Hyde wins DCCX Day 2

Werner is second, Kaiser third

Mud
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld. 0:56:59
2Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 0:00:42
3Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized 0:01:35
4Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster 0:01:47
5Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:49
6Spencer Petrov (USA) JAM / NCC 0:02:33
7Alex Morton (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:02:56
8Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM 0:03:58
9Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-smart 0:04:23
10Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT 0:05:39
11Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling Wrapped in V 0:06:03
12Alex Ryan (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team 0:06:44
13Travis Livermon (USA) The Endurance Collective 0:07:44
14Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC 0:08:14
15Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX 0:08:29
16Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House ind - DWR - HM 0:09:00
17Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House ind - DWR - HM 0:09:14
18Samuel Okeefe (USA) RSCX - House ind - DWR - HM 0:09:48
19Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:10:10
20Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo 0:10:29
21Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC 0:11:21
22Frederick Junge (USA) Base Media Racing 0:11:49
23Nathan Barton (USA) Rock Lobster
24Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
25Robert Marion (USA) CarpeDiem Racing
26Rhys Louis (USA) Roca Roja
27Thomas Borner (USA) La Prima Espresso co. Racing
28Trevor Raab (USA) The 5th Floor NYC
29Christian Culpepper (USA) ORNOT x Santa Cruz
30Jon Okenfuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle
31Matthew Owens (USA) Hands-on Cycling
32Christopher Rabadi (USA) Team Handmade p/b Harlow School
33Shawn Geiger (USA)
34Frank Deal (USA) Deschutes Brewery
DNFJosh Direen (USA) ORNOT x Santa Cruz
DNFKyle Johnson (USA) ORNOT x Santa Cruz
DNFJerod Stoner (USA) Commonwealth Cycling Collective
DNSAndrew Juiliano (USA) Voler pro CX / Cure IBD p/b Shi
DNSPatrick Collins (USA) Kb PHOTO cx / a-d Bikes
DNSMike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) SPCX PB RK Black
DNSMichael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somerv

