Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 live - A first mountain test at the Col de la Loge

Evenepoel, Roglič, Ayuso lead the way on 142km mountain stage

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 2

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route

A 40.9kph average speed to start the day.

117km to go

The move now has three minutes and counting.

The break of the day, with Armirail leading the way.

132km to go

The five-man move currently has 45 seconds on the peloton.

Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) is away with Jonas Gregaard (Lotto-Dstny), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), and Filippo Conca (Q36.5).

Early attacks fly at the head of the peloton.

142km to go

A 3.6km neutral zone to start the day.

The peloton have rolled out in Gannat to start the neutral zone on stage 2.

Here's a look at the stage 1 results and GC heading into today.

Mads Pedersen is in the race lead heading into the stage having won Monday's opener. He beat Sam Bennett in the bunch sprint finish.

Today features the first uphill finish of the race and plenty of climbing beforehand as the riders tackle four classified climbs before the finale.

Just over half an hour to go before stage 2 gets underway in Gannat.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné.

