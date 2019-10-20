Trending

Fahringer doubles up at DCCX

McFadden is second on Day 2, followed by Nuss

Mud
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:41:20
2Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 0:00:22
3Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:01:49
4Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:02:14
5Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:02:28
6Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:02:46
7Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:02:57
8Emily Werner (USA) 0:02:59
9Carla Williams (USA) 0:03:59
10Arley Kemmerer (USA) 0:04:26
11Jane Rossi (USA) 0:04:49
12Leslie Lupien (USA) 0:05:27
13Emily Schaldach (USA) 0:06:03
14Emily Curley (USA) 0:06:19
15Taylor Kuyk-white (USA) 0:06:43
16Emily Payonk (USA) 0:07:00
17Rachel Rubino (USA) 0:07:02
18Melissa Seymour (USA) 0:07:09
19Philicia Marion (USA) 0:07:20
20Clio Dinan (USA) 0:07:29
21Molly Russell (USA) 0:07:30
22Rhys May (USA) 0:07:50
23Daniela Mehech (USA) 0:08:07
24Britt Mason (USA) 0:08:29
25Erin Faccone (USA) 0:09:39
26Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) 0:10:58
27Caitlin Thompson (USA) 0:13:05
28Jenna Latour-nichols (USA) 0:13:38
29Holly Neckermann (USA) 0:16:42
30Erin Gordon (USA)
31Tori Riemersma (USA)
DNSDani Arman (USA)
DNSLaura Van Gilder (USA)
DNSBrittlee Bowman (USA)
DNSMeghan Owens (USA)
DNSAlexandra Campbellforte (USA)
DNSLauren Festa (USA)
DNSChristina Hosenfeld (USA)
DNSMolly Lohry (USA)
DNSShane Ferro (USA)
DNSAllison Arensman (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews