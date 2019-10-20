Fahringer doubles up at DCCX
McFadden is second on Day 2, followed by Nuss
Elite Women: Washington, D.C. -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:41:20
|2
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:00:22
|3
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:01:49
|4
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:02:14
|5
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:02:28
|6
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:02:46
|7
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:02:57
|8
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:02:59
|9
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:03:59
|10
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:04:26
|11
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:04:49
|12
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:05:27
|13
|Emily Schaldach (USA)
|0:06:03
|14
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:06:19
|15
|Taylor Kuyk-white (USA)
|0:06:43
|16
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:07:00
|17
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:07:02
|18
|Melissa Seymour (USA)
|0:07:09
|19
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:07:20
|20
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:07:29
|21
|Molly Russell (USA)
|0:07:30
|22
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:07:50
|23
|Daniela Mehech (USA)
|0:08:07
|24
|Britt Mason (USA)
|0:08:29
|25
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:09:39
|26
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:10:58
|27
|Caitlin Thompson (USA)
|0:13:05
|28
|Jenna Latour-nichols (USA)
|0:13:38
|29
|Holly Neckermann (USA)
|0:16:42
|30
|Erin Gordon (USA)
|31
|Tori Riemersma (USA)
|DNS
|Dani Arman (USA)
|DNS
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|DNS
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|DNS
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|DNS
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|DNS
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|DNS
|Christina Hosenfeld (USA)
|DNS
|Molly Lohry (USA)
|DNS
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|DNS
|Allison Arensman (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy