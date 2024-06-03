Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 live - A first mountain test at the Col de la Loge

Refresh

A 40.9kph average speed to start the day.

117km to go 4:40 now with Bora-Hansgrohe working in the peloton.

The move now has three minutes and counting.

The break of the day, with Armirail leading the way. (Image credit: Getty Images)

132km to go This looks like the breakaway of the day. Their advantage is approaching a minute now.

The five-man move currently has 45 seconds on the peloton.

Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) is away with Jonas Gregaard (Lotto-Dstny), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), and Filippo Conca (Q36.5).

Early attacks fly at the head of the peloton.

142km to go And we're away. The flag has dropped and stage 2 is underway!

A 3.6km neutral zone to start the day.

The peloton have rolled out in Gannat to start the neutral zone on stage 2.

Here's a look at the stage 1 results and GC heading into today.

Mads Pedersen is in the race lead heading into the stage having won Monday's opener. He beat Sam Bennett in the bunch sprint finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today features the first uphill finish of the race and plenty of climbing beforehand as the riders tackle four classified climbs before the finale.

Just over half an hour to go before stage 2 gets underway in Gannat.