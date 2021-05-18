Trending

Van der Breggen beats Van Vleuten to win Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

By

Uttrup Ludwig takes third in late-race comeback

Image 1 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Team SD Worx celebrates win, with second place taken by Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team at 2021 Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 15

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx wins the 20th Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team sprint at arrival during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Team SD Worx wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope sprint at arrival during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango Landscape scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The final sprint led by Anna Van Der Breggen of Team SD Worx, with second taken by Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar Team and third going to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt of Team BikeExchange during 115.7km race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Pauliena Rooijakkers of Netherlands and Team Liv Racing during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World champion stripes visible under the cape of Anna Van Der Breggen (Team SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mikayla Harvey of Team Canyon SRAM Racing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 The peloton passing through landscape during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overcast skies for 115.7k on 2021 Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Brodie Chapman of Australia Victorie Guilman of France Marie Le Net of France Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark Evita Muzic of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team presentation in Durango, Spain with Team FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team 2nd place Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx stage winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 3rd place celebrate at podium during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Podium for 2021 race in Durango, Spain (LtoR): second place Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team, winner Anna van der Breggen of Team SD Worx stage winner and in third Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 3rd place celebrates at podium during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope celebrates hard-fought third place on podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain and Team BikeExchange best Basque rider celebrates at podium during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango Mask Covid safety measures Trophy scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Recognised as best Basque rider is Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 15

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 18 Marta Lach of Poland and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Mountain Trophy celebrates at podium during the 20th DurangoDurango Emakumeen Saria 2021 a 1157km stage from Durango to Durango scduranguesa DurangoDurango2021 on May 18 2021 in Durango Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marta Lach of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team earns the Mountain Trophy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) won the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria one-day race, beating Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) in an uphill sprint after a hard and rain-soaked race. 

The two Dutch stars passed solo attacker Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) on the final climb and stayed together on the run-in to the finish, with Uttrup Ludwig in hot pursuit.

As the two Dutchwomen were waiting for each other to jump on the final kilometre, the Uttrup Ludwig managed to close the gap, but had nothing left when Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten started the sprint. 

Before they were able to contest the victory, Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten had to get back to the front after having been caught behind a split in the peloton. 

“Some of my teammates were in the first group and let themselves drop back, and then there were the Canyon-SRAM girls, who worked really hard, and we finally came back. It was really close,” said Van der Breggen.

“Unfortunately, Demi [Vollering] crashed in that last steep climb, that changed the plan a bit for us. Niamh [Fisher-Black] did a really good final. I think we raced really well after we came back, and I am happy to win the sprint against Annemiek,” the world champion finished.

How it unfolded

In the 115.7-kilometre race, 158 riders from 29 teams had to do five laps of a circuit with the gradual climb to Miota, followed by two different ascents of the challenging Goiuria Gaina climb, a fast descent to Durango, and a last uphill kick on the final kilometre.

The peloton stayed together for most of the opening laps as no attack got far before being reeled in. On the fourth lap, Team BikeExchange duo Grace Brown and Ane Santesteban finally got away on a short, twisty downhill right after the feed zone. Although the two riders were caught a few kilometres later, the peloton had also split further back, with Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and others caught in the second group.

With 40 km to go, the gap between the two groups was over 40 seconds, and after a short breakaway from Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Brown, the two groups settled into a fast chase. Team BikeExchange, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing, and Trek-Segafredo drove the first peloton while SD Worx and Canyon-SRAM, in particular, led the chase in the second peloton as the rain started to pour down.

On the first ascent of the Goiuria Gaina climb, Uttrup Ludwig, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange), and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) emerged as the strongest from the first peloton. Further behind, Niewiadoma, Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT), Vollering, Fisher-Black, Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten made their way through the race, passing riders dropped from the first peloton.

