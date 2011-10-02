Trending

Gavenda takes home win

Dlask, Kyzivat round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gavenda (Svk)1:00:25
2Petr Dlask (Cze)0:00:03
3Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:00:25
4David Kasek (Cze)0:01:02
5Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:01:21
6Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)0:02:28
7Karel Hnik (Cze)0:02:42
8Martin Haring (Svk)0:02:52
9Michal Malík (Cze)0:03:16
10Radek Polnicky (Cze)0:03:43
11Tomas Medek (Cze)0:04:10
12Tomas Svoboda (Cze)0:04:59
13Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:05:29
14Petr Hampl (Cze)0:05:40
15Roland Mörx (Aut)0:06:00
16Michal Benda (Cze)0:06:29
17Lukáš Batora (Svk)
18Matej Vysna (Svk)
19Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
20Tomáš Kubek (Svk)
21Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
22Gabor Fejes (Hun)
23Marek Michalec (Svk)
24Ivan Salon (Svk)
25Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
26Martin Smykal (Svk)
27Jozef Zima (Svk)
28Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
29Michal Straka (Svk)
30Milan Železnák (Svk)
31Martin Wachs (Svk)
`

Latest on Cyclingnews