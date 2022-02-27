Jonas Vingegaard wins Drôme Classic

Guillaume Martin finishes second and Benoit Cosnefroy third at Étoile-sur-Rhône

Drome Classic 2022 - 10th Edition - Etoile sur Rhone - Etoile sur Rhone 191,5 km - 27/02/2022 - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jonas Vingegaard wins Drôme Classic (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) held off the chasers and charged up the final climb to take victory in the Drome Classic. 

The 25-year-old Danish rider was part of a move that went clear with 38 kilometres remaining before breaking clear with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates). 

On the penultimate climb Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) attacked on the steepest 16% gradient with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) able to follow. 

The trio were chasing the leaders into the finish at Étoile-sur-Rhône but on the finishing climb but Vingegaard narrowly held off finishing three seconds ahead of a quick finishing Martin in second and Cosnefroy third. 

Ayuso, aged 19, cracked on the final climb but finished fourth ahead of Alaphilippe who also faltered on the final hill. 

The win was Vingegaard’s sixth of his career and first of the season. 

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4:37:05
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:03
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
4Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:29
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:34
7Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:36
8Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
9Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:38
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

