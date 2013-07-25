Trending

Greipel victorious at Tour de Neuss criterium

Lotto Belisol sprinter is event's first two-time winner

Like many of his fellow Tour de France competitors, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is making the rounds of post-Tour criteriums and the 31-year-old German champion sprinted to victory in Germany's Tour de Neuss on Tuesday evening. Greipel, also the winner of the 2011 edition, became the first two-time winner of the Tour de Neuss in the event's 12-year history.

Rounding out the podium was 2012 Tour de Neuss champion Christian Knees (Sky) in second while elite amateur Joachim Tolles (HED Staps) finished third.

An estimated 10,000 spectators were in attendance for the 81km main event.

Brief Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
2Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
3Joachim Tolles (Ger) HED Staps

