Fabien Doubey prevails in Nommay

Loic Doubey, Damien Roz complete podium

Full Results
1Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:38:27
2Loic Doubey (Fra)0:00:39
3Damien Roz (Fra)0:01:29
4Anthonin Didier (Fra)0:02:31
5Antoine Geyer (Fra)0:03:12
6Tom Boes (Fra)0:03:44
7Maxime Taczanowski (Fra)0:04:05
8Joseph Berlin-Semon (Fra)0:05:15
9Pierre Lhuillier (Fra)0:04:26
10Cyril Solbach (Fra)0:04:33
11Xavier Jordao (Fra)0:04:54
12Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)0:05:03
13Alexis Grasser (Fra)0:05:04
14Marius Torterat (Fra)0:05:07
15Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel)0:05:20
16Quentin Labous (Fra)0:06:28
17Corentin Lepaintre (Fra)
18Thibault Fischer (Fra)
19Jerome Hert (Fra)

