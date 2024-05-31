'Nobody will be able to hide' - Kuss, Jorgenson look to later stages in Visma-Lease a Bike's two-pronged Critérium du Dauphiné GC approach

By
published

'The competition is very strong with riders like Primoz Roglic, Remco Evenepoel and Juan Ayuso' says Jorgenson

Sepp Kuss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss and Matteo Jorgenson will lead Visma-Lease a Bike's two-pronged GC approach at the eight-day Critérium du Dauphiné that starts on Sunday in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. 

The pair have stated that while the opening stages present challenges, they will look to the final three stages to make their mark on the overall classification. All three include uphill finishes at Le Collet d'Allevard on stage 6, Samoëns 1600 on stage 7, and Plateau des Glières on the finale stage 8.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.