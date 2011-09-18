Trending

Van Summeren and Decker win Duo Normand

FDJ, Vacansoleil-DCM complete podium for TTT

Full Results
1Thomas Decker (Ned) / Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:48
2Anthony Roux (Fra) / Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
3Jens Mouris (Ned) / Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
4Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) / Dimitri Champion (Fra) French National Team0:02:31
5Julien Simon (Fra) / Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:43
6Pavel Polievka (Svk) / Matei Jurco (Svk) Slovakian National Team0:04:02
7Julien Antomarchi (Fra) / Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:04:08
8David Lelay (Fra) / Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
9Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) / Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:18
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis / Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Véranda Rideau0:04:31
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) / Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:42
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) / Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:04:50
13Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) / Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal0:04:54
14Benjamin Verraes (Bel) / Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:05:05
15Kai Applequist (USA) / Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:05:13
16Steven De Neef (Bel) / Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:05:14
17Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) / Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:25
18Lars Andersson (Swe) / Mats Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:05:44
19Ionnis Tamouridis (Gre) / Vasileos Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:05:47
20Matthew Cooke (USA) / Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy0:05:55
21Nicolas Hutchings (GBr) / Chris McNamara (GBr) CS Grupetto0:07:05
22Arne Hassink (Ned) / Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:07:19
23Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) / Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:21
24Thomas Koep (Ger) / Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:07:41
25Arnaud Courteille (Fra) / Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:07:48
26Tom Thill (Lux) / Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:07:59
27Pawel Charucki (Pol) / Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:22
28Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) / Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:08:27
29Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) / Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:40
30Carlos Iscar Martin (Spa) / Jon Garate Badiola (Spa) Bidelan Kirolgi0:11:02
31Jiri Skalicky (Cze) / Adam Simek (Cze) CK Windoor's Pribram0:11:30
32Jan Wolf (Cze) / Marek Zaoral (Cze) CK Windoor's Pribram0:13:07
33Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) / Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:18:11

Latest on Cyclingnews