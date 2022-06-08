Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial start times
Matthew Walls first rider off ramp at 13:06 with leader Wout van Aert last to start flat 31.9km race against the clock at 16:00
The city centre of Montbrison will host the start of stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a flat 31.9 kilometres that is likely to accelerate the sorting process for the General Classification contenders.
It's a relatively straightforward opening 11.6km as the route heads south from Montbrison toward the first time check at Mornand-en-Forez. After that, the number of twists and turns builds as they riders wind across the Loire, with a sharp turn on the way to the second intermediate checkpoint at Chalain-d’Uzore at kilometre 21.
The riders then face a reasonably straight stretch up to and past Montverdun, but there are plenty more corners to contend with in the final 8km before the route crosses the finish line in Saint-Etienne-le-Molard, by the Château de La Bâtie d’Urfé.
Briton Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe), as last placed rider, will start the stage 4 race against the clock at 13:06 local time while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will be off the start ramp last, at 16:00.
The Jumbo-Visma rider enters the stage in the overall leader's jersey with a six second gap to stage 3 winner David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ and Van Aert will be hoping to capitalise on the work he has done in the discipline to hold onto yellow through the flat time trial.
Victor Lafay (Cofidis), who came third on stage 3, sits 12 seconds back and then there is a large group of GC hopefuls – including Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) – among the riders 16 seconds in arrears. Of those riders populating fourth to 26th spot overall, Geoghegan Hart will be the first of the time-tied key contenders off the start ramp at 15:12, while race favourite Roglič rolls out at 15:46.
The time trial, also a crucial test against the clock before the Tour de France, is followed by two undulating stages that take the race toward a final mountainous weekend in the Alps.
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 start times
|Order number
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time (CET)
|1
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:06:00
|2
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|13:07:00
|3
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|13:08:00
|4
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:09:00
|5
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:10:00
|6
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:11:00
|7
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:12:00
|8
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|13:13:00
|9
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:14:00
|10
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:15:00
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:16:00
|12
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|13:17:00
|13
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:18:00
|14
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:19:00
|15
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|13:20:00
|16
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:21:00
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:22:00
|18
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:23:00
|19
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:24:00
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:25:00
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:26:00
|22
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13:27:00
|23
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|13:28:00
|24
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:29:00
|25
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:30:00
|26
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|13:31:00
|27
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:32:00
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13:33:00
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:34:00
|30
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:35:00
|31
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|13:36:00
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13:37:00
|33
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|13:38:00
|34
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13:39:00
|35
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|13:40:00
|36
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:41:00
|37
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:42:00
|38
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:43:00
|39
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|13:44:00
|40
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|13:45:00
|41
|James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:46:00
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:47:00
|43
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:48:00
|44
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:49:00
|45
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:50:00
|46
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:51:00
|47
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:52:00
|48
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|13:53:00
|49
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:54:00
|50
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|13:55:00
|51
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:56:00
|52
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:57:00
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:58:00
|54
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:59:00
|55
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:00:00
|56
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:01:00
|57
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:02:00
|58
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:03:00
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:04:00
|60
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|14:05:00
|61
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:06:00
|62
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:07:00
|63
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:08:00
|64
|François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:09:00
|65
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:10:00
|66
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:11:00
|67
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:12:00
|68
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:13:00
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|14:14:00
|70
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|14:15:00
|71
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|14:16:00
|72
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14:17:00
|73
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:18:00
|74
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:19:00
|75
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:20:00
|76
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:21:00
|77
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:22:00
|78
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:23:00
|79
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:24:00
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:25:00
|81
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:26:00
|82
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:27:00
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:28:00
|84
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:29:00
|85
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:30:00
|86
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|14:31:00
|87
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:32:00
|88
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|14:33:00
|89
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:34:00
|90
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:35:00
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:36:00
|92
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|14:37:00
|93
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|14:38:00
|94
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:39:00
|95
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:40:00
|96
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:41:00
|97
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:42:00
|98
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:43:00
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:44:00
|100
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:45:00
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:46:00
|102
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:47:00
|103
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:48:00
|104
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|14:49:00
|105
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:50:00
|106
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:51:00
|107
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:52:00
|108
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:53:00
|109
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:54:00
|110
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:55:00
|111
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|14:56:00
|112
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:57:00
|113
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:58:00
|114
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:59:00
|115
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:00:00
|116
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15:01:00
|117
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:02:00
|118
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|15:03:00
|119
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:04:00
|120
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|15:05:00
|121
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:06:00
|122
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:08:00
|123
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|15:10:00
|124
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:12:00
|125
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:14:00
|126
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:16:00
|127
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:18:00
|128
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|15:20:00
|129
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:22:00
|130
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:24:00
|131
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:26:00
|132
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:28:00
|133
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:30:00
|134
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:32:00
|135
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:34:00
|136
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15:36:00
|137
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:38:00
|138
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:40:00
|139
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:42:00
|140
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:44:00
|141
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|15:46:00
|142
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:48:00
|143
|Ruben Guereiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:50:00
|144
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|15:52:00
|145
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:54:00
|146
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|15:56:00
|147
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:58:00
|148
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|16:00:00
