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:06
|29
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:03:08
|30
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:04:15
|31
|Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Rus) Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|32
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing
|34
|Aranza Valentina Villalon (Chi)
|35
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|36
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:28
|37
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:45
|38
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|0:05:11
|40
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|41
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:17
|42
|Nathalie Eklund (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:05:32
|43
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:05:33
|44
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:35
|47
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:05:39
|48
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:41
|49
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|0:05:44
|50
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|51
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:06:52
|53
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|54
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:06:59
|55
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
|0:07:00
|56
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|57
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|0:07:09
|59
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|60
|Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:07:15
|61
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|62
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|63
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|64
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|65
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:19
|66
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|68
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:33
|69
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|70
|Vera Looser (Nam) InstaFund La Prima
|0:08:01
|71
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:08:08
|72
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Team Farto-BTC
|0:08:47
|73
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:08:57
|74
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|76
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|77
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|79
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|80
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|81
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
|0:09:15
|82
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|0:09:44
|83
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|84
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:10:01
|85
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:10
|86
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|0:10:19
|87
|Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:11:03
|88
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|89
|Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:11:20
|DNF
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
|DNF
|Fie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Paula Constanza Villalon Sanchez (Chi)
|DNF
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Carla Pruñonosa Sanabdon (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|DNF
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Daniela Guajardo (Chi)
|DNF
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|DNF
|Callie Swan (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Emma Ortiz Bonilla (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Irantzu Beloki Arcelus (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|DNF
|Lucie Liboreau (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Carla Fernandez Torres (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Sara Cueto (Spa) Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
|DNF
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Maria Gomez Ijalba (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|DNF
|Elena Cuenca Salazar (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Aida Nuno (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Varvara Fasoi (Gre) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|DNF
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Liliana Jesus (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Paola Andrea Munoz (Chi)
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Lydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ainhize Barrainkua Agirre (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Karla Vallajos (Chi)
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Melanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Garazi Estevez Guede (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
Van der Breggen beats Van Vleuten to win Durango-Durango Emakumeen SariaUttrup Ludwig takes third in late-race comeback
