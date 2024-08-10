San Sebastian Klasikoa: Marc Hirschi outsprints Julian Alaphilippe to victory

Frenchman is second, Lennert Van Eetvelt takes third

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN AUGUST 10 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 44th Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2024 a 236km one day race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian UCIWT on August 10 2024 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) wins Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) took a striking win at Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa in a two-up sprint against Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quickstep) after the two made a blistering attack on the final ascent of the 236km Basque race.

