Gavenda takes home win
Dlask, Kyzivat round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|1:00:25
|2
|Petr Dlask (Cze)
|0:00:03
|3
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:00:25
|4
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:01:02
|5
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:01:21
|6
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|0:02:28
|7
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|0:02:42
|8
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:02:52
|9
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:03:16
|10
|Radek Polnicky (Cze)
|0:03:43
|11
|Tomas Medek (Cze)
|0:04:10
|12
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
|0:04:59
|13
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:05:29
|14
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|0:05:40
|15
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|0:06:00
|16
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|0:06:29
|17
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|18
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|19
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
|20
|Tomáš Kubek (Svk)
|21
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|22
|Gabor Fejes (Hun)
|23
|Marek Michalec (Svk)
|24
|Ivan Salon (Svk)
|25
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
|26
|Martin Smykal (Svk)
|27
|Jozef Zima (Svk)
|28
|Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
|29
|Michal Straka (Svk)
|30
|Milan Železnák (Svk)
|31
|Martin Wachs (Svk)
|`
