Skarnitzl and Morath win in Amathous

Sunshine Cup wraps up with overall victories for Skarnitzl, Leumann

Image 1 of 24

Adelheid Morath

Adelheid Morath
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 24

The elite women's start in Amathous

The elite women's start in Amathous
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 24

Kathrin Stirnemann by the ruins

Kathrin Stirnemann by the ruins
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 24

Adelheid Morath goes over the drop

Adelheid Morath goes over the drop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 24

Katrin Leumann races uphill

Katrin Leumann races uphill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 24

Adelheid Morath on her way to victory

Adelheid Morath on her way to victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 24

Katrin Leumann

Katrin Leumann
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 24

Adelheid Morath

Adelheid Morath
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 24

Adelheid Morath wins in Amathous

Adelheid Morath wins in Amathous
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 24

The elite men's start in Amathous

The elite men's start in Amathous
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 24

Emil Lindgren

Emil Lindgren
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 24

Two German riders

Two German riders
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 24

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 24

Jan Skarnitz wins in Amathous

Jan Skarnitz wins in Amathous
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 24

The awards all ready to be handed out

The awards all ready to be handed out
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 24

Junior men's podium

Junior men's podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 24

Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann

Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 24

Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann

Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 24

Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann

Elite women's podium: Katrin Leumann, Sabine Spitz, Adelheid Morath, Alexandra Engen, Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 20 of 24

Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov

Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 21 of 24

Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov

Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 22 of 24

Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov

Elite men podium: Nicola Rohrbach, Emil Lindgren, Jan Skarnitzl, Mathias Wengelin, Anton Sintsov
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 23 of 24

2013 Overall Sunshine Cup winners Katrin Leumann and Jan Skarnitzl

2013 Overall Sunshine Cup winners Katrin Leumann and Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 24 of 24

2013 Overall Sunshine Cup winners Katrin Leumann and Jan Skarnitzl

2013 Overall Sunshine Cup winners Katrin Leumann and Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena Specialized) and Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) grabbed the victories at final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup in Amathous. Czech rider Skarnitzl won in front of two Swedes: Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) and Matthias Wengelin (Specialized), while Morath beat fellow German and Olympic champion Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) and Swede Alexandra Engen (Ghost).

Skarnitzl and Katrin Leumann won the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall.

Men

Pre-race favorite Emil Lindgren started fast, taking the lead and obviously chasing a victory amongst the ruins of Amathous. He gained some seconds, but after the 2.9-kilometer start loop and most of the first lap completed, the Scandinavian pro suffered a flat tire.

The flat cost Lindgren about a minute as he dropped back to seventh position. Meanwhile Jan Skarnitzl and Nicola Rohrbach (Goldwurst Power/Stöckli) escaped off the front. The duo extended their lead over Henk-Jaap Moorlag (Giant Pro XC) and Matthias Wengelin, while Lindgren chased together with Anton Sintsov.

In the penultimate lap, Skarnitzl attacked Rohrbach and left him behind, quickly getting 15 seconds. But the Swiss rider lost much more, because he had to stop and refill a flat front front tire with air. The tire held and he was able to keep 40 seconds on Lindgren, who seemed to be getting stronger and stronger. Moorlag had fallen back.

On the last lap, Rohrbach had another flat tire, this time in the rear. There was nothing he could do upon being caught by Lindgren and Wengelin.

The two Swedes had grown up on the same street and it came down to a sprint between the long-time friends. Wengelin thought he could come around, but the finish straight was too short for his attack, and Lindgren took the second spot on the podium instead, 43 seconds behind winner Skarnitzl.

"The first two laps were too fast for me. After I was in the lead I could ride the singletrack safely," said Skarnitzl. "I am really happy with this three weeks of training and racing. I think I never was so strong at this time of the year, my shape is good."

Lindgren's finish earned him second in the overall Sunshine Cup classification, in front of Wengelin. The orange overall winner's jersey went to Jan Skarnitzl.

"In two years, I had one flat tire and now two in two weeks," said Lindgren. "That's not cool. We were riding for one tire brand for five years, and now we made a change. Probably I am not used to it. But it's not only about the material, it's also about me. I was riding too hard. But second place is still good."

Wengelin said, "It was a good day for me. When I realized that Emil was getting closer, I saved my energy and slowed down. I thought I could beat him at the finish straight, but it was too short to take over. This is the best start I ever had to the season. I am happy about my performance."

Rohrbach said, "It was a pity with the flat tires, because I didn't lose a lot after Jan's attack. I still am missing a bit of the high intensity, but at least I am satisfied with all. Would have been good to be on the podium, but that's how it goes."

In women's race, Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) celebrated a solid win. She took the lead on the start loop and was able to leave the rest of the bunch behind for a long, solo day. She finished with a gap of 1:58 over her teammate Sabine Spitz.

At the beginning, Alexandra Engen tried to play team tactics for Katrin Leumann (both Ghost Factory Racing), but Morath was too strong for both.

"I am super happy. Today my goal was the victory and finally I made it," said Morath. "Finally it worked out much easier than last week, because now I am here for more than one week. It was a perfect race for me. After the start, I could control the race. Only when Alex and Katrin used team tactics at the beginning was it difficult for a short moment. I am happy to have the first season win for the team."

