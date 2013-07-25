Image 1 of 39 2013 Tour de Neuss winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 39 2012 Tour de Neuss winner Christian Knees (Sky) awaits the start of the 2013 edition (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 3 of 39 Markus Eichler (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 4 of 39 Grischa Janorschke (Nutrixxion Abus) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 5 of 39 Robert Wagner (Belkin) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 6 of 39 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 7 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 8 of 39 Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 9 of 39 Riders await the start of the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 10 of 39 The peloton on the start line for the 2013 Tour de Neuss criterium (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 11 of 39 Christian Knees (Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 12 of 39 Action during the Tour de Neuss criterium (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 13 of 39 Action during the Tour de Neuss criterium (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 14 of 39 Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 15 of 39 Robert Wagner (Belkin) leads a break (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 16 of 39 Robert Wagner (Belkin) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 17 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 18 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the front (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 19 of 39 Sky's Christian Knees and Mat Hayman at the front (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 20 of 39 Steffen Radochla (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 21 of 39 André Schulze (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 22 of 39 Markus Eichler (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 23 of 39 Steffen Radochla (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 24 of 39 Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 25 of 39 German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the Tour de Neuss start line (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 26 of 39 Markus Fothen is ending his career at the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 27 of 39 Riders await the start of the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 28 of 39 The Tour de France devil, Didi Senft, was at the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 29 of 39 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) awaits the start of the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 30 of 39 Markus Fothen will retire from racing at the conclusion of the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 31 of 39 The Tour de Neuss will be Markus Fothen's final race. The German is retiring from competition. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 32 of 39 Didi Senft at the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 33 of 39 Guess who this is? (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 34 of 39 HED Staps riders about to sign in (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 35 of 39 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Mat Hayman (Sky) chat before the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 36 of 39 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 37 of 39 Mat Hayman (Sky) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 38 of 39 Team EGN riders at the Tour de Neuss (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 39 of 39 Martin Reimer (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Like many of his fellow Tour de France competitors, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is making the rounds of post-Tour criteriums and the 31-year-old German champion sprinted to victory in Germany's Tour de Neuss on Tuesday evening. Greipel, also the winner of the 2011 edition, became the first two-time winner of the Tour de Neuss in the event's 12-year history.

Rounding out the podium was 2012 Tour de Neuss champion Christian Knees (Sky) in second while elite amateur Joachim Tolles (HED Staps) finished third.

An estimated 10,000 spectators were in attendance for the 81km main event.