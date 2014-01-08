Trending

Jordan Kerby wins first national time trial title

Harry Carpenter second and Miles Scotson third

Image 1 of 2

The Men's U23 2014 podium, (l-R) Harry Carpenter, Jordan Kerby and Miles Scotson

The Men's U23 2014 podium, (l-R) Harry Carpenter, Jordan Kerby and Miles Scotson
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 2

Drapac Pro Cycling neo pro Jordan Kerby tests out his new SwiftCarbon Neurogen rig at last week’s team training camp in Bright

Drapac Pro Cycling neo pro Jordan Kerby tests out his new SwiftCarbon Neurogen rig at last week’s team training camp in Bright
(Image credit: Drapac Pro Cycling)

Drapac Pro Cycling have kick started their Australian national titles with victory by its youngest rider, Jordan Kerby, in the U23 men's time trial. Kerby rode to the win by a meagre two tenths of second ahead of Harry Carpenter (SA). Rounding out the podium was Miles Scotson who was 14 seconds off Kerby's pace.

On the flat and windy 28km course in Burrumbeet, a change from last year's course around Lake Wendouree, Kerby repaid the faith placed in him by Drapac.

"I like to start the year with a bang and confirm the faith and belief that Drapac have put in me. There are a million good guys out there and they decided to sign me," Kerby told Cyclingnews.

"I'm very grateful for that and super happy to pay them back a bit straight away."

The 2013 National Road Series victor Jack Haig was over a minute down on Kerby's time with only Carpenter and Scotson within a minute.

"I wasn't aware of Harry (Carpenter) but I was aware of Alex Morgan and Campbell Flakemore and Jack (Haig) because I could see them and I knew I was up on them which gave me good motivation," Kerby explained.

"I wasn't aware of Harry but it was a great ride by him. I didn't expect it and couldn't see happening but it shows he's very talented and puts in the work."

Kerby had announced pre-race that he was targeting a podium position with the hope of setting up a successful week for the Pro-Continental squad. The change to aerodynamic Swift bikes was welcomed by Kerby who suggested that the new stead may have helped him to the win.

"We only jumped on these a week and half-a-go and (the bike) fits perfectly. It rides well, it's nice and aerodynamic and it definitely goes fast," Kerby said.

Results

#Rider Name TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (QLD)0:34:56
2Harry Carpenter (SA)0:00:01
3Miles Scotson (SA)0:00:14
4Campbell Flakemore (TAS)0:00:19
5Samuel Spokes (NSW)0:01:05
6Jack Haig (VIC)0:01:19
7Shaun O’Callaghan (VIC)0:01:28
8Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)0:01:38
9Jack Beckinsale (NSW)0:01:52
10Oscar Stevenson (VIC)0:02:00
11David Edwards (QLD)0:02:03
12Alex Wohler (QLD)0:02:09
13Lachlan Glasspool (SA)0:02:15
14Alexander Morgan (VIC)0:02:36
15Robert Power (WA)0:02:38
16Jay Dutton (NSW)0:02:39
17Thomas Hamilton (VIC)0:02:45
18Tom Kaesler (SA)0:02:48
19Brendon Meney (WA)0:02:50
20Kristian Juel (QLD)0:03:00
21Mitchell Cooper (VIC)0:03:03
22Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SA)0:03:04
23Trent Derecourt (WA)0:03:08
24Jacob Restall (QLD)0:03:10
25Fergus Sully (VIC)0:03:11
26Jordan Payne (NSW)0:03:12
27Edward Bissaker (SA)0:03:13
28Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)0:03:22
29Alex Grunke (QLD)0:03:27
30Nicholas Horsley (TAS)0:03:41
31Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC)
32Michael Hale (VIC)0:03:46
33Nicholas Bien (VIC)0:03:48
34Ryan Thomas (NSW)0:03:49
35Scott Thompson (NSW)0:03:59
36Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)0:04:04
37Luke Vitler (WA)0:04:05
38Alistair Crameri (VIC)0:04:10
39Laurent Groom (NSW)0:04:45
40Chris Harper (SA)0:05:06
41Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)0:05:11
42Nathan Booth (ACT)0:05:36
43Lachlan Edwards (NSW)0:06:30
44Jordan Davies (NSW)0:06:31
45Angus Hayes (ACT)0:06:46
46Aden Reynolds (NSW)0:08:30
DNSAlexander Clements (TAS)
DNSTyler Spurrell (VIC)
DNSDimitry Makeev (VIC)
DNSRobert Oakenfull (VIC)
DNSSean Whitfield (ACT)
DNSLuke Williams (NSW)
DNSTom Chapman (SA)

