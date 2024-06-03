Wout van Aert joins Jonas Vingegaard at altitude training camp ahead of Tour de France selection decision

Laporte also links up with Visma-Lease A Bike in Tignes with team set to decide on eight-man Tour squad in two weeks

Wout van Aert is heading to altitude training camp in Tignes ahead of a possible Tour de France selection
Wout van Aert is heading to altitude training camp in Tignes ahead of a possible Tour de France selection (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease A Bike are making their final preparations for next month's Tour de France with a final training camp in Tignes as 10 riders – including Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard – come together before the final eight-man selection is made.

Reigning champion Vingegaard has already been training in altitude in Tignes for a week, while on Monday Van Aert and Christophe Laporte head out to join him.

