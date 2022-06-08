Live coverage
Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action from the crucial mid-race time trial
- Critérium du Dauphiné race hub
- How to Watch to the Dauphine - Live streaming
- Critérium du Dauphiné preview
- Critérium du Dauphiné: Gaudu pips Van Aert to win stage 3
Race notes
- Stage 4 is a 31.9km individual time trial from Montbrison to La Bâtie d'Urfé
- Pivotal day for the overall contenders ahead of weekend's mountains
- Van Aert the last rider off at 16:00, favourite Ganna off early at 13:52
Frenchman Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is underway now. He's one of the few riders expected to be able to get close to Ganna today.
Ganna into the lead
The world champion stops the clock on 35:32. He takes 53 seconds out of Durbridge to move into the hotseat. Will he stay there all afternoon?
Ganna finds another 20 seconds on Durbridge at the second checkpoint. He could finish a minute up at this rate.
Ganna going well
He's 19 seconds up on Durbridge after 11.6km
Durbridge with the early benchmark
The Australian puts 1:13 into Heidemann and sets a new fastest time of 36:25.
B&B Hotels' Miguel Heidemann goes four seconds quicker than Jorgenson, but Durbridge is nearing the finish and set for the hotseat.
Ganna starts his ride!
But Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) swiftly bumps Van Gestel out of the hotseat and puts more than a minute into his time, raising the bar to 37:42.
We have our first finisher. It's not Walls (who's heavily bandaged after crashes earlier in the week), but Dries Van Gestel (Total Energies), who posts a time of 38 minutes 56 seconds.
We have two intermediate time checkpoints on today's course, the first after 11.6km and the second after 21km.
Here's a look at the map. Ignore the orange line.
A little bit more about today's course. It's pretty much flat, with the exception of a drag up to kilometre-21, but it's nothing that will really disrupt the rhythm. It's also not overly technical, so it's one for the big rouleurs.
For the full list of start times, click here.
There aren't many big contenders among the early starters. Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) at 13:25 can set a strong time but it's Ganna at 13:52 who acts as the reference point for this time trial.
This is the start area today
⏱ Jour de chrono sur le #Dauphiné ! La route est mouillée, mais il ne pleut plus.⏱ ITT day on the #Dauphiné! The route is wet, but it’s not raining anymore. pic.twitter.com/ghNESdoiS2June 8, 2022
We're off
Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the first rider down the ramp. We're setting off in reverse order of the general classification, at intervals of one minute.
Pre-race Primoz Roglic is expected to lay down foundations for overall victory by putting time into the purer climbers, while his teammate Wout van Aert is already in the overall lead and is among the favourite's for the stage win. However, while Van Aert has tried to win all three stages so far - and succeeded once - world time trial champion Filippo Ganna has been saving himself for today and starts as the hot favourite.
After three hilly opening stages, the battle for the overall title begins in earnest with this 31.9km time trial. Given the relative lack of mountains compared to previous editions, this lengthy TT is set to prove pivotal.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
2022 Benelux Tour cancelled due to overcrowded calendarOrganiser Golazo says race will seek new date for its return in 2023
-
Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 - Live coverageAll the action from the crucial mid-race time trial
-
Garmin releases new Edge 1040 and 1040 Solar cycling computersCan the most feature rich computer in the Garmin portfolio get better?
-
2024 Tour de France expected to start in Tuscany and finish in NiceOpening stages will remember Bottecchia, Bartali, Nencini, Pantani and Coppi
-
How to watch the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné – Live streamingWatch Roglic, Van Aert, Haig, Geoghegan Hart, Froome, McNulty in action in France
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial start timesMatthew Walls first rider off ramp at 13:06 with leader Wout van Aert last to start flat 31.9km race against the clock at 16:00
-
Le Col-Wahoo in the hunt for special jerseys at home Women's TourVan der Duin in red sprints jersey and second in GC, Verhulst close to green QOM jersey
-
Ben King confirms 15-year racing career to conclude at end of 2022Virginia native expects to Maryland Cycling Classic to be his final US race as a pro
-
Lucca climbs to solo victory on stage 4 of Adriatica Ionica RaceZana retains GC lead on penultimate day of race