Skarnitzl wins Czech Cup round in As

Skarnitzlova collects women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)1:21:52
2Jiri Novak (Cze)0:00:32
3Milan Spesny (Cze)0:01:00
4Filip Eberl (Cze)0:01:13
5Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:01:39
6Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:02:42
7Matous Ulman (Cze)0:03:02
8Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:03:49
9Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:07:00
10Radek Polnicky (Cze)0:07:05
11Matej Nepustil (Cze)0:07:57
12Radim Kovar (Cze)0:10:07
13Tomas Bohata (Cze)0:12:23
14Jan Svorada (Cze)0:13:21
15Jiri Bartizal (Cze)0:13:45
16Michal Kozel (Cze)0:14:53
17Jiri Suta (Cze)0:14:57
18Jiri Ostadal (Cze)0:15:58
19Martin Husek (Cze)0:16:41
20Ondrej Zniva (Cze)0:16:57
21Lukas Klingora (Cze)0:17:49
22Pavel Kuzma (Cze)
23Petr Adámek (Cze)
24Petr Ježek (Cze)
25Jan Šubrt (Cze)
26Jan Kec (Cze)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)1:11:21
2Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:00:05
3Vendula Kuntova (Cze)0:01:09
4Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:02:27
5Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:03:57
6Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:07:14
7Lenka Bulisova (Cze)0:09:54
8Sona Jurkova (Cze)0:13:39
9Zdenka Nemcová (Cze)0:14:52
10Nikola Baresova (Cze)0:21:36

