Hyde wins DCCX Day 2
Werner is second, Kaiser third
Elite Men: Washington, D.C. -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|0:56:59
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:00:42
|3
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:35
|4
|Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:01:47
|5
|Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:49
|6
|Spencer Petrov (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:33
|7
|Alex Morton (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:56
|8
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:03:58
|9
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-smart
|0:04:23
|10
|Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT
|0:05:39
|11
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling Wrapped in V
|0:06:03
|12
|Alex Ryan (USA) Pactimo/Mock Orange CX Team
|0:06:44
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA) The Endurance Collective
|0:07:44
|14
|Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:08:14
|15
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|0:08:29
|16
|Michael Owens (USA) RSCX - House ind - DWR - HM
|0:09:00
|17
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RSCX - House ind - DWR - HM
|0:09:14
|18
|Samuel Okeefe (USA) RSCX - House ind - DWR - HM
|0:09:48
|19
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:10:10
|20
|Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo
|0:10:29
|21
|Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:11:21
|22
|Frederick Junge (USA) Base Media Racing
|0:11:49
|23
|Nathan Barton (USA) Rock Lobster
|24
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|25
|Robert Marion (USA) CarpeDiem Racing
|26
|Rhys Louis (USA) Roca Roja
|27
|Thomas Borner (USA) La Prima Espresso co. Racing
|28
|Trevor Raab (USA) The 5th Floor NYC
|29
|Christian Culpepper (USA) ORNOT x Santa Cruz
|30
|Jon Okenfuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle
|31
|Matthew Owens (USA) Hands-on Cycling
|32
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Team Handmade p/b Harlow School
|33
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|34
|Frank Deal (USA) Deschutes Brewery
|DNF
|Josh Direen (USA) ORNOT x Santa Cruz
|DNF
|Kyle Johnson (USA) ORNOT x Santa Cruz
|DNF
|Jerod Stoner (USA) Commonwealth Cycling Collective
|DNS
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler pro CX / Cure IBD p/b Shi
|DNS
|Patrick Collins (USA) Kb PHOTO cx / a-d Bikes
|DNS
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX PB RK Black
|DNS
|Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somerv
