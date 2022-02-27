Image 1 of 1 Jonas Vingegaard wins Drôme Classic (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) held off the chasers and charged up the final climb to take victory in the Drome Classic.

The 25-year-old Danish rider was part of a move that went clear with 38 kilometres remaining before breaking clear with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

On the penultimate climb Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) attacked on the steepest 16% gradient with Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) able to follow.

The trio were chasing the leaders into the finish at Étoile-sur-Rhône but on the finishing climb but Vingegaard narrowly held off finishing three seconds ahead of a quick finishing Martin in second and Cosnefroy third.

Ayuso, aged 19, cracked on the final climb but finished fourth ahead of Alaphilippe who also faltered on the final hill.

The win was Vingegaard’s sixth of his career and first of the season.

More to follow...