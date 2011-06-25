Trending

Leth takes Danish title

Bohe bested as Schmidt trails in for third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Leth (Odder CK)2:48:06
2Iben Bohe (CC Hillerød)
3Trine Schmidt (Team Garmin-Cervelo CWT)0:00:01
4Tina Nielsen (Silkeborg IF Cykling)0:00:04
5Nina Schultz Nielsen (Blue Water Ladies)0:00:13
6Heidi Knudsen (Odder CK)
7Christina M. Siggaard (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
8Dorte Lohse (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
9Britt Lauenborg (ABC)
10Henriette Christensen (Odder CK)
11Rikke Frederiksen (ABC)
12Mia Eskebjerg (Odder CK)
13Anette Dawartz (CC Hillerød)
14Margriet Kloppenburg (Holbæk CR)
15Heidi Christiansen (Esbjerg CR)
16Mette Lilholm Meyer (Cykling Odense)
17Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (KCK Herlev)
18Michelle Lauge (Odder CK)
19Nikoline Hansen (Bov CC)
20Julie Lykke (Odder CK)
21Mette Fugl Rasmussen (ABC)
22Fie Degn (Larsen Blue Water Ladies)
23Trine Frilund Jacobsen (CC Hillerød)
24Louise Marie Olsen (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
25Ditte Clausen (ABC)
26Kamilla Sofie Vallin (Blue Water Ladies)
27Stine Skaarup (DMK)
28Camilla Larsen (ABC)
29Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK)
30Mette Andersen (CC Hillerød)
31Henriette Frederiksen (Blue Water Ladies)0:02:07
32Anne Mette Frederiksen (Blue Water Ladies)