The most interesting battle of the race was for the runner-up's spot. The lead among the chasers changed four times. When Engen felt back, it was Leumann in the lead. Then Spitz and young teammate Kathrin Stirnemann closed the gap together with Engen, and the game started again.

Leumann deployed further  team tactics, blocking a bit in a singletrack, so that Engen could escape in the penultimate of the four total laps.

Spitz tried to pass Leumann, but the Swiss rider fought back and prevented the German from overtaking her at first. However, Spitz used her next chance and could pass, closing the gap to Engen and giving her team a one-two finish.

"Unlike the cross country race at Macheras, I found a good rhythm and the intense efforts went better," said Spitz. "When we were four in the chase, Katrin and Alex worked together. But at the second tech zone, I could pass Katrin."

Engen had decided on Friday evening to race at Amathous, since her knee was free of pain in training. She finished 18 seconds after Spitz and took third spot on the podium in front of Leumann, who kept  the Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall winner's jersey on her shoulders.

"It was fun and it hurt," said Engen of her effort. "I wanted to help Katrin as much as possible for the overall. But I am happy, because after two weeks without racing, it was a confirmation for my shape. I like this course at Amathous, because you have to suffer a lot, and I am able to do that."

Leumann said, "I felt very tired today. The race last weekend took a lot of energy and in the rhythm of a training camp, I was not able to recover. I did my best today. Alex was riding a wonderful, tactical race. She was helping me, wherever she could. Now I am happy to secure my first Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall."

Stirnemann had bad luck with chain suck which cost her a possible top three finish.

Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC) was not able to stay with the top women. "After three weeks of training, I felt tired. But all in all I am very satisfied about my racing," she said after finishing eighth.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek1:28:21
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:43
3Matthias Wengelin (Swe) CK Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore0:00:43
4Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:01:39
5Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team0:02:02
6Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:02:27
7Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:03:43
8David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:04:38
9Christian Pfaffle (Ger) German National Team0:05:51
10Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:06:25
11Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:07:44
12Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team0:09:15
13Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized0:10:08
14Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:11:23
15Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:12:15
16Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team0:13:05
17Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:15:30
18Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:16:02
-2 LapsPascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli
-2 LapsKyogo Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team
-2 LapsAndrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)
-2 LapsAlexander Polyakov (Rus) Sdyusshor Korenkova
-2 LapsRyo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Biking Team
-3 LapsAndrey Fedotov (Rus) Gau To 'Tssp'
-3 LapsChristos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides
-3 LapsAxel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands CK
-3 LapsLoucas Theodorou (Cyp) Irakleitos
-3 LapsGeorgy Elgin (Rus) Omsky Velotsentr
-4 LapsEirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos
-4 LapsGeorge Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos
-4 LapsChristos Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos
DNFVladislav Bondaruk (Rus) Sdyusshor Korenkova
DNFMartin Frey (Ger) German National Team
DNFJesper Andersson (Swe) Sigtuna Mastra Arlanda CK
DNSMarco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
DNSPantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team1:23:05
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:59
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:02:17
4Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:02:22
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:02:49
6Elizabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:03:19
7Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:03:24
8Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:04:50
9Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team0:05:13
10Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team0:06:08
11Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:10:56
12Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:01
13Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:15:24
14Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:17:36
15Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team0:20:56
-2 LapsAsuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K.
-2 LapsJelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia
DNFEkaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
DNFVendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin
DNSLinda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader

Elite men Sunshine Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek265pts
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team230
3Matthias Wengelin (Swe) CK Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore227
4Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli220
5Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team190
6Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team186
7Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team185
8Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team182
9Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team180
10David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team163
11Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team138
12Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands CK131
13Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia130
14Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets128
15Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District (Saint Petersburg)126
16Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team126
17Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized123
18Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides115
19Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District (Saint Petersburg)110
20Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team100
21Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team95
22Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team95
23Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm95
24Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing90
25Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District (Saint Petersburg)89
26Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team88
27Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team76
28Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Hrakleitos73
29Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team71
30Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team70
31George Ladakis (Gre) Hrakleitos69
32Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing68
33Loucas Theodorou (Cyp) Hrakleitos65
34Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team64
35Christian Pfaffle (Ger) German National Team62
36Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team60
37Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix58
38Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt56
39Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team55
40Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Ukraine National Team52
41Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team52
42Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt52
43Gogolev Anton (Rus) Impuls47
44Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team47
45Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason47
46Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli46
47Andersson Jesper (Swe)45
48Kyogo Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team45
49Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team43
50Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Sdyusshor Korenkova43
51Simon Schili (Ger) JB Felt Team41
52Andrey Fedotov (Rus) Gau To 'Tssp'41
53Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides40
54Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team37
55Georgy Elgin (Rus) Omsky Velotsentr37
56Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen36
57Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt35
58Christos Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos34
59Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant33
60Swenson Keegan (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing31
61Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr27
62Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike26
63Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base21

Elite women Sunshine Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing260pts
2Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike168
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol165
4Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC215
5Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team201
6Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol132
7Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team114
8Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team168
9Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek113
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant100
11Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)100
12Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm100
13Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia153
14Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich92
15Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team185
16Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K.133
17Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team165
18Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team65
19Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team62
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team135
21Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader56
22Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team114
23Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler_Ixs_Team52
24Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team110
25Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia97
26Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point48
27Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point46
28Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin43
29Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team93
30Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team90
31Moran Tel-Paz (Isr) CCC39
32Ronen Inbar (Isr) CCC37
33Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing85
34Elizabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing70
35Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC58

 

 

