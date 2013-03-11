Image 1 of 24 Adelheid Morath (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 24 The elite women's start in Amathous (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 24 Kathrin Stirnemann by the ruins (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 24 Adelheid Morath goes over the drop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 24 Katrin Leumann races uphill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 24 Adelheid Morath on her way to victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 24 Katrin Leumann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 24 Adelheid Morath (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 24 Adelheid Morath wins in Amathous (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 24 The elite men's start in Amathous (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 24 Emil Lindgren (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 24 Two German riders (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 24 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 24 Jan Skarnitz wins in Amathous (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 24 The awards all ready to be handed out (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 24 Junior men's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 24 Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 24 Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 24 Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 24 Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 21 of 24 Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 24 Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 23 of 24 2013 Overall Sunshine Cup winners Katrin Leumann and Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 24 2013 Overall Sunshine Cup winners Katrin Leumann and Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena Specialized) and Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) grabbed the victories at final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup in Amathous. Czech rider Skarnitzl won in front of two Swedes: Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) and Matthias Wengelin (Specialized), while Morath beat fellow German and Olympic champion Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) and Swede Alexandra Engen (Ghost).

Skarnitzl and Katrin Leumann won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall.

Men

Pre-race favorite Emil Lindgren started fast, taking the lead and obviously chasing a victory amongst the ruins of Amathous. He gained some seconds, but after the 2.9-kilometer start loop and most of the first lap completed, the Scandinavian pro suffered a flat tire.

The flat cost Lindgren about a minute as he dropped back to seventh position. Meanwhile Jan Skarnitzl and Nicola Rohrbach (Goldwurst Power/Stöckli) escaped off the front. The duo extended their lead over Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Giant Pro XC) and Matthias Wengelin, while Lindgren chased together with Anton Sintsov.

In the penultimate lap, Skarnitzl attacked Rohrbach and left him behind, quickly getting 15 seconds. But the Swiss rider lost much more, because he had to stop and refill a flat front front tire with air. The tire held and he was able to keep 40 seconds on Lindgren, who seemed to be getting stronger and stronger. Moorlag had fallen back.

On the last lap, Rohrbach had another flat tire, this time in the rear. There was nothing he could do upon being caught by Lindgren and Wengelin.

The two Swedes had grown up on the same street and it came down to a sprint between the long-time friends. Wengelin thought he could come around, but the finish straight was too short for his attack, and Lindgren took the second spot on the podium instead, 43 seconds behind winner Skarnitzl.

"The first two laps were too fast for me. After I was in the lead I could ride the singletrack safely," said Skarnitzl. "I am really happy with this three weeks of training and racing. I think I never was so strong at this time of the year, my shape is good."

Lindgren's finish earned him second in the overall Sunshine Cup classification, in front of Wengelin. The orange overall winner's jersey went to Jan Skarnitzl.

"In two years, I had one flat tire and now two in two weeks," said Lindgren. "That's not cool. We were riding for one tire brand for five years, and now we made a change. Probably I am not used to it. But it's not only about the material, it's also about me. I was riding too hard. But second place is still good."

Wengelin said, "It was a good day for me. When I realized that Emil was getting closer, I saved my energy and slowed down. I thought I could beat him at the finish straight, but it was too short to take over. This is the best start I ever had to the season. I am happy about my performance."

Rohrbach said, "It was a pity with the flat tires, because I didn't lose a lot after Jan's attack. I still am missing a bit of the high intensity, but at least I am satisfied with all. Would have been good to be on the podium, but that's how it goes."





In women's race, Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) celebrated a solid win. She took the lead on the start loop and was able to leave the rest of the bunch behind for a long, solo day. She finished with a gap of 1:58 over her teammate Sabine Spitz.

At the beginning, Alexandra Engen tried to play team tactics for Katrin Leumann (both Ghost Factory Racing), but Morath was too strong for both.

"I am super happy. Today my goal was the victory and finally I made it," said Morath. "Finally it worked out much easier than last week, because now I am here for more than one week. It was a perfect race for me. After the start, I could control the race. Only when Alex and Katrin used team tactics at the beginning was it difficult for a short moment. I am happy to have the first season win for the team."

The most interesting battle of the race was for the runner-up's spot. The lead among the chasers changed four times. When Engen felt back, it was Leumann in the lead. Then Spitz and young teammate Kathrin Stirnemann closed the gap together with Engen, and the game started again.

Leumann deployed further team tactics, blocking a bit in a singletrack, so that Engen could escape in the penultimate of the four total laps.

