Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 - Live coverage

Frenchman Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is underway now. He's one of the few riders expected to be able to get close to Ganna today.

Ganna into the lead The world champion stops the clock on 35:32. He takes 53 seconds out of Durbridge to move into the hotseat. Will he stay there all afternoon?

Ganna finds another 20 seconds on Durbridge at the second checkpoint. He could finish a minute up at this rate.

Ganna going well He's 19 seconds up on Durbridge after 11.6km

Durbridge with the early benchmark The Australian puts 1:13 into Heidemann and sets a new fastest time of 36:25.

B&B Hotels' Miguel Heidemann goes four seconds quicker than Jorgenson, but Durbridge is nearing the finish and set for the hotseat.

Ganna starts his ride!

But Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) swiftly bumps Van Gestel out of the hotseat and puts more than a minute into his time, raising the bar to 37:42.

We have our first finisher. It's not Walls (who's heavily bandaged after crashes earlier in the week), but Dries Van Gestel (Total Energies), who posts a time of 38 minutes 56 seconds.

We have two intermediate time checkpoints on today's course, the first after 11.6km and the second after 21km.

Here's a look at the map.

A little bit more about today's course. It's pretty much flat, with the exception of a drag up to kilometre-21, but it's nothing that will really disrupt the rhythm. It's also not overly technical, so it's one for the big rouleurs.

There aren't many big contenders among the early starters. Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) at 13:25 can set a strong time but it's Ganna at 13:52 who acts as the reference point for this time trial.

⏱ ITT day on the #Dauphiné! The route is wet, but it's not raining anymore.

We're off Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the first rider down the ramp. We're setting off in reverse order of the general classification, at intervals of one minute.

Pre-race Primoz Roglic is expected to lay down foundations for overall victory by putting time into the purer climbers, while his teammate Wout van Aert is already in the overall lead and is among the favourite's for the stage win. However, while Van Aert has tried to win all three stages so far - and succeeded once - world time trial champion Filippo Ganna has been saving himself for today and starts as the hot favourite.

After three hilly opening stages, the battle for the overall title begins in earnest with this 31.9km time trial. Given the relative lack of mountains compared to previous editions, this lengthy TT is set to prove pivotal.