Uttrup Ludwig attacked to go solo just before the crest of the climb, extending her gap on the descent. She started the final ascent of Goiuria Gaina with 23 seconds ahead of a group of about 20 riders which Van der Breggen & co. had just bridged to.

On the first steep part, Uttrup Ludwig was struggling while the chasers came closer, and after a short downhill Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen had caught her just at the beginning of another steep pitch of more than ten per cent. Uttrup Ludwig had to leave a gap and let the two Dutchwomen go, as Rooijakkers came up to her from behind.

Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen, however, did not push their advantage, and when Uttrup Ludwig accelerated again to drop Rooijakkers over the top of the climb, the gap was only ten seconds. The Danish climber threw herself into the descent, getting closer and closer as the two frontrunners raced guardedly, neither wanting to make the first move.

Inside 300 metres from the finish, on the final uphill kick, Uttrup Ludwig got back on Van der Breggen’s wheel just before the last corner, but she had nothing left for the sprint. Van der Breggen proved fastest and came around Van Vleuten to take the win.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2:51:23
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:04
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:11
5Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:27
6Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49
7Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
8Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:00:51
11Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
12Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
13Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10
14Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
15Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:42
16Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:19
17Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
19Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23
20Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
21Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Liv Racing 0:02:27
22Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28
23Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35
24Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
25Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
26Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 0:02:40
27Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:05
28Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:03:06
29Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:08
30Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:04:15
31Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Rus) Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17
32Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
33Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing
34Aranza Valentina Villalon (Chi)
35Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
36Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:28
37Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:45
38Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
39Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink 0:05:11
40Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
41Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:17
42Nathalie Eklund (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:05:32
43Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:05:33
44Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
46Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:35
47Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:05:39
48Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:05:41
49Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:05:44
50Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
51Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
52India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:06:52
53Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
54Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:06:59
55Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing 0:07:00
56Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
57Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
58Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink 0:07:09
59Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:07:13
60Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:07:15
61Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
62Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
63Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
64Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
65Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:19
66Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
67Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:07:29
68Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:07:33
69Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43
70Vera Looser (Nam) InstaFund La Prima 0:08:01
71Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:08
72Agnieta Francke (Ned) Team Farto-BTC 0:08:47
73Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:08:57
74Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
75Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
76Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
77Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
78Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
79Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
80Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
81Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport 0:09:15
82Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team 0:09:44
83Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:10:00
84Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:10:01
85Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:10:10
86Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:10:19
87Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:11:03
88Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
89Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:20
DNFSandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
DNFMariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
DNFRachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
DNFFie Osterby (Den) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFPaula Constanza Villalon Sanchez (Chi)
DNFElynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFKerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFMargaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFLaura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFClara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFCarla Pruñonosa Sanabdon (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFIsabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
DNFSusana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFDaniela Guajardo (Chi)
DNFAlice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFZiortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
DNFCallie Swan (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFEnara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
DNFLuciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFHenrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFEmma Ortiz Bonilla (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFGiorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFVania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
DNFIrantzu Beloki Arcelus (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFEva Anguela Yaguez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFHannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFAnna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
DNFLucie Liboreau (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFCarla Fernandez Torres (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
DNFSara Cueto (Spa) Women Cycling Team
DNFCaroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
DNFGulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFInez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFMaria Gomez Ijalba (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFGreta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFNora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
DNFElena Cuenca Salazar (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFAida Nuno (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFVarvara Fasoi (Gre) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
DNFSara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFLiliana Jesus (Por) Team Farto-BTC
DNFPaola Andrea Munoz (Chi)
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFOlga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFAnnabel Fisher (GBr) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFGaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLydia Iglesias Bares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAinhize Barrainkua Agirre (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFAlba Leonardo Sanchez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
DNFMelissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
DNFOmer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFMarie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFHeidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFKarla Vallajos (Chi)
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFPetra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFLuce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFMelanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFSilvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFMercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFGarazi Estevez Guede (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFNaia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Latest on Cyclingnews