Leth takes Danish title
Bohe bested as Schmidt trails in for third
Elite Women Road Race: Nyborg -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Leth (Odder CK)
|2:48:06
|2
|Iben Bohe (CC Hillerød)
|3
|Trine Schmidt (Team Garmin-Cervelo CWT)
|0:00:01
|4
|Tina Nielsen (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
|0:00:04
|5
|Nina Schultz Nielsen (Blue Water Ladies)
|0:00:13
|6
|Heidi Knudsen (Odder CK)
|7
|Christina M. Siggaard (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
|8
|Dorte Lohse (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
|9
|Britt Lauenborg (ABC)
|10
|Henriette Christensen (Odder CK)
|11
|Rikke Frederiksen (ABC)
|12
|Mia Eskebjerg (Odder CK)
|13
|Anette Dawartz (CC Hillerød)
|14
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Holbæk CR)
|15
|Heidi Christiansen (Esbjerg CR)
|16
|Mette Lilholm Meyer (Cykling Odense)
|17
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (KCK Herlev)
|18
|Michelle Lauge (Odder CK)
|19
|Nikoline Hansen (Bov CC)
|20
|Julie Lykke (Odder CK)
|21
|Mette Fugl Rasmussen (ABC)
|22
|Fie Degn (Larsen Blue Water Ladies)
|23
|Trine Frilund Jacobsen (CC Hillerød)
|24
|Louise Marie Olsen (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
|25
|Ditte Clausen (ABC)
|26
|Kamilla Sofie Vallin (Blue Water Ladies)
|27
|Stine Skaarup (DMK)
|28
|Camilla Larsen (ABC)
|29
|Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK)
|30
|Mette Andersen (CC Hillerød)
|31
|Henriette Frederiksen (Blue Water Ladies)
|0:02:07
|32
|Anne Mette Frederiksen (Blue Water Ladies)
