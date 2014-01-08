Image 1 of 2 The Men's U23 2014 podium, (l-R) Harry Carpenter, Jordan Kerby and Miles Scotson (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Drapac Pro Cycling neo pro Jordan Kerby tests out his new SwiftCarbon Neurogen rig at last week’s team training camp in Bright (Image credit: Drapac Pro Cycling)

Drapac Pro Cycling have kick started their Australian national titles with victory by its youngest rider, Jordan Kerby, in the U23 men's time trial. Kerby rode to the win by a meagre two tenths of second ahead of Harry Carpenter (SA). Rounding out the podium was Miles Scotson who was 14 seconds off Kerby's pace.

On the flat and windy 28km course in Burrumbeet, a change from last year's course around Lake Wendouree, Kerby repaid the faith placed in him by Drapac.

"I like to start the year with a bang and confirm the faith and belief that Drapac have put in me. There are a million good guys out there and they decided to sign me," Kerby told Cyclingnews.

"I'm very grateful for that and super happy to pay them back a bit straight away."

The 2013 National Road Series victor Jack Haig was over a minute down on Kerby's time with only Carpenter and Scotson within a minute.

"I wasn't aware of Harry (Carpenter) but I was aware of Alex Morgan and Campbell Flakemore and Jack (Haig) because I could see them and I knew I was up on them which gave me good motivation," Kerby explained.

"I wasn't aware of Harry but it was a great ride by him. I didn't expect it and couldn't see happening but it shows he's very talented and puts in the work."

Kerby had announced pre-race that he was targeting a podium position with the hope of setting up a successful week for the Pro-Continental squad. The change to aerodynamic Swift bikes was welcomed by Kerby who suggested that the new stead may have helped him to the win.

"We only jumped on these a week and half-a-go and (the bike) fits perfectly. It rides well, it's nice and aerodynamic and it definitely goes fast," Kerby said.

