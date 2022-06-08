Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial start times

Matthew Walls first rider off ramp at 13:06 with leader Wout van Aert last to start flat 31.9km race against the clock at 16:00

Wout van Aert (JUmbo-Visma) in the Criterium du Dauphine leader's jersey will be final rider to start ITT
Wout van Aert (JUmbo-Visma) in the Criterium du Dauphine leader's jersey will be final rider to start ITT (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The city centre of Montbrison will host the start of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a flat 31.9 kilometres that is likely to accelerate the sorting process for the General Classification contenders. 

It's a relatively straightforward opening 11.6km as the route heads south from Montbrison toward the first time check at Mornand-en-Forez. After that, the number of twists and turns builds as they riders wind across the Loire, with a sharp turn on the way to the second intermediate checkpoint at Chalain-d’Uzore at kilometre 21.

The riders then face a reasonably straight stretch up to and past Montverdun, but there are plenty more corners to contend with in the final 8km before the route crosses the finish line in Saint-Etienne-le-Molard, by the Château de La Bâtie d’Urfé.

Briton Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe), as last placed rider, will start the stage 4 race against the clock at 13:06 local time while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will be off the start ramp last, at 16:00.

The Jumbo-Visma rider enters the stage in the overall leader's jersey with a six second gap to stage 3 winner David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ and Van Aert will be hoping to capitalise on the work he has done in the discipline to hold onto yellow through the flat time trial.

Victor Lafay (Cofidis), who came third on stage 3, sits 12 seconds back and then there is a large group of GC hopefuls – including Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) – among the riders 16 seconds in arrears. Of those riders populating fourth to 26th spot overall, Geoghegan Hart will be the first of the time-tied key contenders off the start ramp at 15:12, while race favourite Roglič rolls out at 15:46.

The time trial, also a crucial test against the clock before the Tour de France, is followed by two undulating stages that take the race toward a final mountainous weekend in the Alps.

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 start times

Order numberRider Name (Country) TeamTime (CET)
1Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:06:00
2Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM 13:07:00
3Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 13:08:00
4Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 13:09:00
5Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:10:00
6Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 13:11:00
7Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:12:00
8Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 13:13:00
9Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:14:00
10Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:15:00
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:16:00
12Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13:17:00
13Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:18:00
14Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:19:00
15Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious 13:20:00
16Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:21:00
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:22:00
18Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:23:00
19Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:24:00
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:25:00
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:26:00
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:27:00
23Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 13:28:00
24Carlos Barbero (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 13:29:00
25Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13:30:00
26Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 13:31:00
27Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:32:00
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 13:33:00
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:34:00
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:35:00
31Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 13:36:00
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:37:00
33Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 13:38:00
34Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:39:00
35Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 13:40:00
36Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:41:00
37Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:42:00
38Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 13:43:00
39Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 13:44:00
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 13:45:00
41James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:46:00
42Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:47:00
43Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13:48:00
44Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:49:00
45James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 13:50:00
46Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13:51:00
47Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 13:52:00
48Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 13:53:00
49Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:54:00
50Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 13:55:00
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13:56:00
52Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:57:00
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 13:58:00
54Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 13:59:00
55Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:00:00
56Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:01:00
57Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14:02:00
58Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:03:00
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:04:00
60Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 14:05:00
61Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 14:06:00
62Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 14:07:00
63Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 14:08:00
64François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis 14:09:00
65Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 14:10:00
66Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:11:00
67Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:12:00
68Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:13:00
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 14:14:00
70Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 14:15:00
71Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 14:16:00
72Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14:17:00
73Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 14:18:00
74Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14:19:00
75Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:20:00
76Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:21:00
77Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:22:00
78Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:23:00
79Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:24:00
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:25:00
81Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:26:00
82Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:27:00
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:28:00
84Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:29:00
85Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:30:00
86Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 14:31:00
87Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:32:00
88Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 14:33:00
89Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:34:00
90Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:35:00
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:36:00
92Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 14:37:00
93Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 14:38:00
94Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:39:00
95Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:40:00
96Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:41:00
97Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:42:00
98Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:43:00
99Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 14:44:00
100Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:45:00
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:46:00
102Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:47:00
103Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:48:00
104Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 14:49:00
105Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:50:00
106Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:51:00
107Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:52:00
108Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:53:00
109Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14:54:00
110Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:55:00
111Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 14:56:00
112Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:57:00
113Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:58:00
114Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:59:00
115Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 15:00:00
116Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15:01:00
117Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:02:00
118George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 15:03:00
119Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:04:00
120Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:05:00
121Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:06:00
122Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:08:00
123Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 15:10:00
124Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:12:00
125Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:14:00
126Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:16:00
127Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 15:18:00
128Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 15:20:00
129Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:22:00
130Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 15:24:00
131Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:26:00
132Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:28:00
133Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:30:00
134Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:32:00
135Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 15:34:00
136Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15:36:00
137Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15:38:00
138Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:40:00
139Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 15:42:00
140Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:44:00
141Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15:46:00
142Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 15:48:00
143Ruben Guereiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 15:50:00
144Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 15:52:00
145Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:54:00
146Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 15:56:00
147David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:58:00
148Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 16:00:00