Spitz tried to pass Leumann, but the Swiss rider fought back and prevented the German from overtaking her at first. However, Spitz used her next chance and could pass, closing the gap to Engen and giving her team a one-two finish.

"Unlike the cross country race at Macheras, I found a good rhythm and the intense efforts went better," said Spitz. "When we were four in the chase, Katrin and Alex worked together. But at the second tech zone, I could pass Katrin."

Engen had decided on Friday evening to race at Amathous, since her knee was free of pain in training. She finished 18 seconds after Spitz and took third spot on the podium in front of Leumann, who kept the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall winner's jersey on her shoulders.

"It was fun and it hurt," said Engen of her effort. "I wanted to help Katrin as much as possible for the overall. But I am happy, because after two weeks without racing, it was a confirmation for my shape. I like this course at Amathous, because you have to suffer a lot, and I am able to do that."

Leumann said, "I felt very tired today. The race last weekend took a lot of energy and in the rhythm of a training camp, I was not able to recover. I did my best today. Alex was riding a wonderful, tactical race. She was helping me, wherever she could. Now I am happy to secure my first Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall."

Stirnemann had bad luck with chain suck which cost her a possible top three finish.

Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC) was not able to stay with the top women. "After three weeks of training, I felt tired. But all in all I am very satisfied about my racing," she said after finishing eighth.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 1:28:21 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:43 3 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) CK Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore 0:00:43 4 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:01:39 5 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:02:02 6 Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:02:27 7 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:43 8 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:04:38 9 Christian Pfaffle (Ger) German National Team 0:05:51 10 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:06:25 11 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:07:44 12 Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team 0:09:15 13 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized 0:10:08 14 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:11:23 15 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:12:15 16 Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team 0:13:05 17 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:15:30 18 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:16:02 -2 Laps Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli -2 Laps Kyogo Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team -2 Laps Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) -2 Laps Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Sdyusshor Korenkova -2 Laps Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Biking Team -3 Laps Andrey Fedotov (Rus) Gau To 'Tssp' -3 Laps Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides -3 Laps Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands CK -3 Laps Loucas Theodorou (Cyp) Irakleitos -3 Laps Georgy Elgin (Rus) Omsky Velotsentr -4 Laps Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos -4 Laps George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos -4 Laps Christos Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos DNF Vladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Sdyusshor Korenkova DNF Martin Frey (Ger) German National Team DNF Jesper Andersson (Swe) Sigtuna Mastra Arlanda CK DNS Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets DNS Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team 1:23:05 2 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:59 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 0:02:17 4 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:02:22 5 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team 0:02:49 6 Elizabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:03:19 7 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:03:24 8 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:04:50 9 Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team 0:05:13 10 Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team 0:06:08 11 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:10:56 12 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:01 13 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:15:24 14 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:17:36 15 Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team 0:20:56 -2 Laps Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K. -2 Laps Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia DNF Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek DNF Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin DNS Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader

Elite men Sunshine Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 265 pts 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 230 3 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) CK Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore 227 4 Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 220 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 190 6 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 186 7 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 185 8 Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 182 9 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team 180 10 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 163 11 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 138 12 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands CK 131 13 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 130 14 Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 128 15 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District (Saint Petersburg) 126 16 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 126 17 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized 123 18 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 115 19 Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District (Saint Petersburg) 110 20 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 100 21 Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team 95 22 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 95 23 Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm 95 24 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 90 25 Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District (Saint Petersburg) 89 26 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 88 27 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 76 28 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos 73 29 Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team 71 30 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team 70 31 George Ladakis (Gre) Hrakleitos 69 32 Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing 68 33 Loucas Theodorou (Cyp) Hrakleitos 65 34 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team 64 35 Christian Pfaffle (Ger) German National Team 62 36 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 60 37 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix 58 38 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt 56 39 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 55 40 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 52 41 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 52 42 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt 52 43 Gogolev Anton (Rus) Impuls 47 44 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 47 45 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 47 46 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 46 47 Andersson Jesper (Swe) 45 48 Kyogo Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 45 49 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 43 50 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Sdyusshor Korenkova 43 51 Simon Schili (Ger) JB Felt Team 41 52 Andrey Fedotov (Rus) Gau To 'Tssp' 41 53 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 40 54 Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 37 55 Georgy Elgin (Rus) Omsky Velotsentr 37 56 Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen 36 57 Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt 35 58 Christos Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 34 59 Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant 33 60 Swenson Keegan (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 31 61 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr 27 62 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike 26 63 Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base 21