Live report: Nokere Koerse men

Two laps of the final finishing circuit to go.

Irish National Champion Rory Townsend (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) leads the break across the finish but the seven riders' gap on a regrouped bunch has shrunk notably, to under a minute.

60 kilometres to go A bit of a pick-up of the pace in the peloton as a Cofidis rider briefly surges ahead, is reeled in, but then some more moves start. The race, briefly or not, is coming alive.

62 kilometres to go And the gap between break and bunch is hovering at just under 1:30. A reminder of the seven riders ahead: Alex Colman (Flanders-Baloise), 2021 Nokere Koerse winner Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB), Enekoitz Azparren (Euskatel-Euskadi), Adam De Vos (Human Powered Health), Rory Townsend (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Etienne Van Empel (Corratec), and Jonas Geens (Tartaletto-Isolex).

The race organisation has reported via Twitter that two of the three riders involved in an earlier crash, Matthew Bostock (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) and Gerd de Keijzer (Novo-Nordisk) have abandoned the race and are being taken to a local hospital for a check up on their injuries. The crash took place with 76 kilometres to go, and a third rider involved, Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), is apparently continuing in the race for now.

The seven riders in the break blaze across one of the 25 kilometres worth of cobbled sections on offer in this year's edition of Nokere Koerse, a rising segment on the Lange Ast climb, which they'll tackle twice more in this year's race. 1:34 the gap.

The three riders who fell at the roundabout are named by the race organisation as Matthew Bostock (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Gerd de Keijzer (Novo-Nordisk).

76 kilometres Crash in the peloton on a roundabout. Three riders down.

78 kilometres to go 1:42 the current gap and as the pace is hardly blistering, Basque Antonio Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi) opts for a quick bike change at the back of the bunch.

There are three previous winners in the peloton. Last year's champion and one of the top favourites today is Belgian National Champion Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) who won from a bunch sprint. The other two are also riders from Belgium, Timothy Dupont (Tartoletto-Isorex), who triumphed on home soil in this race back in 2016 and Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB) who won in 2021. Robeet is, of course, currently in the break.

The riders cross the Nokereberg finish line for a second time. Alex Colman (Flanders-Baloise) clips away and picks up some points for the sprints prize, followed by Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB).

The riders are now well onto the first of four laps of the 28-kilometre finishing circuit and approaching the finish line at the Nokereberg for the second of five times.

88 kilometres to go The gap between our seven leaders and the peloton is now 1:33.

The weather is dry and clear, incidentally, and the temperatures a chilly 9 degrees.

Dainese, who abandoned early on, could well have been a contender in a race that often finishes in small bunch sprints. The Italian fastman was fourth recently in Le Samyn and third in the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The seven attacked roughly some 30 kilometres into the 193 kilometre event. One non-starter, Mitchel Fitzsimons (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) and one key abandon so far, Alberto Dainese (DSM) after an early crash.

95 kilometres to go The seven have a gap of roughly two minutes, with DSM and Soudal-QuickStep leading the chase behind.

Victory in the women's Denilith Nokere Koerse earlier today went to Lotte Kopecky in a hugely emotional win, which you can read about here.

113 kilometres to go To bring you straight up to speed, we're 80 kilometres into the race and there's a seven-man break up the road, containing Alex Colman (Flanders-Baloise), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB), Enekoitz Azparren (Euskatel-Euskadi), Adam De Vos (Human Powered Health), Rory Townsend (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Etienne Van Empel (Corratec) and Jonas Geens (Tartaletto-Isolex).