Van Summeren and Decker win Duo Normand
FDJ, Vacansoleil-DCM complete podium for TTT
|1
|Thomas Decker (Ned) / Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:48
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) / Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) / Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) / Dimitri Champion (Fra) French National Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) / Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:43
|6
|Pavel Polievka (Svk) / Matei Jurco (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|0:04:02
|7
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) / Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:08
|8
|David Lelay (Fra) / Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|9
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) / Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:18
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis / Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Véranda Rideau
|0:04:31
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) / Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:42
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) / Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:50
|13
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) / Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|0:04:54
|14
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) / Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:05:05
|15
|Kai Applequist (USA) / Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:13
|16
|Steven De Neef (Bel) / Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:05:14
|17
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) / Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|18
|Lars Andersson (Swe) / Mats Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:05:44
|19
|Ionnis Tamouridis (Gre) / Vasileos Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:05:47
|20
|Matthew Cooke (USA) / Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:55
|21
|Nicolas Hutchings (GBr) / Chris McNamara (GBr) CS Grupetto
|0:07:05
|22
|Arne Hassink (Ned) / Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:07:19
|23
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) / Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|24
|Thomas Koep (Ger) / Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:07:41
|25
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) / Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:48
|26
|Tom Thill (Lux) / Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:07:59
|27
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) / Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:22
|28
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) / Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:08:27
|29
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) / Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:40
|30
|Carlos Iscar Martin (Spa) / Jon Garate Badiola (Spa) Bidelan Kirolgi
|0:11:02
|31
|Jiri Skalicky (Cze) / Adam Simek (Cze) CK Windoor's Pribram
|0:11:30
|32
|Jan Wolf (Cze) / Marek Zaoral (Cze) CK Windoor's Pribram
|0:13:07
|33
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) / Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:18:11
